Last month, in a show of a new budding alliance and fracturing of the old Western-dominated order, top delegates from China, Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo on March 22nd to discuss East Asian protection and fiscal issues as the world is increasingly thrust into chaos.

“Given the increasingly severe international situation, I believe we may truly be at a turning point in history,” Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya stated at the beginning of the discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

A big emphasis of the discussion was on increasing economics ties in preparation for President Donald Trump’s tariffs, as these three nations are very export dependent.

Asian-Pacific-based outlet The Diplomat noted:

“We agreed to push forward with regional economic integration, including the resumption of free trade agreement [FTA] negotiations,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who urged better communication and trust between the three countries. He highlighted that the China-Japan-South Korea trilateral holds “the greatest potential for development in East Asia.”

Wang promoted the strengthening of trade cooperation among the three nations, and the early resumption of negotiations to conclude a long-mooted FTA between China, Japan, and South Korea. He also pushed for the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to discuss export controls, an area of particular concern for China as the U.S. seeks to cut off its access to advanced technology.

Cho Tae-yul noted how imperative it is that North Korea denuclearize, saying it “is the common goal of the three countries.” He also expressed concern with Russia’s alliance with the North Koreans. “I also stressed that illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea should stop immediately, and that North Korea should not be rewarded for its wrongdoings in the course of bringing about the end of the war in Ukraine,” he added.

Iwaya also “expressed his concern over North Korea’s nuclear and missile activities, cryptocurrency thefts and the advancement of the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.”

The Diplomat added:

The goal of the foreign ministers’ meeting was to provide fresh political momentum and direction for trilateral collaboration, as well as to organize and coordinate the whole trilateral cooperation process this year – including a planned leaders’ summit. In the midst of current international political and economic unrest, China, Japan, and South Korea, the top three economies in East Asia and significant players in global trade, are sending a clear message by working together to uphold multilateralism and the international trade system.

The day after Trump’s Liberation Day where implemented swaths of tariffs on the whole world, the Chinese Global Times emphasized the significance of this emerging alliance, writing that “this revival is profound and has significant regional and global stability implications.” The paper added:

Sunday's meeting of economic and trade ministers articulated a vision for international cooperation rooted in regional necessity rather than external influence by emphasizing multilateralism. This matters far beyond Asia. In a world splintered by nationalism and ideological divides, localized solutions open pathways for rebuilding fragmented global governance.



Still, trilateral cooperation is still influenced by the US' deeper involvement in the region, which is a significant geopolitical factor. […] Whether managing US-China competition, climate change, or nuclear brinkmanship, solutions imposed from the outside will fail to address Asia's complexity, and regional stability will rely on practical and sustained cooperation among neighbors. […] As the Chinese proverb goes, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. This step may light the way for a more self-determined Asia.

And as a show of this budding alliance, Reuters reported the three countries “agreed to jointly respond to U.S. tariffs, a social media account affiliated with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.” China refuses to budge and has slapped the U.S. with its own 34% tariffs.

Trump is now threatening to up the ante to 50%. But China is now backing down either.

China’s Finance Ministry said earlier today it “resolutely opposes” Trump’s tariffs.

“The U.S. threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake. China will never accept it. If the U.S. insists on its own way, China will fight to the end.”

The world has gone multipolar and alliances are being reshaped and revived as the U.S. collapses under its own weight.

While some nations are reportedly going to rescind their tariffs because of Trump’s threats, Trump’s isolationist and tariff policy is primarily designed to go after China and the BRICS+ nations and anyone else that seeks to join BRICS+. But this is only going to drive de-dollarization.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in December: "If the U.S. uses force, as they say economic force, to compel countries to use the dollar it will further strengthen the trend of switching to national currencies (in international trade)," said Peskov. "The dollar is beginning to lose its appeal as a reserve currency for a number of countries."

Job 12:23 He increaseth the nations, and destroyeth them: he enlargeth the nations, and straiteneth them again.

