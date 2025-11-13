After 230 years, the U.S. penny is no more. This week, the United States minted its final penny and will no longer hold any monetary value as it pertains to legal currency, but will now become a collectable.

In February, The WinePress reported that one of the first actions of the Trump administration and the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk at the time, was to erase the penny. For many years and administrations preceding, manufacturing a penny cost more than it was worth. Last year it cost roughly 3.69 cents to produce one penny, leaving a deficit of over 2 cents.

Pennies were first federally minted beginning in 1793 and were made entirely of copper, whereas now the coin is primarily zinc coated with 2.5% copper, according to the U.S. Mint.

CNBC reported at the time:

According to the Federal Reserve, there are 114 billion pennies in circulation, or $1.14 billion, or 0.006% of the money in circulation. It costs $192 million a year to produce pennies, about 4% of the Mint’s operating budget but only 0.00003% of the U.S. federal budget. This expense makes the penny expendable, according to economists.

David Gulley, an economics professor at Bentley University, said the estimated cost of making a penny, at around three cents, is an economic burden, “because millions vanish under couch cushions each year, the U.S. Mint must produce a steady stream of replacements.”

The U.S. has now officially stopped producing pennies.

In a press release published yesterday, the U.S. Mint stated:

The United States Mint (Mint) hosted a ceremonial strike event today at its Philadelphia facility where United States Treasurer Brandon Beach struck the final, circulating one-cent coin (penny). The event marks the official end of the penny’s 232-year production run as a circulating coin. “Today the Mint celebrates 232 years of penny manufacturing,” said Kristie McNally, Acting Mint Director. “While general production concludes today, the penny’s legacy lives on. As its usage in commerce continues to evolve, its significance in America’s story will endure.” The penny, first authorized by the Coinage Act of 1792, has long played a role in daily American life—from the earliest days of the U.S. economy to the present. However, economic and production factors, combined with evolving consumer behavior, have made its continued production unsustainable. Over the past decade, the cost of producing each penny has risen from 1.42 cents to 3.69 cents per penny. While circulating production has ceased, the penny remains legal tender. There are an estimated 300 billion pennies in circulation—far exceeding the amount needed for commerce. Retailers and other businesses can continue to price goods and services in one-cent increments. The Mint will continue to produce numismatic versions of the penny in limited quantities for historical and collector purposes.

In a post on X, Beach referred to the penny’s demise as a “return of common sense.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also stated, “As we continue to improve efficiency across the government and deliver on President Trump’s campaign promises, this milestone will save American taxpayers upwards of $56 million per year in production costs alone.”

While $56 million is a lot, the U.S. has a very long way to go to come even remotely close to chipping away at the national debt…

Though the penny is being phased-out, pennies will still be regarded as legal tender, for now. The Treasury says pennies “remains legal tender and will retain its value indefinitely.”

Notwithstanding, however, this currency shift signals that many businesses will no longer accept them. Because of this, many establishments may start rounding up or down to the nearest nickel.

A sign in a Kwik Trip store shows the store will no longer be using pennies to give change, Oct. 23, 2025, in Yorkville, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

As noted in The WP February report:

The United States would certainly not be the first nation to scrap the penny. Countries such as Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, among others, have scrapped the penny. In Canada, which stopped producing pennies in 2013, rounds up to the nearest five cents per the total transaction, not each individual item.

The same thing would occur in the U.S. Prof. Gulley told CNBC “prices would have to be rounded to the nearest five cents to allow for cash payments and correct change received back — that will be the end of $6.99 fast food combo meals,” he explained. But companies could also round down, and that could create small temporary inflation, other economics academics allege.

“Businesses might round up more often than down, leading to a slight inflationary effect,” said David Smith, an economics professor at Pepperdine University’s Graziadio Business School. However, he noted that some studies have indicated that rounding prices to the nearest nickel does not lead to any real meaningful inflation.

