The following report is from Futurism (excerpts):

Lest you forget that many CEOs are more than willing to fire you and replace you with a shoddy AI model with sociopathic glee, here are the words of one such executive at the forefront of displacing human labor.

"CEOs are extremely excited about the opportunities that AI brings," Elijah Clark, a chief executive who advises other head honchos on using AI at their companies, told Gizmodo in an interview. "As a CEO myself, I can tell you, I'm extremely excited about it. I've laid off employees myself because of AI."

"AI doesn't go on strike. It doesn't ask for a pay raise," he added, parroting cliched talking points, much like a certain over-hyped technology. "These things that you don't have to deal with as a CEO."

Clark is one of many executives who've been strikingly honest about their intentions to cast aside their flesh and blood workers in favor of AI. One tech startup is even advertising its AI "sales agent" by putting up billboards that read "Stop Hiring Humans" in cities like San Francisco, and recently New York.

Not all are quite so glib, but most seem to be in agreement that the tech will wipe out loads of jobs. And AI CEOs including Sam Altman of OpenAI and Dario Amodei of Anthropic have repeatedly warned that their tech will put millions of people out of work, perhaps in an attempt to manifest a self-fulfilling prophecy while appearing to care about the plight of their fellow humans.

Recalling how he fired 27 of the team of 30 student workers in a sales enablement team he was leading at the time, Clark told Giz that the group now gets more "done in less than a day, less than an hour what they were taking a week to produce."'

"In the area of efficiency," he added, "it made sense to get rid of people."

Sometimes, these plans blow up in executives' faces. Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of the Swedish buy-now-pay-later company Klarna, proudly boasted that AI could "do all the jobs that we as humans do," after partnering with OpenAI to replace its customer service team with hundreds of AI agents. He recently changed his tune after customers quickly lost their patience with the rookie bots.

Recalling how he fired 27 of the team of 30 student workers in a sales enablement team he was leading at the time, Clark told Giz that the group now gets more "done in less than a day, less than an hour what they were taking a week to produce."'

"In the area of efficiency," he added, "it made sense to get rid of people."

Sometimes, these plans blow up in executives' faces. Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of the Swedish buy-now-pay-later company Klarna, proudly boasted that AI could "do all the jobs that we as humans do," after partnering with OpenAI to replace its customer service team with hundreds of AI agents. He recently changed his tune after customers quickly lost their patience with the rookie bots.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 5:13 There is a sore evil which I have seen under the sun, namely, riches kept for the owners thereof to their hurt. [14] But those riches perish by evil travail: and he begetteth a son, and there is nothing in his hand.

I’ve talked about this before a number of times over the past several years, and I am going to have to talk about it some more here very soon, because mass layoffs because of AI and automation are going to start happening very quickly.

As these haughty CEOs revealed in their interviews, they are being hired so you can get fired. That’s it, that’s their job, and they get paid good money just to tell you to pound sand, so you can be replaced with a crappy chatbot and AI agent and cheap robot.

This was the purpose of Musk and DOGE; and that’s why I pointed out very early on in Trump’s first weeks of his second term that they were not cutting but consolidating. The federal staff that was being laid-off was so they could be replaced with automation; and that was proven to be accurate as we got Trump’s AI Action Plan last month that spells out how everything is going to be integrated with AI. Firing federal workers foreshadowed what was to come: the public sector was first, then comes the massive wave of layoffs in the corporate private sector, which we are starting to see.

The irony here as well is that a lot of these layoffs are going to be women. They are going to be some of the first to go. Trump has made this clear when he and his administration have repeatedly said that they are ending DEI policies. He was speaking to the club, not you, but the private interests and corporate business. That stuff is no longer going to be prioritized because AI is right there to automate their field.

Meanwhile, this country is not effectively mass deporting like Trump promised, but is instead giving many of them amnesty now, while lowering its own deportation goals. We have already seen big-tech layoff Americans in place of H-1Bs. This is deliberate replacement for cheaper labor, a mass extinction event.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE