5G has become the new thing we see and hear everywhere. All the phone and internet companies are pushing it, as more and more of the masses are accepting it. But now the push for the next generation of networks is being rapidly ushered in: 6G.

Leading the charge for this new push is the red dragon of China (40.3%), and the bald eagle of the United States (35.2%) – leaps and bounds ahead of other nations such as Japan and the European Union, according to data collected by Statista.

Statistics courtesy of the Cyber Creative Institute, as covered by Nikkei Asia, found roughly 20,000 6G patent filings as of August of this year.

‘The source assessed patent applications for nine core 6G technologies including communications, quantum technology, base stations and artificial intelligence. 6G is expected to be about ten times faster than 5G,’ ZeroHedge explains.

Martin Armstrong of Statista says according to a whitepaper from Samsung – the tech giant based in South Korea – it takes on average about a decade for a new standard to be ready for commercial rollout and usage. 5G took about 8 years.

Urging the need for 6G networking, the commercial rollout of 6G is estimated to be around the years 2028-2030.

6G has been a topic that The WinePress has noted in other reports before. Just a few weeks ago, Samsung and CERN debuted their technology for detailed hologram technology, along with the ability to essentially replicate an entire person, and other devices. SEE: Samsung Unveils 6G Technology That Can Replicate People And Devices. Says They Are Ahead Of Schedule

Furthermore, The WP has also covered newly designed chips that will be powering these 6G autonomous systems.

To get a better understanding of the broad vision and goals of 6G, these two videos provide a short overview of what is to come:

As mentioned earlier, the World Economic Forum’s goals and their push for “The Great Reset” and “4th Industrial Revolution” to be accomplished by the year 2030 is greatly dependent on this 6G tech, though it is never explicitly referenced as such – at least not yet.

Many people often forget that in 2019 President Donald Trump signed executive orders to rapidly rollout 5G and 6G, in order to – what he claimed – was to stay competitive with China.

Patrick Wood of Technocracy News & Trends had this to say about the continued and rapid development of 6G:

“It’s not just a question of faster, but of the unleashing of other technologies, such as AI, augmented reality and the metaverse. The 6G “pipe” will be stratified into several layers, some reserved for audio, some for data and some for the Internet of Everything and some for police/military communication. “Any layer can turned off at will. Consider selectively turning off the civilian Internet band, or civilian phone service. All other services would continue to connect and communicate at blazing speed. This becomes a formidable weapon in the hands of tyranny.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The more and more we see this technology develop in front of our eyes, the more and more the mark of the beast system is taking shape for the future.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

I also did a report on what is called “10G,” which means “gigabit,” and not “generation” as spoken of in this report; but does further explain some of the underlying methods to how these smart cities will operate.

SEE: Say Hello To 10G: “The Network Of The Future”

But as I have explained in other reports about this technology, I will be having no business with this garbage.