CNBC also noted:

Canada’s experience in eliminating the penny shows there are some additional costs for consumers to bear. A 2017 paper by Canadian economist Christina Cheung found that penny-rounding in grocery transactions imposed a “rounding tax” of approximately $3.27 million, from Canadian consumers to grocery vendors. For a typical grocery store, though, this amounted to an estimated additional revenue of $157, indicating a minimal impact on individual consumers.

Even though Americans are increasingly embracing using less and less cash - falling below 20% and expected to slide further - the penny pinch will be felt the most by those who predominantly pay with physical paper notes and coins.

“The individuals paying for this benefit will be those who purchase products and services using cash and will continue to do so going forward because they are either unbanked or unable to access debit or credit cards or a digital wallet,” Ajay Patel, a professor of finance at Wake Forest University School of Business, explained.

Indeed, removing pennies from production effectively adds yet another tax on Americans, per data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. As the authors from the Fed in a June blog post pointed out:

With the removal of the penny, cash transactions will likely be rounded to the nearest nickel. A common rounding rule is as follows: If the final digit of a purchase ends in 3, 4, 8 or 9 cents, the total will be rounded up; if it ends in 1, 2, 6 or 7 cents, it will be rounded down. Transactions ending in 0 or 5 cents are not rounded. At first glance, the net effect of rounding might appear neutral: Assuming that the final digits of transaction totals are uniformly distributed, the gains from rounding down and losses from rounding up should cancel out. However, if transaction amounts are skewed toward values that round up, consumers end up consistently paying more, creating what’s referred to as a rounding tax. […] We estimate that rounding to the nearest nickel would cost consumers about $6.06 million annually, assuming transaction patterns remain unchanged.

Already, the penny-pinching is reportedly being felt. Politico says “Trump’s decision earlier this year to halt production of the U.S. penny is rippling through the economy faster than expected, triggering widespread shortages of the one-cent coin and headaches for retailers and banks.”

The paper added:

“People didn’t realize how quickly this was going to spread,” said Austen Jensen, senior executive vice president at the Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents major retail chains. The Treasury Department has considered issuing guidance to help businesses navigate the transition, including how to round cash transactions and handle payments without one-cent coins, according to people familiar with the discussions. But trade groups representing retailers, grocers, restaurants and gas stations are urging Congress to pass legislation establishing a national standard for rounding cash transactions to the nearest nickel. Without such a policy, businesses are worried about potential class-action lawsuits under state consumer protection laws that could argue rounding shortchanges customers. Industry groups say a federal standard would create consistency and protect businesses from legal risk. The government shutdown has complicated efforts to move legislation forward. A bipartisan bill setting a national rounding standard cleared the House Financial Services Committee in July but has yet to reach the full House, which was out of session for seven weeks starting in September. The American Bankers Association also said that the Fed’s decision to no longer accept penny deposits at many coin distribution locations once they run out of pennies is preventing the existing supply of pennies from more efficiently circulating throughout the country. Fewer terminals accepting penny deposits makes it difficult for banks with excess pennies to recycle those coins back into circulation. “This policy is accelerating the slowdown of penny circulation drastically,” the group wrote in a letter to Treasury and the Fed last month. A Fed spokesperson said in a statement that “coin distribution locations accepting penny deposits and fulfilling orders will vary over time as localized inventory is depleted at certain coin distribution locations.”

With the penny out the door, the nickel and dime are likely next.

Govmint reported in October of last year that “the nickel’s unit cost increased by 19.4%, now costing 13.78 cents to produce; the dime’s unit cost increased by 8.7%.; and the quarter’s unit cost increased by 26.2%.” According to U.S. Mint, dimes cost around 6 cents to produce, and quarters around 15 cents to make.

The Fed Bank of Richmond also noted in its study that the removal of the penny would only amplify the rounding tax because it costs more to mint nickels.

With the penny being retired, attention may soon turn to the nickel. Ironically, eliminating the penny could increase demand for nickels, which are even more costly to produce. In 2024, it cost 13.8 cents to mint a nickel — more than double its face value — resulting in a seigniorage loss of $1.75 for every $1 issued in nickels. The Treasury incurred a seigniorage loss of $17.7 million last year from minting 202 million new nickels, notably lower than the loss incurred by minting pennies. However, seigniorage losses in the two previous years — $78.0 million in 2022 and $92.6 million in 2023 — were much higher due to larger production. Removing the nickel would significantly raise the rounding burden on consumers. Using the same DCPC dataset, we estimate the impact of eliminating both pennies and nickels. In this scenario, merchants would round up transactions ending in 5 or more cents to the nearest dime and round down the rest. […] Eliminating nickels in addition to pennies would amplify the rounding tax. Our calculations show that this dual phase-out could cost consumers approximately $55.58 million per year — more than nine times the cost of phasing out the penny alone.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The Fed Bank of Richmond also notes the obvious reason why the Treasury is phasing-out the penny:

“These mounting losses have sparked a re-evaluation of the penny’s role in an increasingly digital economy.” “[…] The phase-out of the penny marks both a symbolic and practical transition. It reflects rising production costs, reduced use of physical cash and the growing dominance of electronic payments.” “As electronic payments become more widespread, both the share of cash transactions and the need for rounding are likely to continue to decline. Together, these developments will help mitigate the overall impact of the rounding tax.”

And there you have it - it has nothing to do with efficiency or saving money; it’s all about moving us into digital currency, which is what we said back in February. It is too obvious to see.

The Trump administration wants you to believe that they are saving the taxpayer money and are working to pay down the debt; meanwhile, as it passes the One, Big, Beautiful Bill that adds $5.5 trillion to the national debt over the next set of years, raises the debt ceiling some more; while at the same time shelling out $40 billion to bailout Argentina and President Javier Milei; all while the Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates as it admits quantitative easing and money printing will return and accelerate.

Oh, but we’ve got to get rid of that pesky, wasteful penny!

If we are going to shell-out billions of dollars to bailout countries on a whim, then if it were me in charge, I would gladly run a deficit on minting coins a hundred times over.

But we see their agenda for what it is.

Proverbs 28:11 The rich man is wise in his own conceit; but the poor that hath understanding searcheth him out.

This is a cash tax, plain and simple. In order to not pay the additional fees with cash, at a time when Americans are getting squeezed, this can be voided by paying with card and stablecoins. Ta-da! Trump the magician performed another magic trick for you! This is how they subtly force the transition.

It starts with a penny, then the nickel, then the dime - and while we’re at it, who needs coins? And then you know what? Who needs small denomination notes like $1s and $5s?

But let’s get serious:

James 3:15 This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish. [16] For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work. [17] But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy.

Instead of cutting the penny (and eventually other physical tender and coinage), let’s ask, why are we not attempting to enact policies to strengthen the currency’s value and parity?

Proverbs 17:8 A gift is as a precious stone in the eyes of him that hath it: whithersoever it turneth, it prospereth.

The value of money matters a lot to me and it should to you, too, including a measly penny. People can laugh and scorn all they want, I don’t care, but I try to pay with cash and coins whenever I can; and I never bring my debit card with me to stores, and I don’t have a credit card. I save all my change and convert it later on after my jug gets full, and if I spot loose change on the ground I pick it up. People who are too good to pick up loose change only demonstrate their entitlement, in my view. But those same people have no problem, no pun intended, getting nickeled and dimed on their credit reports and processing fees each time they swipe. But that’s the Western way.

That’s a good measure of true wealth, ladies: men who can keep and retain and be frugal, and not flash their fake wealth and spend like it is going out of style on vanity.

Proverbs 21:17 He that loveth pleasure shall be a poor man: he that loveth wine and oil shall not be rich. Proverbs 11:16 A gracious woman retaineth honour: and strong men retain riches.

