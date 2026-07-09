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Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
2h

> It’s all about even deeper surveillance and tracking systems from every angle, every aspect, collecting all of that tokenized data on every person and thing that these sensors can read.

Jacob, do you know how a satellite will track us?

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