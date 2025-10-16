Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA, along with the rest of the new conservative MAGA movement under Trump, and Christian Nationalist leaders and pastors, think a surveillance state is just grand; and Peter Thiel, the founder of data analytics/defense contractor/surveillance state company Palantir, is actually a “blessing,” according to those in the movement.

As I have covered repeatedly all throughout this year, the Trump administration is moving at lightning speed to help play its part in ushering in the AI digital control grid, a new tokenized financial system where literally everything is reduced to a trackable and programmable digital asset, and a pre-crime surveillance state.

Charlie Kirk and TPUSA, among other things, were there to promote the MAGA ideology and so-called “conservative” agenda onto unsuspecting college youth. If you disagreed with Trump, you by default disagreed with Kirk, as his job was to defend MAGA at all costs.

Since the assassination event, more people are looking into what Kirk was actually about, including those who hastily lauded him as a “martyr” and hero of the faith; and what they are finding is Kirk was just another big-government authoritarian, his brand of conservatism is not conservative, and his views certainly contradict the Bible that he claimed to ardently follow as his standard.

I just recently exposed who Kirk was a defender of sodomy and drag queens, for example.

As I showed in that post, in 2019, for example, Kirk lauded and defended Peter Thiel as an asset to conservatism.

For years, Kirk had defended Thiel. Charlie once wrote in 2016 that Kirk “loves” Thiel.

You must be a leftist for challenging Thiel. Of course, the “tolerant” Right perfectly accepts sodomy; but an even bigger issue that never comes up is the panopticon he and his company are building in broad daylight.

You see, Charlie Kirk was actually a proselyte and acolyte of Peter Thiel and Palantir. Kirk was propped up in the media when he was still in his teens, well before he helped to found TPUSA. He first appeared on Fox News Business all the way back in 2012 when he was still in high school.

How did he get on Fox so young? Well, according to him, Kirk later revealed he was part of the “Thiel Fellowship.” Earlier this year I wrote about the new CDC Director, Jim O’Neil, who has deep connections to Peter Thiel and Palantir. Though the article has apparently been deleted, the Wayback Machine reveals a 2021 article on O’Neil’s LinkedIn page he wrote called, “Ten years ago we created the Thiel Fellowship.” This group, according to their website, says “the Thiel Fellowship is a two-year program for young people who want to build new things. Thiel Fellows skip or stop out of college to receive a $200,000 grant and support from the Thiel Foundation’s network of founders, investors, and scientists.”

Charlie Kirk was part of this Fellowship and the 20 Under 20 program Thiel launched. Kirk praised Thiel and the Fellowship, and then lauded Silicon Valley titans as a blessing to society. “It’s fantastic.”

Puts things into perspective, doesn’t it? Kirk was a pawn from the very start, and he was eventually paired-off with a Jesuit honeypot in Erika Kirk.

As a brief reminder of what Palantir is:

Earlier this year, the Trump administration came under fire when the New York Times revealed the administration contracted Palantir to siphon and collect data from all Americans to create a master database, as Palantir has found itself in a very cozy relationship with Trump, with the federal government inking a number of contracts to integrate Palantir’s services and technologies in the government’s many departments and defenses.

Palantir has received plenty of criticism throughout the years and their exploits and ambitions have been well documented, especially their involvement in defense, as the most recent example of their services being frequently used by Ukraine and Israel to wage their wars.

This video by Moon is a good, succinct video on the origins of Palantir and their monopoly on data and AI analytics.

Business Reform also had a good title for the company: “Palantir: Because There Are Some Lines Google Won’t Cross.”

Whitney Webb at Unlimited Hangout has also done plenty of very in-depth reporting into co-founder Peter Thiel and Palantir’s nefarious ambitions.

Bloomberg published a feature post in 2018 documenting how expansive their data coverage is, having access to and knowing everything Americans do.

On the military side of things, Palantir has software they call Gotham, which they say is “powering the kill chain.” “Gotham’s targeting offering supports soldiers with an AI-powered kill chain, seamlessly and responsibly integrating target identification and target effector pairing,” the company writes. Gotham is already being used by some law enforcement offices.

Some examples:

The Cradle also has a good piece describing Palantir’s military operations.

Palantir was a key sponsor at the 250th Army parade in June.

Last year’s annual Army-Navy football game, attended by Trump, JD Vance (a pawn of Palantir), Elon Musk, Speaker Mike Johnson, DNI Tulsi Gabbard, and others

Moreover, Palantir technologies are being used to build a pre-crime surveillance state. In the wake of the tragic Catholic school shooting in August, former Israeli Defense Force (IDF) agent and Fox News contributor Aaron Cohen debuted his first-ever AI threat detection system that “scrapes the internet 24/7 using an Israeli grade ontology to pull specific threat language, and then routes it to local law enforcement,” he said. “It’s a 24/7 detective. It never sleeps and it’s going to get us in front of these attacks.”

In May, Cohen published a short demo and crowdfunding trailer.

According to him,

“It’s a system that scans the open web, social media, Reddit, Discord, gaming chats, and flags real behavioral signals before someone picks up a rifle and walks into a school. We’re talking grievance buildup, martyrdom language, tactical planning.”

In June, during an episode of Fox’s Sean Hannity, Cohen called upon the Trump administration to partner with him and scale it, revealing it was built on Palantir’s technology. Cohen boasted: “The Israeli model meets Palantir quality engineering, and I’ve got it. And the White House needs to give me a buzz and let’s get this thing scaled nationally.”

Bearing all of this in mind, this is what Charlie Kirk defended and was a part of.

But it gets even more interesting. On September 22nd, the day after Charlie Kirk’s funeral event that was held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, TPUSA executive producer Andrew Kolvet admitted on primetime television on Fox and in a X post:

“I just broke the news that our tech partners tracked over 277,000 devices in and around State Farm Stadium yesterday. They came from all across the country because Charlie pointed us all to Christ, and in his martyrdom given us the courage to do the same.”

“Our tech partners?” He doesn’t say who, but we can assume that this is Palantir. People online were surprised to hear this, but we should expect nothing less at this point. So, everyone who traveled to see the service just got data-harvested in real-time.

The psyop gets even stranger since the days of Charlie’s ‘exit,’ as a number of Trump administration figures and other pundits in TPUSA’s circle have been guests on Charlie’s show. One of them was Tucker Carlson, who went there to shill very hard for Vice President JD Vance, whom Kirk was a big fan of and often said that he and TPUSA would strive to get Vance elected in 2028.

Of course, a quick Google search would tell you that Vance is a Manchurian Candidate and was/is heavily funded by Peter Thiel. Forbes, for a mainstream magazine, gave a pretty good synopsis of Vance’s and Thiel’s longtime ties, writing:

Vance and Thiel’s relationship dates back to 2011, when the senator met Thiel following a talk the venture capitalist gave at Yale Law School that Vance has characterized as “the most significant moment of my time” at the institution, according to a blog post he wrote for Catholic magazine The Lamp.

Vance began planning for a career pivot outside of law following the talk, noting Thiel was “possibly the smartest person” he ever met and that Thiel’s Christian faith “defied the social template I had constructed—that dumb people were Christians and smart ones atheists,” according to the post.

Thiel later became a “pretty good mentor” to Vance, according to The Washington Post, with Vance making the switch to venture capital and joining the Thiel-co-founded Mithril Capital in 2015 as a partner, according to Politico.

Vance published “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” in 2016 while still working for Mithril Capital, thrusting the venture capitalist into the limelight as he began pondering a potential run for office in the future, according to the Post.

Vance left Mithril Capital in 2017 and joined Washington D.C.-based investment firm Revolution as a managing director to invest in startups outside of major hubs like Silicon Valley and New York City.

Vance launched his own venture capital firm in 2019 under the name Narya Capital, which sought to invest in startups in overlooked cities and reportedly received backing from Thiel and other billionaire investors like venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Axios reported.

Thiel also reportedly brought Vance, who had established himself as a critic of Trump, to Mar-a-Lago in 2021 to smooth over his relationship with the former president, according to The New York Times.

Following the meeting, Vance became more sympathetic to Trump and his policies, downplaying the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and securing an endorsement from the former president in his 2022 Senate run just weeks before Election Day.

Vance garnered more support from Thiel during his successful Senate run in 2022, receiving record-breaking donations of about $15 million from Thiel, which marked the largest amount of money donated to a single Senate candidate ever.

Most of Vance’s campaign advertising was outsourced to the Protect Ohio Values super PAC that Thiel donated to, Politico reported, noting Thiel helped recruit about 10 major donors for Vance including venture capitalist David Sacks, who donated $1 million.

In December 2024, Donald Trump Jr. joined the board for venture capitalist firm 1789 Capital, which was co-founded by JD Vance, with Tucker Carlson investing into the firm. Reuters reported:

The idea for 1789 Capital began at a meeting of secretive conservative donor group Rockbridge Network, which was co-founded by Buskirk and Vice President-elect JD Vance, Reuters has also reported. 1789 Capital’s investments include $15 million in conservative TV personality Tucker Carlson’s newly formed company “Last Country Inc.”

As comedian George Carlin once said, “You don’t need a formal conspiracy when interests converge.”

Christian Nationalism And The “Golden Age”

This brings us to Christian Nationalism. In recent months, Idaho-based Pastor Doug Wilson has been making the rounds in mainstream media touting the necessity of Christian Nationalism, and essentially wanting to create a theocracy in his and his movement’s image; and he has a number of fans, including Tucker Carlson and War Secretary Pete Hegseth. It was Tucker Carlson who called him “the person most closely identified with that phrase, Christian nationalism.”

He likes to burn things, a lot.

Just yesterday he posted a video of him smoking a cigar sitting in a chair surrounded by a skull & crossbones shaped like pencils, burning in a field he lit with gasoline.

Wilson is one of those very-well articulated apologist types that uses big smattering words and rhetoric to push his beliefs; who uses “good words and fair speeches [to] deceive the hearts of the simple” (Romans 16:18), and uses “enticing words of man's wisdom” (1 Corinthians 2:4). Quite frankly, every time he speaks he can’t use plain speak; and those are the types you need to be weary of.

I am not going to go to in-depth as to what all of Wilson believes, but he is a radical 5-point-TULIP, Reformed, Hyper-Calvinist - which, if you don’t know, means he believes that God predestinates some to salvation by force and others to hell before you were born, and you have no say or free will in the matter; and Jesus Christ died and shed his blood only for the “elect” that he chose to salvation before the world began. It’s bonkers, to say the least. His views, according to some, have been called “Reformed Catholicism.”

Nothing I said is hyperbole: he admitted as much in a recent interview the New York Times.

Wilson: It’s Christ. Christ is our salvation. Abandon yourself. Drop it. Let go of yourself. Turn away from sin and self and all the “me,” and look to Christ. Ross Douthat: But when you do that, what you’re really saying, I think, is that all you can advise people to do is to try and come to a deeper awareness of something that God has decided for them. Wilson: Correct. But when God decides things like that, God is not a musclebound Zeus, like a Calvinist Zeus in the upper reaches of the cosmos, making people do stuff. A Calvinist Zeus would be problematic. He’d be a bully. So when God determines who is saved and who is not, who turns left and who turns right, in him, we live and move and have our being. God can do that without turning us into puppets. The charge against Calvinists is that they have a musclebound Zeus, who’s pulling the puppet strings. But I don’t think of it that way at all. Douthat: Well, that’s one charge against Calvinists. But a different one would be that you have a God who is creating human beings as characters in a larger story that he’s telling, which is something that I personally believe. But he’s creating people who will do terrible things and is also creating people who will be damned. Wilson: Yes. Douthat: And so the common critique against Calvinism is: This God — whether or not he’s a nightclub bouncer or Zeus or anything like that — isn’t this a pretty harsh thing for him to do, to sit down and create characters in a story who are going to go to hell? Wilson: Correct. I would say not harsh, but it’s certainly hard. Paul says in Romans, “Behold, the kindness and severity of God.” The God of the Bible is no buttercup. So when God creates the story in which villains are villains and bad people are bad people, he can do that without sullying his hands. The way I preach it is that God draws straight with crooked lines. God is so powerful that he can create a narrative, a story in which creatures rebel against him, and they are responsible for that rebellion, and God is in complete control of the whole thing.

