Catherine Austin Fitts – an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co., and served as the Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing under the George H. W. Bush administration, and the founder of The Solari Report – called out former President Donald Trump for complicitly funding Covid programs that ultimately are for the goal of depopulation via the Covid vaccines; and that whoever becomes President, Trump or Biden, it will not make any real difference.

Fitts made these bold claims during an interview with Greg Hunter, host of USAWatchdog.com, roughly a year ago but is now getting fresh attention. The theme of the interview was the issue of tyranny. The entire interview can be viewed here.

Until more recently a particular segment of the interview has started to spread around, gaining more traction after James Hill, MD on Substack highlighted this part of the interview.

During the discussion Hunter, who appeared to be a bit more sympathetic towards Trump and what he did during his administration, essentially acting as bulwark against the ‘new world order,’ but Fitts, appearing a bit irritated, cut Hunter off and said, [Trump] put $10 billion into a military program to depopulate Americans. Come on, Greg. I’m going to be a tough guy about this.”

The program she is referring to is Operation Warp Speed.

Hunter tried to find grace for Trump but Fitts was not buying it. Hunter said he did not believe that Trump knowingly would want to depopulate people, but did try to assert that Trump apparently knows that now, and that Trump was deceived, even though Hunter acknowledges that Trump has not come out and said this.

In response Fitts said:

“There was one person who understood how dangerous vaccines are that was in political life. It was Donald Trump, because this was a big issue during the campaign. And he made a big issue about, you know, the dangers of vaccines. So he knows. “[…] And I said to people, you know, as soon as the virus started, or as soon as they claimed there was a virus, because I think it was more than one thing going on, I said, don’t worry about Covid, worry about the injection, don’t take the injection, whatever you do. So if I knew that in March 2020, I’m sure Trump knew that. So no, $10 billion – he put in charge of Operation Warp Speed someone who was head of research at a pharmaceutical company and his expertise was on brain-machine interface. “Here’s the problem. You can say Trump was on board for a depopulation or Trump got rolled. Either one is not a very good case to be made that he ought to be president.”

In response Hunter said, “I just can’t believe that he would say, sure, let’s kill millions of people.” But Fitts then argued then that just infers Trump is “incompetent” and not fit for President. “But go back, then you’re saying he’s incompetent, because if I knew what I knew, you know, don’t tell me I knew more than Trump,” Fitts argued.

Hunter eventually tried to then swing the debate back on the onus of just how bad President Joe Biden is, but once again Fitts took control of the argument and made the case that either one of them are no good for the U.S., and that neither one of them are in charge. “The president is not running the situation. The president is not in charge. That’s what you got to understand.”

She went on to argue that the Presidents simply just do the bidding of those in the ‘deep state’ and central bankers, because the people all want their “check,” and so ultimately they conform and play into whatever the media narrative is.

“Everybody in America wants their check. And the way they get their check is to borrow more money and print more money. And so you’ve had a lot of popular support for the financial coup. And the reason is everybody wants their check now. “You put the president in charge, you hit the population with massive amounts of propaganda, disinformation, entrainment. Suddenly they’re screaming they want a vaccine, right? And you’re Trump and you feel cornered and squeezed by the fact that everybody wants their check. And the only way you can get their check is to be nice to the deep state and the central bankers. And the only way you can make them happy is to give them whatever the entrainment and TV has persuaded them they want. “[…] You had the president roll out something that in March 2020 I was sure was going to harm and kill millions of Americans, and he he either has two reasons for doing it: he’s incompetent or he is breaking the law. Which do you want? “And I know what I would have done. I would never, you know, I would have taken a bullet in the head before I would implement a calling of the American population.”

To further prove her point that the American government is wholly bought and paid-for, Fitts references an event in 2019 while Americans were fixated to whole Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh soap opera drama, she notes that during that process a bipartisan Senate and Congress passed a bill that allows the members to maintain off-the-books records from the public, allowing the government and media to legally no longer provide accurate data and figures; which Fitts wrote an article about for Solari.

“In October 2019, when everybody in America was being entertained by the teenage sex life of the Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh, the House, the Senate, and the White House, Democrat and Republican, both sides of the aisle, got together and approved Statement 56 of the Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board, which said that they could keep secret books. “That was everybody together. Okay? So, there is no right versus left. There is no Trump versus Biden. There is a machine in control of a spending machine that is financed with our taxes and debt borrowed in our name, that is being sold into our pension funds and into our retirement accounts. There is that machine and that machine to keep balancing the books is implementing a depopulation plan. That is the reality that has to be faced and changing the president won’t matter.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Gee whiz, if only more people were as bold as she is and told it how it is, especially professing Christians…

She also said in the interview: “You got to hold people accountable. You got to tell the truth and you got to hold people accountable. That’s the only way out of this.” -Amen, well said; but telling the truth has a price and it cuts deeply, so most just conform to the narrative, and then those same hypocrites wonder why they are constantly getting screwed over and robbed daily in broad daylight.

Ecclesiastes 8:3 Be not hasty to go out of his sight: stand not in an evil thing; for he doeth whatsoever pleaseth him. [4] Where the word of a king is, there is power: and who may say unto him, What doest thou? [5] Whoso keepeth the commandment shall feel no evil thing: and a wise man’s heart discerneth both time and judgment. [6] Because to every purpose there is time and judgment, therefore the misery of man is great upon him.

But kudos to her for telling it like it is, because it needs to be said. It really is fairly simple: either Trump knew what he was doing, and was complicit in carrying out the act; or he is just as incompetent as Biden, and is willfully ignorant to what is happening. Neither choice is a good outcome and disproves the notion that he is “fighting the deep state cabal, draining the swamp.” We of course know that Trump has regularly bragged about the vaccine, referring to himself as the “father of the vaccine” and claims the shots should be called the “trumpcine;” while also heckling his own followers for booing the vaccine, and looked Candace Owens right in the eye and said no one died from the vaccines. SEE: Donald Trump Responds To Alex Jones’ Plea To Stop Promoting The Covid Vaccines. Trump Refuses To Repent

The WinePress has thoroughly documented a number of times that Trump definitely knew what he was doing. Just the other day I reported how when Trump signed a bill in 2018 to create CISA, it included the plans to create a “pandemic delivery system.” In 2019 his administration quietly held a simulated pandemic scenario called Crimson Contagion, about a virus that originated from China; culminating in him signing an executive order to create new vaccines for future outbreaks, in September of that year. Then, in 2020, Trump’s daughter Ivanka admitted that they were working with Moderna to produce the vaccines before Operation Warp Speed was activated, and showed documentation that proves the U.S. jointly owns the mRNA technology.

2 Corinthians 11:18 Seeing that many glory after the flesh, I will glory also. [19] For ye suffer fools gladly, seeing ye yourselves are wise. [20] For ye suffer, if a man bring you into bondage, if a man devour you, if a man take of you, if a man exalt himself, if a man smite you on the face. [21] I speak as concerning reproach, as though we had been weak. Howbeit whereinsoever any is bold, (I speak foolishly,) I am bold also.

Unlike so many who cowardly refuse to stand up for the truth, I will be bold and call it out. Take it or leave it. And yet, each and every article I write defaming Trump, there is always someone there to bail him out and defend him, being willfully deceived as the above passage says. The truth is right before everyone’s eyes but so few are willing to admit to it publicly, lest they get ostracized and lose their followings, and donation money.

Proverbs 16:8 Better is a little with righteousness than great revenues without right.

Moreover, podcaster David Knight was fired from Alex Jones’ Infowars because he refused to tow the line with Trump and the Covid lie, and not long ago called out Jones for totally lying for Trump, claiming Trump had a “sugar water” shot for those who did not want to take the deadly cocktail, in some sort of 4-D chess move. Nothing could be farther from the truth and was a total lie.

As Fitts said, Trump or Biden, it makes no difference. She’s exactly right, but people want a god to worship and lead them to prosperity.

But, as Fitts pointed out, the passage of Statement 56 of the Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board – which I had not known about – was bipartisanly passed by the Congress and Senate and codified by Trump, while the media was dividing people over that whole crisis acting stint with Kavanaugh. It’s all a game. As we’ve talked about before, the mainstream data is all fake, and this verifies what we can all see.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE