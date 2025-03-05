The following report was first published on September 22nd, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

Fed up with Western aggression and sanctions, leaders from China and Russia announced that they are ready to establish a new international order together.

Chinese and Russian diplomats began to meet Monday to discuss these strengthened relations.

According to a post published by the state-run CGTN news dispatch, the outlet wrote:

China stands ready to work with Russia to promote the development of the international order in a more just and rational direction, senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi said on Monday.

Yang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Andrey Denisov, the outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing.

Yang Jiechi (R), director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov in Beijing, China, September 12, 2022. Courtesy: Chinese Foreign Ministry

He spoke highly of the contributions Denisov has made to the healthy and stable development of the relations between China and Russia.

Denisov said he has personally seen the tremendous achievements China has made in economic and social development over the past 20 years, and pledged that he is willing to keep contributing to the development of bilateral ties.

“The Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to continuously implement high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard common interests and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction,” Yang stated.

A day later, RT cited a quote from Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, explaining that a “new reality” is coming.

“We believe – in unison with our Chinese comrades – that the existence of a unipolar world is impossible. “[Moscow and Beijing agree that it’s] an impossible situation [when] the so-called ‘Golden billion’ is claiming the right to invent rules in economy, in politics and the right to impose it’s will on other countries.”

In the Russian-speaking world the term ‘Golden billion’ often refers to the wealthy populations of the US, EU and other Western nations, RT clarified.

Peskov also pointed out that the unipolar system has begun to “seriously creak and wobble. A new reality is emerging,” he said.

Yesterday, during a speech at the 22nd annual Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese President Xi Jinping, stated:

“In the face of changes of the world, of our times and of history, China will work with Russia to fulfill their responsibilities as major countries and play a leading role in injecting stability into a world of change and disorder.”

CGTN added,

Putin said the world is undergoing multiple changes, yet the one thing that remains unchanged is the friendship and mutual trust between Russia and China, adding that the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is as stable as mountains.

Both Russia and China stand for a more equitable and reasonable international order, setting a fine example in international relations, he said.

[Jinping] emphasized that China will work with Russia to extend strong mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests, and deepen practical cooperation in trade, agriculture, connectivity and other areas.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15, 2022. Courtesy: Xinhua

Putin conversely pledged that Russia is aligned with China’s goals, while also condemning “the attempts at provocations by the United States in and around Taiwan. Overall I have to say that attempts at creating a unipolar world have been quite ugly and unacceptable as of late for the majority of the nations on this planet.” Putin added:

“We highly value the balanced approach of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukrainian crisis. “The organization includes countries with different cultural and civilizational traditions, foreign policy guidelines and models of national development. However, building work on the principles of equality and mutual benefit, respect for each other’s sovereignty and refusal to interfere in internal affairs made it possible to turn this organization into an effective mechanism for multilateral cooperation.”

Earlier this year, Biden on separate occasions said that the United States would lead the new world order.

“And, uh, since then we established a liberal world order and that hadn’t happened in a long while, a lot of people dying but nowhere near the chaos. “And now is the time when things are shifting. We’re gonna – there gonna be a new world order out there and we’ve gotta lead it, and we’ve gotta unite the rest of the free world, and we’re doing it.”

A member of the Russian International Affairs Council responded by stating that they were ready “To Shape A New World Order.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Zephaniah 3:5 The just LORD is in the midst thereof; he will not do iniquity: every morning doth he bring his judgment to light, he faileth not; but the unjust knoweth no shame. [6] I have cut off the nations: their towers are desolate; I made their streets waste, that none passeth by: their cities are destroyed, so that there is no man, that there is none inhabitant. [7] I said, Surely thou wilt fear me, thou wilt receive instruction; so their dwelling should not be cut off, howsoever I punished them: but they rose early, and corrupted all their doings. [8] Therefore wait ye upon me, saith the LORD, until the day that I rise up to the prey: for my determination is to gather the nations, that I may assemble the kingdoms, to pour upon them mine indignation, even all my fierce anger: for all the earth shall be devoured with the fire of my jealousy.

I have noted many times before that the East would be the new world enforcers, as the West utterly crumbles and collapses. China and Russia, allied with the likes BRICS+ nations and others, the East will be taking over within the next few years.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE