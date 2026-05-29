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LadyTrilo
3m

Hantavirus, Ebola, Bird flu...oh my! Rats, Monkeys, birds...oh my. Reminds me of the scene on the Wizard of Oz... Lions, Tigers and Bears...oh my. I feel like we have witches and satanist's brewing up the next concoction to kill. Just like the witch. Not because of the "virus" but because of the cure. Then we have the 'wizard" the master illusionist behind the curtain feeding us all the bullshit.

No thanks for me. I think I will remain pure on both counts. No virus and no vax. I still have not had ConVid even after being around many people who did. Never stayed home even during the height of the hysteria. I was out shopping, even to just look around, every day.

Good clean diet, vitamins and ivermectin when I travel or start to feel offrem. Sister and friends who have had, ConVid multiple times are all vaxed and boosted. Who would have fcking thought?!

Food for thought: maybe if the government and university bioweapons labs STOPPED creating these pathogens and "accidentally" releasing them the world would be a better and safer place

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