If you don’t agree with him, that means you are a “character” in the broader story that God wrote, an NPC in an open-world video game that has limited autonomy, but his programming is fixed to be an enemy that is to be vanquished. Absolute heresy. John Calvin himself burned people alive at the stake with those whom he did not agree with.

Wilson formed the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC), a Calvinistic denomination Wilson helped cofound in 1998, along with founding Canon Press, which publishes his and his cohort’s books. Wilson heads Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, which recently, in honor of Charlie Kirk changed the web address to christkirk.com.

Moreover, Wilson teaches what is known as “post-millennialism,” which means that Jesus Christ does not return to physically and literally rule and reign the earth for a thousand years after the battle of Armageddon, but rather ‘the church’ evangelizes the world and after a metaphorical and non-literal millennium is passed, then Christ returns. According postmillennialworldview.com:

Postmillennialism (literally, “after the thousand years”) is the belief that Christ will physically return to the earth only after a non-literal millennium is completed. Postmillennialism is optimistic about the end times. Christ’s reign over the earth from heaven increases during the millennium, which is thought to be not a literal one thousand year period, but “a very long time.” Postmillennialism places the Church in a role of transforming whole social structures before the Second Coming and endeavoring to bring about a “Golden Age” of peace and prosperity with great advances in education, the arts, sciences and medicine.

“Golden Age,” you say? Hmm… where have we heard this before? This is the language post-millennialists use: see some additional sources here, here, here, here, here. One Reformed website noted: [Wilson] signed the Joint Federal Vision Statement which says, “We affirm that prior to the second coming of our Lord Jesus, the earth will be as full of the knowledge of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.” Closely related to this, Wilson is also a partial preterist. This position holds that many prophecies of the New Testament were already fulfilled in the first century.

So now you understand some of the underpinnings of this Christian Nationalist movement, or at least parts of it. Keep this in mind moving forward as it puts a whole entirely new perspective as to why Trump and the administration keep calling everything a “golden age.”

The Wall Street Journal did a big write-up and interview about him recently.

The WSJ wrote:

Wilson’s most powerful admirer in the Trump administration is Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. He has spoken highly of Wilson and belongs to one of the roughly 150 churches in the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC), the Calvinist denomination that Wilson cofounded in 1998. A Pentagon spokesman confirmed that Hegseth is a member of a CREC church and said, “The secretary very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson’s writings and teachings.” Earlier this year, Hegseth invited Brooks Potteiger, his pastor at a Wilson-affiliated church that Hegseth joined in Tennessee, to give a sermon at the Pentagon. It was delivered during working hours and was broadcast to off-site Defense Department locations. Hegseth himself gave an invocation before Potteiger spoke, telling the assembled staff that he came “on bended knee, recognizing the providence of our lord and savior, Jesus Christ.” Wilson doesn’t lobby lawmakers or the Trump administration, and he said he has met Hegseth only twice, including at church this month. But his rise comes as Trump is eroding the separation between church and state, taking steps that will help Wilson and others advance their goal of inserting religion more prominently into civic life.

In his interview with the WSJ, Wilson defined Christian Nationalism as,

“Christian nationalism is the conviction that secularism is a failed project, and then no society can function or exist without a transcendental grounding. So Christian nationalism is the idea that a society needs God in order to function. “We'll start with civil society, it would look a lot smaller, as I'm fond of saying. If this is the state and if there is no God above the state, then the state is God. And I don't want the state to be God. I don't wanna live under the pretentious rule of finite beings who breathe through their nose running every aspect of our lives as though they were the deity.”

Oh, the irony of that statement! So who then interprets what God wants? This guy and his buddies, a man who thinks you are “characters” that are condemned to hell from the start, if you don’t share his beliefs? Gee, I wonder how this will turn out…?

The WSJ added:

Wilson said he’s playing a long game, in which the nation is persuaded over time to adopt his vision. “This is not a violent insurrection,” he said. “What we’re talking about is evangelism, church planting, persuasion.”

So what might some of this persuasion look like?

Palantir Is A “Blessing,” And The Rise Of Antichrist

This brings us back to Charlie Kirk and Palantir.

Published on September 24th, Wilson published a video honoring Charlie Kirk and what the ramifications of his death would mean moving forward, where he declared, “In one way or another, we are all “Kirkers.””

He began by saying,

“Charlie Kirk is a martyr in both senses. He was faithful in his testimony of Christ. He did not have his faith locked up in a holy pietism box down in his heart. He was a martyr for worldview Christianity with Christ at the center of everything. “But to the dismay of the radical left, Charlie Kirk has also become a martyr in the broader sociological sense. And this happened within hours of his death. This kind of thing can be hard to define, but when it happens, the thing is palpable. Something just like that has happened here. Our culture is different now. The moment is different. Everything is different.”

He explained how the mission of Christian Nationalists is to “pursue” and capitalize on this sudden cultural shift. “Everything rides on whether or not conservatives pursue. If we pursue, we make this vibe shift permanent. If we fail to pursue, then we don't.” Wilson went on to explain that TPUSA should focus its continued pursuit to dominate the media and other spaces, but especially the arts, where that is lacking in society.

Now, if you don’t understand this point, allow me to explain. While not named, what Wilson is referring to is what is called the Seven Mountain Mandate.

Wilson’s views are slightly different, but the 7MM has been popularized by the New Apostolic Reformation, which takes on a more Charismatic flare. Paula White, a self-proclaimed apostle and Trump’s Spiritual Adviser, is a part of this. The idea is that Christians apart of this “Great Awakening” - a term Qanon also uses - must takeover and control 7 different aspects of society - Business, Government, Family, Religion, Media, Education, Entertainment - and in doing so will eventually usher in God’s kingdom here on earth. The movement has many other terms such as “Great Awakening,” dominionism, kingdom-now, when heaven invades earth, and so on.

The 7MM is spreading like a plague. A January 2024 Denison University poll found 41% of American Christians believe in 7MM. This is the viewpoint that Charlie Kirk believed. He inferred to the 7MM during a 2020 CPAC rally before the Covid lockdowns.

Notwithstanding, however, as we have seen before, it was only just a few months before he made that statement that Kirk defended drag queens and sodomites like Peter Thiel as being part of the conservative movement, and if you did not support that then you are not a real Trump supporter, a conservative or a Christian - which is also fascinating considering Wilson has repeatedly articulated in his interviews that he is against LGTBQIA+. The WSJ noted: “Yes, gays would go back in the closet,” he said. Penalties for violating sexual morality laws would be determined by “Christian prudence—what would it take to make sure this is not flaunted in public?”

But in this pursuit to establish the culture Wilson and Kirk envision, Wilson referenced Peter Thiel and referred to him as a “blessing.”

“The center of all this is Christ. It really is Christ or chaos. We are talking about a choice between Christ risen or chaos rising. In the meantime, there will certainly be blessings and side benefits to be gained from the work of cobelligerents who are willing to join with us in the pursuit. “Men like Peter Thiel or Dave Rubin really do have clarity on some important issues. But for various reasons, the center of it is obscure to them. That means in order for the torch to be passed, it has to be a torch on fire. And the fire has to be Jesus Christ risen from the dead. “So there are ways in which unite the right makes perfectly good sense. There are other ways in which attempts to unify around inconsistent and alien principles would be disastrous. So always make a distinction between aid from Rohan and aid from the puckleman.”

So there you have it. Thiel’s data-harvesting, pre-crime surveillance, “digital kill chain,” omni-AI technology is a “blessing” and will help usher in Christ’s kingdom on earth. You can’t make it up; and out of the 300+ comments on the video, only one person called out the Thiel recommendation. According to Doug, the ends justify the means and whatever tools can be used to “pursue” kingdom reform to usher in a “golden age,” then it is perfectly fine; they are just expendable “characters” after all.

In 2009, Thiel once remarked in a piece published by the libertarian Cato Institute:

“I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.”

When Wilson says he wants “smaller government,” to not “live under the pretentious rule of finite beings” with God above the state, we might surmise that he is referring to AI governance that, of course, is linked back to digital IDs and tokenized assets all tracked on a blockchain.

And now you know why so many red hats sit back and watch the evil come in unabated, and in many cases cheer for it, because whatever brings us closer to this “golden age,” is because it is a necessary evil and prophecy coming to pass, and we ought not to stand in the way of God’s divine sovereign will, they say. If you disagree, you must be a woke libtard that needs to be minimized in society.

Recently, Peter Thiel has taken on more religious overtures and has begun lecturing people about the antichrist. Ross Douthat confronted Thiel and claimed that what he is building with his technology might actually be ushering in the antichrist and will be a tool he will use to control the masses.

Douthat: Yes, but you’re saying the real Antichrist would play on that fear and say: You must come with me to avoid Skynet, to avoid the Terminator, to avoid nuclear Armageddon. Thiel: Yes. […] Douthat: And my very specific question for you: You’re an investor in A.I. You’re deeply invested in Palantir, in military technology, in technologies of surveillance and technologies of warfare and so on. And it just seems to me that when you tell me a story about the Antichrist coming to power and using the fear of technological change to impose order on the world, I feel like that Antichrist would maybe be using the tools that you are building. Like, wouldn’t the Antichrist be like: Great, we’re not going to have any more technological progress, but I really like what Palantir has done so far. Isn’t that a concern? Wouldn’t that be the irony of history, that the man publicly worrying about the Antichrist accidentally hastens his or her arrival? Thiel: Look, there are all these different scenarios. I obviously don’t think that that’s what I’m doing. Douthat: I mean, to be clear, I don’t think that’s what you’re doing either. I’m just interested in how you get to a world willing to submit to permanent authoritarian rule. Thiel: Well, there are these different gradations of this we can describe. But is what I’ve just told you so preposterous, as a broad account of the stagnation, that the entire world has submitted for 50 years to peace and safetyism? This is I Thessalonians 5:3 — the slogan of the Antichrist is “peace and safety.”

Read the transcript here.

Thiel has since given four paid off-the-record lectures on the antichrist, or at least his deranged view of him, organized by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit called ACTS 17 Collective: Acknowledging Christ in Technology and Society.

Notes from these events leaked and were exclusively obtained by several different outlets, and his views are just insane. Thiel described himself as a “small-o orthodox Christian.” But one thing that stuck out is he described people who promote “stagnation” and want to slow down technological discoveries are antichrists.

“Let’s go on to ‘many shall run to and fro and knowledge shall be increased.’ It means science progressing, technology improving, globalization, people traveling around the world. Of course in some sense, I think these things … I’m not sure they’re completely inevitable, but there is some direction to it. Where there’s a linear progression of knowledge and something like globalization that happens. But of course, the details matter a lot. “Knowledge increasing, science progressing, technology improving can be a very good thing. No disease, death, protect people from natural disasters. Then, of course, we can destroy ourselves with nuclear weapons, bioweapons, etc. And similarly, globalization is … you have trade in goods and services. There’s certain ways to escape from tyrannical governments. And of course there is danger in the one-world state of the antichrist. “[…] The Antichrist hasn’t arrived yet, but if we keep moving in that direction of being afraid of technological progress, that’s going to lead the Antichrist to appear.

Obtained by INC. - According to the source, Thiel addressed the wave of AI criticism, although not directly. At the lecture, he reportedly likened skepticism of the current AI boom—or of any rapid innovation—to that of the Antichrist, a figure in the Bible who deceives the masses and denies the gospel of Christ. “What Peter brought home last night was that actually being afraid of technological progress is actually an Antichrist, that’s being fed the narrative of doomsday and Armageddon,” said the attendee.

The WSJ came away with a similar deduction. “Thiel told attendees that “fearing or regulating [artificial intelligence or other technologies], or opposing technological progress, would hasten the coming of the Antichrist,” the paper wrote.

The Guardian cited a ton of crazed quotes Thiel gave over the course of his four lectures.

Remember too that President Trump introduced the AI Action Plan in July that clearly states AI will be in seemingly everything, or so is the goal. During the signing event Trump said, “So from this day forward, it’ll be a policy of the United States to do whatever it takes to lead the world in artificial intelligence.”

The introduction to that document states:

Winning the AI race will usher in a new golden age of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people. AI will enable Americans to discover new materials, synthesize new chemicals, manufacture new drugs, and develop new methods to harness energy—an industrial revolution. It will enable radically new forms of education, media, and communication—an information revolution. And it will enable altogether new intellectual achievements: unraveling ancient scrolls once thought unreadable, making breakthroughs in scientific and mathematical theory, and creating new kinds of digital and physical art—a renaissance. An industrial revolution, an information revolution, and a renaissance—all at once. This is the potential that AI presents. The opportunity that stands before us is both inspiring and humbling. And it is ours to seize, or to lose. […] Simply put, we need to “Build, Baby, Build!” And the breakthroughs in medicine, manufacturing, and many other fields that AI will make possible will increase the standard of living for all Americans. AI will improve the lives of Americans by complementing their work—not replacing it.

So, in other words, according to Thiel, if you oppose this mass rollout and infusion of AI into everything, if you protest the AI surveillance state, if you reject AI stripping away all critical thought and creativity, and making AI your new God to worship, then you are seen as “antichrist” and anti-state; because, as Wilson put it, “If this is the state and if there is no God above the state, then the state is God,” and he doesn’t want “finite beings” ruling over us to make decisions - so the AI God is a great solution, and it will usher in this “golden age” and help fulfil the Seven Mountain Mandate that Wilson and Kirk believe in.

This is Trump’s Golden Age for you, and it is being brought in (at least in the U.S.) by radical, sacrilegious, superstitious, ecumenical movement of hyper-Calvinists, Trad-Cats and Jesuits, Charismatics, New Agers, Talmudic/Kabbalistic Jews, central bankers, BlackRock, multinationals, big-tech and more to bridge us closer to the actual antichrist and beast system.

Now you see how it all connects and what it all really means…

Why Christian Nationalism Is Wrong

If what I just showed wasn’t enough proof in and of itself that Christian Nationalism is absurd, the word of God addresses this issue.

This meme sums up Christian Nationalism and the 7MM in a nutshell:

Luke 4:5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time. [6] And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it. [7] If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine. [8] And Jesus answered and said unto him, Get thee behind me, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.

Christian Nationalism and the 7MM offer Satan’s temptation he gave to Jesus Christ in the wilderness. Yet Jesus, when standing before Pontius Pilate, had this to say that all these dominionists seem to have ‘forgotten.’

John 18:36 Jesus answered, My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence.

Can’t get any plainer than that! There are no verses, zero, none, that tell Christians to reform the government and build a theocracy. Moreover, the church, the body of Christ of believers, are and are supposed to be “a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light:” (1 Peter 2:9). We are that nation, a called out assembly of saved sinners, not called to build a physical kingdom.

Last year, I wrote a piece titled, “Christians Today Are A Powerless Embarrassment That No One Takes Seriously.” In it, I cited this passage that perfectly speaks to what Kirk, Wilson, Thiel and many others are in the movement preach:

Proverbs 24:23 These things also belong to the wise. It is not good to have respect of persons in judgment. [24] He that saith unto the wicked, Thou art righteous; him shall the people curse, nations shall abhor him: [25] But to them that rebuke him shall be delight, and a good blessing shall come upon them. [26] Every man shall kiss his lips that giveth a right answer.

What Kirk and Wilson do is bless the wicked like Thiel, and it is for reasons such as this as to why so many people no longer take the Bible and other professing Christians serious anymore, as they openly defend and condone evil, and even yoke up with it to further their own personal agendas.

Romans 3:8 And not rather, (as we be slanderously reported, and as some affirm that we say,) Let us do evil, that good may come? whose damnation is just.

When in Rome, do as the Romans; the ends justify the means. Paul was accused of teaching of this by his detractors and slanderers, and that of course was a railing accusation; but this is exactly what Christian Nationalism and the 7MM promote, as we have seen, and as they defend Trump in absolutely everything he does; and Paul plainly says “whose damnation is just.” Saved people do not yoke up with and defend evil in a bid to usher in good.

We are to be like Job, a “man [who] was perfect and upright, and one that feared God, and eschewed evil” (Job 1:1). Moreover, “The fear of the LORD is to hate evil: pride, and arrogancy, and the evil way, and the froward mouth, do I hate” (Proverbs 8:13). We are commanded, “And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them” (Ephesians 5:11).

Problem is, these liars don’t believe that. “Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled. They profess that they know God; but in works they deny him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate” (Titus 1:15-16). In their wicked minds, they are doing good and God is well-pleased with them.

2 Corinthians 6:14 Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? [15] And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel? [16] And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people. [17] Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you, [18] And will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty.

Again, the passage is clear, simple, and direct, and no private interpretation is needed. There is a clear separation from the world at large and from unbelievers. Jesus told his disciples, “The world cannot hate you; but me it hateth, because I testify of it, that the works thereof are evil” (John 7:7); and in the garden of Gasethame he prayed, “I pray for them: I pray not for the world, but for them which thou hast given me; for they are thine. I pray not that thou shouldest take them out of the world, but that thou shouldest keep them from the evil. They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world” (John 17:9, 15-16). So, this idea that Christians are supposed to put a ‘Jesus stamp’ on everything and “Christianize” the evil works of the world is foolish, ridiculous, and antichrist.

2 Corinthians 1:12 For our rejoicing is this, the testimony of our conscience, that in simplicity and godly sincerity, not with fleshly wisdom, but by the grace of God, we have had our conversation in the world, and more abundantly to you-ward.

The Bible teaches liberty of conscience and not forced coercion and AI social credit; and that the kingdom for Christians is within you, it is not physical!

Romans 14:16 Let not then your good be evil spoken of: [17] For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost. Luke 17:20 And when he was demanded of the Pharisees, when the kingdom of God should come, he answered them and said, The kingdom of God cometh not with observation: [21] Neither shall they say, Lo here! or, lo there! for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you.

But these people have to outright reject these scriptures and many others to espouse their heretical rhetoric.

Does that mean we should sit idly by and let our countries go to hell in a hand grenade? No! We must expose these things, stand up for righteousness, set forth an example to other believers and for the lost world that they might be saved. It’s why I do what I do. And even if we cannot fully stop all of these things, I’d rather go out swinging than apathetically feeling sorry for myself.

2 Corinthians 4:1 Therefore seeing we have this ministry, as we have received mercy, we faint not; [2] But have renounced the hidden things of dishonesty, not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by manifestation of the truth commending ourselves to every man’s conscience in the sight of God.

In short, Charlie Kirk was not a martyr. He defended all sorts of things that the Bible clearly calls sin and abomination. He was a government plant and agent, he was propped up and groomed by Palantir. He and the likes of Wilson, and the movement of Christian Nationalism and the Seven Mountain Mandate, are to be rejected and avoided. It’s not a revival, but rather, a sinister plot to bring in actual persecution and subjugation in a surveillance-grid church-state, one that you cannot disagree with lest you be punished; a movement that is marching us closer and closer daily towards the full-fledged antichrist, false prophet, and the dragon (Satan) kingdom (Revelation 16:13-14), this satanic trinity and the beast system.

1 John 4:1 Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world. [2] Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God: [3] And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world. [4] Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world. [5] They are of the world: therefore speak they of the world, and the world heareth them. [6] We are of God: he that knoweth God heareth us; he that is not of God heareth not us. Hereby know we the spirit of truth, and the spirit of error.

