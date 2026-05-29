The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently published a new paper in their journal Emerging Infectious Diseases that warns bird flu and a zoonotic virus is likely to be the next so-called “Pathogen X” and pandemic.

Pathogen X, sometimes referred to as “Disease X,” is a term coined by the World Health Organization as a placeholder term representing the next potential pandemic outbreak.

In 2024, the WHO re-emphasized the need for nations to prepare for such an event, and invest more into biosecurity and research.

“WHO’s scientific framework for epidemic and pandemic research preparedness is a vital shift in how the world approaches countermeasure development, and one that is strongly supported by CEPI. As presented at the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this framework will help steer and coordinate research into entire pathogen families, a strategy that aims to bolster the world’s ability to swiftly respond to unforeseen variants, emerging pathogens, zoonotic spillover, and unknown threats referred to as pathogen X”, said Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

In the CDC’s most recent paper — “Assessing Evidence to Guide Primary Prevention of Pathogen X”— the authors wrote in the abstract:

“Primary prevention includes interventions that prevent the initial occurrence of disease; in the context of pandemic origins, one class of primary preventative interventions involves reducing the risk of zoonotic pathogen spillover. “Pandemics are rare events, therefore data on spillover events of known pandemic pathogens are also rare. In contrast, many zoonotic viruses spill over frequently but fail to spread efficiently between humans. “We consider whether insights from frequent spillovers of poorly-spreading viruses should be used to inform primary prevention strategies aimed at viruses that spill over rarely but spread well human-to-human. “We propose a set of principles to steer future research and guide deployment of preventative strategies. We believe that a precautionary approach, grounded in evidence from viruses that spill over frequently, offers the most practical empirical foundation for guiding primary spillover prevention.”

More specifically, the authors specify “avian influenza” as a potential for this spillover event.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing spillovers of avian influenza show the magnitude and urgency of threats posed by viral pandemics.”

For their framework, the CDC noted:

“Our framework yields 4 quadrants (Figure). Most spillover data come from viruses in the frequent spillover/spreads poorly quadrant (e.g., rabies virus, Lassa virus, monkeypox virus [MPXV], and Puumala virus), whereas spillover events in the rare spillover/spreads well quadrant are less common (e.g., pandemic influenza virus or HIV). “[…] Pathogen X likely fits into the rare spillover/spreads well quadrant. Pathogen X must either spread efficiently in humans at the time of spillover or have the capacity to evolve to gain this ability. “[…] Pathogen X could emerge when a known virus in any quadrant that undergoes genetic change (mutation, recombination, or reassortment) results in a novel variant with efficient human-to-human transmission.”

Figure. Conceptual framework for the frequency of spillover versus potential for human-to-human transmission to assess evidence to guide primary prevention of Pathogen X. Zoonotic viruses are positioned along 2 axes: spillover frequency and human-to-human spread. The y-axis line represents the boundary between viruses capable of sustained spread among humans (R>1), versus those with limited or no onward spread (R<1). The x-axis represents a relative, rather than 1-to-1, mapping of R for the example viruses. Viruses that are not known to spread human-to-human are shown at the far left of the plot. Pathogen X represents a hypothetical pandemic-capable virus and occupies the rare spillover/spreads well quadrant. MERS, Middle East respiratory syndrome; MPXV, monkeypox virus; pH1N1, pandemic H1N1.

As to how to do with this Pathogen X, the CDC calls for “a phased research agenda to gain robust insights into our original question: whether studying viruses that spill over frequently but spread poorly can inform our prevention of the spillover of the next pandemic virus.”

“The organizing principles we propose can help in the design of future data collection and interventions that range from pathogen-specific (e.g., vaccinating guano miners against Ebola virus) to pathogen-agnostic (e.g., regulating the wildlife trade). “In addition, this evidence-driven approach provides an opportunity to evaluate which primary prevention strategies are effective against multiple pathogens, building a generalizable toolkit for pandemic prevention.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

Those who have been with me for a while may recall that since late-2021 we warned that ‘they’ were already laying the groundwork for the “next pandemic” as zoonotic threat, more specifically “bird flu” as we started to get very direct and candid warnings in 2022 by the likes of former CDC Director Robert Redfield, under the first Trump administration, who warned that bird flu will be the next pandemic, and it will lead to a 25-50% mortality rate. Redfield has continued to beat the drum for years, followed by Anthony Fauci and others.

We must not also forget that Trump last year provided fast-track approval for a new mRNA bird flu vaccine, and along with USDA funding to research new vaccines to deal with bird flu, including aerosols and water soluble solutions. The U.S., despite the rhetoric that it has left the WHO, HHS confirmed that they are still collaborating with them on certain issues and sharing data to created new bird flu vaccines.

This would justify the mass-culling and vaccination of livestock, wildlife and pets (more than we have seen over the last several years and currently); a consolidation and seizure of small and private farms; removing and restricting meat and dairy products from the store shelves, causing prices to go out of control and forced limitations on purchasing.

It all falls in line with the globalists’ agenda to get the masses to dramatically reduce their meat consumption, on top of aiding in their depopulation goals.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

Take your pick: do you want your propaganda fed to you by Bill Gates’ cow farts, Greta Thunberg shouting ‘How dare you!’, a Democrat carbon market; or do you want the MAHA-approved, Republican carbon market, with a “Christian-Judeo” flare that aligns with the Noahide Laws to restrict meat eating? Take your pick.

In the end, we are going to get another plandemic and uproot the food system. ‘They’ keep telling us their plans: we ought to give ear; but at the same time fight back by spreading the word and giving into their nonsense.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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