It has not even been a full week since President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law on July 18th - a law that in part federalizes stablecoins as a programmable, tokenized, digital dollar - and already there is concern that these stablecoins are performing no differently than a central bank digital currency (CBDC), after stablecoin giant Tether earlier this week froze a sizeable transaction in collaboration with police over purported theft.

The WinePress warned on July 18th that the financial sphere was forever changed, pointing out how the bill effectively legalizes a CBDC, as the requirements to issue a stablecoin echo similar language used by the Federal Reserve and other large institutions when describing a CBDC.

Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks confirmed during the signing event that the Genius Act indeed created a digital dollar.

“This genius act will unlock American dominance in the crypto industry by creating clear rules of the road. It will update arcade payment rails with a revolutionary new payment system, and it will extend US dollar anonymous, like you said, globally by creating a digital dollar that people all over the world can use. “And for every digital dollar in a crypto wallet, there'll be a traditional dollar in a US bank account, which will create trillions of dollars demand for US Treasuries. So that is the power of this bill, as you asked all the comments, this is a huge promise made and promise kept by President Trump.”

The WP pointed out that the text of the bill clearly states stablecoin issuers, in collaboration with the federal government and the Federal Reserve, have means of throttling and policing transactions. The language used mirrors previous executive orders signed by Trump earlier this year that authorized the modernization of the Treasury by eliminating paper and cash, and would rely upon things such as the Federal Reserve’s instant transfer payment rail FedNow; which a number of Fed officials have previously admitted would facilitate a CBDC, and the Fed and member banks’ ability to mitigate outflows and deposits. The Genius Act allows corporations and other entities who issue stablecoins to become a “bank” as well.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester explained the power banks would have with FedNow:

“It is true that FedNow and other payment services can be used to move money; however, banks have tools they could use to mitigate large outflows of deposits. For example, within FedNow they could lower their transaction limit, restrict access to the service to certain non-wholesale customers, or change to “receive payments only” status. They could also design their own controls to limit the total volume of transfers to manage their risks while serving their customers. “Future releases of the FedNow Service may allow configurable transaction limits by customer type, if such limits are deemed useful. In addition to a bank being able to borrow from the Fed during the hours the discount window is open, a bank could use liquidity management transfers to replenish its master account balance from private funding sources on the weekend when the discount window is not accessible, which would help to mitigate the effects of deposit outflows on the health of the bank.”

Cointelegraph noted: The law will come into effect 18 months after Trump signs it, or 120 days after the so-called “primary federal payment stablecoin regulators,” including the Treasury and Federal Reserve, issue final regulations implementing the GENIUS Act.

However, even though the bill has not technically taken effect yet, this monetary policing and transaction throttling is occurring already.

Earlier this week, Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin in the world, froze $85,877 in USDT connected to stolen funds, working in “collaboration with law enforcement.” CEO Paolo Cardino confirmed this on X.

According to Bankrate, Tether is often hailed as the first successful stablecoin. With $149.27 billion in assets as of March 2025 — mostly low-risk U.S. Treasury bills, plus some Bitcoin and gold — Tether is a financial heavyweight. In 2024, Tether brought in $13 billion in profit, or roughly double that of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

Moreover, today acknowledged another 1.6 million USDT frozen “connected to wallets linked to Buy Cash Money and Money Transfer Company (BuyCash), a Gaza-based financial network tied to terrorist financing operations,” the company wrote in a press release.

The company lauded its ability to monitor and freeze alleged fraudulent transactions in collaboration with federal authorities worth 2.9 billion USDT to date. Tether went on to write:

“Over the past year, Tether has actively worked with global law enforcement in assisting in multiple seizures of illicit funds across various jurisdictions. […] As of today, Tether has blocked over 5,000 wallets, assisting law enforcement, with over 2,800 in coordination with U.S. agencies. Tether has frozen over $2.9 billion in USDT tied to illicit activity to date, and assisted more than 275 law enforcement agencies across 59 jurisdictions. The company maintains a responsive wallet-freezing policy in accordance with the OFAC Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List and national regulatory bodies, working to ensure illicit activity tied to sanctioned individuals or criminal networks is swiftly contained. “Tether’s strength lies in the transparency of blockchain technology and our ability to act decisively when abuse is detected. Unlike traditional financial systems, where illicit flows often go unseen, USDT is traceable, transparent, and accountable,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “We remain fully committed to continue working with law enforcement around the world to disrupt financial crime, as demonstrated by our ongoing support of investigations in the U.S. and beyond, and to protect the integrity of the digital asset ecosystem.” This latest action demonstrates Tether’s prowess in real-time response to threats and highlights the benefits of operating on public, transparent blockchains where illicit funds can be traced, frozen, and recovered. For more information on Tether’s proactive efforts and actions, visit TetherFacts.com.

Cardino was one of the several crypto executives that attended and was honored at Trump’s ceremony speech signing the Genius Act into law.

These latest actions by Tether, now that stablecoins have been mainstreamed to promote a digital dollar, some are worried this resembles the same woes associated with a CBDC.

Cointelegraph wrote:

Tether’s ability and readiness to freeze user funds has raised concerns among some people in the crypto community. Critics argue that if stablecoin issuers routinely cooperate with law enforcement, the result could resemble a central bank digital currency (CBDC), undermining the core crypto values of financial sovereignty and decentralization.

Users on X called Tether’s recent action a “slippery slope.” One user wrote, “Can anybody explain how this isn’t exactly what a CBDC is?”

Another person following the story noted that “centralized control has its moments.” In this case, the “quick response from Tether here saved $85k from disappearing into the void.”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) voted against the Genius Act, and it’s two sister bills the Clarity Act and the Anti-CBDC Act, assertively warning that the bills do nothing to stop a CBDC and is really a bait & switch mechanism to get Americans to accept programmable money that functions identically as a CBDC would.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender. Proverbs 20:14 It is naught, it is naught, saith the buyer: but when he is gone his way, then he boasteth. Proverbs 20:15 There is gold, and a multitude of rubies: but the lips of knowledge are a precious jewel.

It has not even been a week - a week (!) - and already we are getting glimpses of a blatant CBDC in action!

Tether is flat-out bragging that they collude with the government to monitor and manage transactions. It does not take a genius (no pun intended) to understand that these mitigation controls can be easily expanded to mitigate people’s purchasing habits. ‘Had too much meat this month, did you? Better put some controls on your smart wallet so you can learn to be more sustainable.’ Oh, sure, this won’t happen right away, but give it some years after it has been forced onto the masses and you better believe something such as that will happen.

This is why I expressed warned last week that Friday, July 18th, 2025, would go down in quiet infamy because financial freedom is coming to a dramatic end; and hardly anyone knows what just happened. They are too fixated on the Epstein stuff (not that that isn’t important), but we understand why this coverup is happening because the powers that be cannot allow Americans to ascertain what just occurred.

Where are the Christian soldiers, where are the “churches,” where are the pastors sounding the alarm? Of course, they are fast asleep never to awaken from their drunken stupor. As a matter of fact, you watch, they’ll start promoting it; these hirelings, these corporate-run social clubs big and small will probably start collecting stablecoin and tokenized tithes before too long!

Isaiah 56:10 His watchmen are blind: they are all ignorant, they are all dumb dogs, they cannot bark; sleeping, lying down, loving to slumber. [11] Yea, they are greedy dogs which can never have enough, and they are shepherds that cannot understand: they all look to their own way, every one for his gain, from his quarter. [12] Come ye, say they, I will fetch wine, and we will fill ourselves with strong drink; and to morrow shall be as this day, and much more abundant.

Continue to try and warn who you can, that still have eyes to see and ears to hear, but sadly at this point most people will never get it.

