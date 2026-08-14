Ozempic and other GLP-1 weight loss drugs, along with others such as Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound, have flooded the market and consumers are hopping on board to lose weight. The trend is real. The WinePress, citing a trends forecast from The Economist last November for 2026, reported that GLP-1 drugs were going to be a hot trend; especially since these pharmaceutical companies are offering the drug in pill form, making taking the drug more convenient, discreet, and while people eat.

In spite of the fact that HHS under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has directly pointed towards the negative and not fully-researched effects of GLP-1 drugs, his department and the Trump administration have promoted them as an effective weight loss solution. Alongside that, even though both robust and anecdotal research has demonstrated the deleterious effects of these drugs, the American College of Cardiology formally recommends taking GLP-1s before diet and exercise.

Trends come and go, we know that.

Not that long ago, we were being berated and browbeaten to be ashamed of “toxic masculinity,” and to accept “body positivity” and reject “fat-shaming.” It was not uncommon for mainstream media and corporations to force advertisements of overweight men and especially women as “healthy.”

All that has gone out the window. Now that there are weight loss drugs, that talk and advertisement disappeared as fast as it came.

Now we are watching celebrities, many of whom were already at normal weights, shrink down fast, giving them gaunt faces and anemic, emaciated, zombified bodily looks.

The videos and pictures are out there.

The latest example came just earlier this week with actress Jenna Ortega in an interview she did with Esquire, and she too looked emaciated.

Before:

After:

Abnormally and extremely thin bodies have always been a ridiculous trend pushed by the corporate elites and the filthy perverts in Hollywood, and even the toy industry with Barbie dolls. It makes women incredibly insecure and starve themselves to maintain what they are told is “beautiful,” and makes men think that is what is only desirable.

Male body standards pushed by the industry are just as brutal (if objectively not even worse), where if a man does not have hardly any body fat and is absolutely chiseled to the max, then they are not a suitable “Chad” figure.

They call this “heroin chic.” It’s coming back now; but what we are witnessing is worse than that, because these people look sickly and malnourished, not to mention that a lot of them (such as Ortega in her latest major interview), are not wearing a lot of makeup and dressing down.

I guess we’ll call it “Ozempic Chic.”

Even some of the Kardashians, who were critical in popularizing absurdly fat butts, fat lips, and more, are now taking GLP-1s to drop the weight.

Here’s a great new mini-documentary on the issue:

The disturbing trend is becoming hard to ignore, and so people online have some theories.

The first is the more obvious one, which is that these celebrities and influencers are getting some sizeable kickbacks and paychecks to promote GLP-1s.

1 Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. [10] For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

This is a bit of a no-brainer. It’s always about money as the root cause.

But there is another disturbing theory:

The idea being posited by some is that they believe these celebrities are doing this because the industry is psychologically propagandizing the masses by getting them used to and accepting this look: a look of hunger and poverty, as we enter a new paradigm of mass famine, food shortages and supply disruptions, and economic collapse — you know, the whole “you’re gonna own nothing and be happy” thing. “Eat ze bugs!”

I am not going to dogmatically say this is why these celebrities are doing this, but it seems plausible to me at least.

But that’s where I turn it over to you: do you think there is legitimacy to this theory?

I will say, however, that there is no new thing under the sun.

People at one point in history were ingesting tapeworms to lose weight! GLP-1 drugs are the modern tapeworm of our day…

Ecclesiastes 1:9 The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. [10] Is there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us. [11] There is no remembrance of former things; neither shall there be any remembrance of things that are to come with those that shall come after.

But is this latest push more than just the modern tapeworm? Is this because the satanists in the industry that move society along with the latest trends, are they trying to normalize this look before mass-famine really takes hold of Western society? Leave your thoughts below.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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