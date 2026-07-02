Podcast With Geopolitics & Empire: NWO, Decline of U.S. Empire, & the Coming Dystopia (& Its Collapse)

I recently had a great discussion with Hrvoje at Geopolitics & Empire and we discussed the new multipolar world order, the UN, and the the BRICS nations; digital IDs, tokenization, CBDCs and stablecoins; the digital surveillance state; controlled opposition and “alterative media;” and some additional thoughts from a biblical perspective, and what we can do to resist these things.

Definitely be sure to check out his page on Substack and his website for more excellent content, research and interviews.

Hrvoje has graciously allowed me to share the full the interview here on my page so you can see the full 90-mimute-plus video for free.

Thanks again to G&E for inviting me to talk about these things! Be sure to follow his work on Substack.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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