Chris Giancarlo, former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), recently sounded-off that as more fiat currencies around the world continue to be devalued and fail, they will be replaced with stablecoins, digital token representations of money and assets.

Giancarlo, co-founder and executive chairman of the Digital Dollar Project and author of “CryptoDad: The Fight for the Future of Money,” has been a big fan of stablecoins and crypto assets for years.

Last year, he stated that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins are the money of the future. Giancarlo said at the Financial Times Crypto and Digital Assets Summit said at the time, “The sometimes fashional debate at conferences, such as this, between CBDC's and stablecoins and crypto is a complete and false choice. The global future is all of the above: crypto, CBDCs, stablecoins, and more.”

Decrypt reported in November 2023 that the neutral, non-profit Digital Dollar Project held a conference with the Atlantic Council that included world politicians, central bankers, privacy advocates and others.

He said at the time:

“After those three days, two things were abundantly clear. Digital currency networks, both sovereign and non sovereign and centralized and decentralized are coming very fast. And two: The time for global standards, dare I say enlightened democratic standards, is now. “What some people call Pax Americana is gradually yielding to a 21st century worldwide kaleidoscope of overlapping and partially interoperable digital networks of value. Some will be decentralized like Bitcoin, and others will be variously centralized and operated by global banks and big tech companies. And others will be deployed by national governments. “That's why regardless of the form of digital currency - sovereign or non sovereign, CBDC, or stablecoin - it's imperative that free society thoughtfully consider privacy implications. “and insist that the emergence of digital networks of value be consistent with key norms, constitutional freedoms, and civil rights. “Let's not be intimidated by this innovation, but see it to enhance the dignity of our fellow men and women. Let's shape the future of finance, banking and money itself, in accordance with our finest and noblest human values.”

Now Giancarlo backs a digital dollar to replace the failing fiat dollar, along with international currencies, too.

In an interview CNBC earlier this week, Giancarlo said we’re in what he calls “the Cambrian Explosion phase,” where there are many different forms of money and regulations, but eventually a “consolidation point” will be reached, resulting in CBDCs and stablecoins.

As we get to that point, he argued that “the threat to our way of life is not new technology." He says currency debasement and inflation is the greatest threat, and all societies and empires go through this type of monetary problem.

“The threat to our way of life is debasement of our currencies, the dollar especially. I think one out of every four dollars has been created in the last five years. That's unsustainable. […] Great societies, reserve currencies are destroyed by debasement throughout history. And unfortunately, our modern societies are doing it again.”

Giancarlo sees stablecoins as an attractive alternative to the failing dollar.

“What we've seen so far with stablecoins, just observed factually, is that in failed states with failed currencies, the ability to just upswipe a digital form of dollar-based stablecoins to one's mobile device is very, very attractive and very hard for those local governments to control or to suppress. “Dollar-based stablecoins are going to functionally replace failed currencies in many parts of the world. But that's only one use. They're also going to supply in many parts of the developed world a 24/7, 365 ability to move money around the globe. “And let's face it, our existing traditional financial system has done a terrible job of providing low-cost, fast ability to move money. If I were to fly to London tomorrow, and I needed to get $10,000 there, it'd be much quicker for me to stuff the cash in a suitcase than it would be to wire it to London. And that's just a failure of the existing system. “And that's something that stablecoins have very much in their crosshairs. So this is coming.”

In July, when Americans were distracted by the Jeffrey Epstein debacle, President Trump signed the Genius Act, which provides federal regulations for stablecoins. The bill allows corporations to become “banks” and issue their own tokenized money assets backed 1:1 by the dollar.

However, Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks confirmed during the signing event that the bill creates a digital dollar like what Giancarlo described.

“This genius act will unlock American dominance in the crypto industry by creating clear rules of the road. It will update arcade payment rails with a revolutionary new payment system, and it will extend US dollar anonymous, like you said, globally by creating a digital dollar that people all over the world can use. “And for every digital dollar in a crypto wallet, there'll be a traditional dollar in a US bank account, which will create trillions of dollars demand for US Treasuries. So that is the power of this bill, as you asked all the comments, this is a huge promise made and promise kept by President Trump.”

However, as The WinePress has discussed, the legislation effectively creates CBDCs controlled by third-party entities, in collaboration with the Treasury and payment rails owned by the Federal Reserve.

In 2019, written in advance of the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Symposium, BlackRock published a document titled “Dealing with the next downturn: From unconventional monetary policy to unprecedented policy coordination.” The document openly called for countries to explicitly inflate their currencies in a bid to transfer economies into CBDCs and stablecoin assets.

BlackRock wrote (emphasis mine):

“Unprecedented policies will be needed to respond to the next economic downturn. Monetary policy is almost exhausted as global interest rates plunge towards zero or below. Fiscal policy on its own will struggle to provide major stimulus in a timely fashion given high debt levels and the typical lags with implementation. “Without a clear framework in place, policymakers will inevitably find themselves blurring the boundaries between fiscal and monetary policies. This threatens the hard-won credibility of policy institutions and could open the door to uncontrolled fiscal spending. “This paper outlines the contours of a framework to mitigate this risk so as to enable an unprecedented coordination through a monetary-financed fiscal facility. Activated, funded and closed by the central bank to achieve an explicit inflation objective, the facility would be deployed by the fiscal authority. “An extreme form of “going direct” would be an explicit and permanent monetary financing of a fiscal expansion, or so-called helicopter money. Explicit monetary financing in sufficient size will push up inflation. Without explicit boundaries, however, it would undermine institutional credibility and could lead to uncontrolled fiscal spending. “For example, policy innovations in the next downturn will likely need to take inequality more directly into account to be politically palatable. Not all asset purchase programmes are born equal when it comes to their impact on inequality. Policy responses that put money more directly in the hands of citizens might be more attractive. The rise of central bank-issued electronic money (not cryptocurrencies) might achieve these objectives in ways that were not previously possible.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Cat’s out of the bag. We know what the Genius Act is all about. President Trump signed an executive order prohibiting a CBDC, but then craftily, while next to no one was watching, signed legislation to legalize digital dollars issued by corporations, which work in tight collaboration with the Treasury and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with tools and framework created by the Federal Reserve; thus creating a workaround that is even worse than a standard CBDC. It’s devilishly genius.

Stablecoins are CBDCs: make no mistake.

It’s not just these crypto companies doing this, we have the big boys and other nonconventional companies doing this. Mastercard is building a stablecoin network. JP Morgan is leaning into stablecoins. Then you have BlackRock doing it, which of course Larry Fink is absolutely an advocate for tokenization and Bitcoin as a trojan horse, as I exposed before. But let’s make things even crazier. Even Walmart and Amazon are working on stablecoins! Imagine that, imagine Walmart and Amazon - two of the largest commerce, grocery and supermarket companies in the world - operating as their own “bank”, working in tandem with the Treasury and Federal Reserve, to issue their own fake digital, programmable money that is then tradeable on a blockchain ledger! Fathom that!

Ezekiel 22:25 There is a conspiracy of her prophets in the midst thereof, like a roaring lion ravening the prey; they have devoured souls; they have taken the treasure and precious things; they have made her many widows in the midst thereof.

Central banks and private interests have long salivated at being the buyers and lenders of last resort, to own it all.

When Donald Trump and other world leaders talk about lowering interest rates, the explicit goal is to debase the currency. That’s not me saying that, that’s Trump admitting openly that he wants a weaker dollar.

In July, a week after he signed the Genius Act, Trump lauded a weaker dollar and alluded that other countries were doing something similar.

“Well, I’m a person that likes a strong dollar, but a weak dollar makes you a hell of a lot more money. I don’t know if you study, but I study it. “So when we have a strong dollar, one thing happens - it sounds good. But you don’t do any tourism, you can’t sell tractors, you can’t sell trucks, you can’t sell anything. “It is good for inflation, that’s about it. But we have no inflation, we wiped out inflation. “It doesn’t sound good, but you make a hell of a lot more money with a weaker dollar - not a weak dollar, but a weaker dollar. “And it’s good psychologically, it makes you feel good.”

In other words, he and the Federal Reserve are working together (don’t believe his fake feud with Jerome Powell) to meet the moment to erode the purchasing power of the dollar even more so his buddies and 1 and 2%’ers can make more money, while at the same time creating inflation.

This mechanism is known as the Cantillon Effect. Those closest to the money printer reap the most benefit, whereas when the money starts to funnel and “trickle down” into the broader economy it’s worth a lot less, and we pay for it as a tax that way. It is the single greatest Ponzi scheme ever concocted.

That’s the game Trump and world central banks are playing right now: deliberately killing their own currencies so they can impoverish their people, and then get them to beg for more enslavement with CBDCs (stablecoins) and tokenized assets of everything. Trump has also called for weakening the purchasing power of the dollar during his first term, going so far as to call for negative rates; meaning you’d have to pay the bank interest just to hold your money. And since stablecoins under the Genius Act cannot accrue interest, it would ‘make sense’ to eventually go negative to spur use of the tokens, seeing as there is no benefit to saving them.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

For more on this, I highly recommend you check out my report on “Money Faileth” as it further explains where we are headed and what to do.

