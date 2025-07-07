Courtesy: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Microsoft is facing online rebuke after the tech giant was found to be in the midst of applying for a new round of thousands of immigrant workers as the corporation is laying-off 9,000 staff members.

Big tech and other large American corporations have been steadily laying off large chunks of their workforce and hiring freezes this year.

Microsoft is the latest, announcing on July 2nd that 9,000 positions would be cut, on top of the 6,000 jobs slashed in May, bringing the total to around 15,000 so far this year.

Inc. reported that Xbox CEO Phil Spencer revealed in a message that a lot of cuts are coming from his division, but did not specify how many. He did say this though:

“To position Gaming for enduring success and allow us to focus on strategic growth areas, we will end or decrease work in certain areas of the business and follow Microsoft’s lead in removing layers of management to increase agility and effectiveness. I recognize that these changes come at a time when we have more players, games, and gaming hours than ever before. Our platform, hardware, and game roadmap have never looked stronger.”

Jason Aten for Inc. said that this is just sugar-coated to coverup for the fact that Microsoft is clearly all-in on AI. He wrote:

Make no mistake—this isn’t about performance. Spencer even says so: “These decisions are not a reflection of the talent, creativity, and dedication of the people involved.” This isn’t about shrinking revenue, either—Microsoft just posted record profits.

The truth is, Microsoft is betting big on AI. That’s the real story. Not just at Xbox, but across the company. Microsoft is pivoting hard toward an AI-first future, and these layoffs are part of that shift. It turns out all those Nvidia chips cost a lot of money, and the quickest way to find some extra money seems to be to stop handing out paychecks.

[…] Instead, what we got was a kind of corporate sleight of hand that tries to make layoffs feel like a success story. But layoffs are obviously not a success story. Talking about them this way says that no matter how much success you generate, or how loyal you are to the mission, you’re expendable when the next big thing comes along.

While it is true that AI and automation will undoubtedly lead to round after round of layoffs over the next several years, there appears to be another reason Microsoft is laying off its staff.

Microsoft is now applying for more H-1B visas to import foreign labor. According to Business Today:

According to multiple social media posts and labor filings, the company submitted over 6,300 H-1B visa requests for software engineering roles in Washington, the same state where 2,300 employees, including 817 software engineers, were recently laid off, according to WorldNetDaily.

According to WorldNetDaily, Microsoft has filed 14,181 foreign labour requests this year alone, 82% of which were reportedly offered wages below the local market average. Many of the filings were routed through Indian outsourcing firm Integreon (India) Pvt Ltd, raising further questions about the company’s labour strategy.

Daily Mail added: In the 2024 fiscal year, 9,491 H1-B visa applications were filed, and almost all were approved. The company had a global headcount of 228,000 at the end of June 2024.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

While it is undoubtedly true that AI and automation is going to replace a massive number of jobs over the course of the next several years, these big businesses are going to continue to layoff American workers and replace them with cheap foreign labor and will domesticate for many years.

It is true that the typical tech worker and the modern millennial corporate workspace is a glorified daycare center in many cases, and there are so many useless and so-called “BS jobs” that can be easily removed without much of a problem.

That being said, these companies are looking for any opportunity to not pay Americans a real wage, so instead they import cheap labor from India and Asia to increase their bottom line and homeborn Americans get screwed over again.

Lamentations 5:2 Our inheritance is turned to strangers, our houses to aliens. [8] Servants have ruled over us: there is none that doth deliver us out of their hand.

You may recall that on Christmas day 2024 Elon Musk revealed how much he loves H-1Bs and was willing to fight to keep them functional in the U.S. Days later, Trump also backtracked on his position after correctly claiming for years H-1B is giant scam loophole that industries use to displace Americans with cheaper foreign labor. Moreover, just this past week, Trump said his administration is looking to create new provisions and amnesty for many illegals in the agricultural and hospitality sector; no mass-deportations despite what Fox News reports.

So, what else is new?

1 Timothy 6:10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

