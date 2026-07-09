China, in collaboration with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, recently announced plans to develop a constellation network of a little over 1,000 remote sensors to purportedly track climate change and other environmental changes.

First reported by Chinese state media CGTN:

China and several Central Asian countries are planning to develop a satellite constellation to share remote-sensing data and tackle common threats, such as earthquakes, agricultural pests, and glacial floods. The tech cooperation agreement was signed on Thursday at the ongoing 9th China-Eurasia Expo held in Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Called the “Tianwu Constellation,” the space-based monitoring network will comprise an initial system of five satellites, according to scientists involved in the project. Tong Qingxi, a remote-sensing specialist with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that China’s Xinjiang, bordering several Central Asian countries, has similar geographic conditions and common geological threats to its neighbors, such as earthquakes, landslides, and floods caused by glacial melt. The joint constellation is designed to address shared disaster-prevention needs. “It is a practical application of the Belt and Road cooperation and a shared effort to build a community with a shared future for humanity,” Tong said. The project is more than a satellite deployment; it is an air-space-ground integrated system that operates through intelligent coordination. Scientists said satellite data collected over the region will be processed by a computing center in Xinjiang, where artificial intelligence (AI) models will be developed for geological disaster prediction, agricultural pest detection, and glacial melt monitoring. Akobir Mirzorakhimzoda, vice president of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, said that mastering advanced technologies, such as satellite networking and AI, enables real-time monitoring and analysis of environmental indicators, providing a reliable basis for informed decision-making. “Such an initiative is a significant step toward scientific advancement, broader international cooperation, and stronger ties among nations,” he said.

Read more about it here.

Courtesy: QAZINFORM

This announcement follows a previous satellite constellation effort known as the Wuyang Constellation Project, which is set to be completed this year.

Kazinform noted:

The Wuyang Constellation will carry high-resolution, wide-swath full-spectrum payloads to build a “material fingerprint” spectral database, upgrading remote sensing capabilities from “taking photos” to “high-precision physical measurement,” said Gu Xingfa, chairman of the Chinese National Committee for Remote Sensing, who is also a professor at Guangzhou University. Its phased construction will gradually cover 15 southern Chinese provincial-level regions and 99 low-latitude countries and regions. This will provide “sense-while-you-send, use-while-you-get” intelligent services for disaster prevention and resource management, Gu noted. The Wuyang Constellation will serve government emergency response, ecological monitoring and agricultural applications across low-latitude regions, the report revealed. The project has established a commercial space innovation center to integrate research, incubation, application and investment. By 2030, the project aims to achieve over 95 percent real-time remote sensing coverage in low-latitude areas, driving more than 10 billion yuan (roughly 1.45 billion U.S. dollars) in industrial investment.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

What’s interesting is Elon Musk last year also teased doing something identical. Whether it actually happens is yet to be seen, but clearly this is on the minds of the world’s ‘elite.’

As for these Chinese projects, this has nothing to do with ‘climate change.’ It’s all about even deeper surveillance and tracking systems from every angle, every aspect, collecting all of that tokenized data on every person and thing that these sensors can read.

Micah 7:2 The good man is perished out of the earth: and there is none upright among men: they all lie in wait for blood; they hunt every man his brother with a net.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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