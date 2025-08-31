The WinePress News

Redeemed Dissident
1h

You and Greg Mannarino are stating the same thing - and it's 100% spot on. THANK YOU FOR AFFIRMING WHAT NEEDS TO BECOME OBVIOUS TO ALL -- that our "political" theater is all about distraction and entertainment/entrainment, and hiding in plan sight their plan for the demise of the economy and the country as we know it.

kris lane
4h

DARPA has a long history with cryptography and has since funded research into blockchain technology.

BTC rolled out after the 2008 crash , born out of desperation to create a currency that would not inflate .

Now that so many have gotten comfortable it's time for the digital enslavement tool

I know you've done a lot of work on this and quite thorough , thanks .

I was an early adopter and believed in it up until 2021 when I sold 90% before the tax laws changed

