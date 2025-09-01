Chinese tech giant Huawei recently unveiled a new powerful chip that will improve efficiency of (AI) computing. They are sold as “AI solid-state drive (SSD)” products – OceanDisk EX 560, OceanDisk SP 560 and OceanDisk LC 560.

Reported by South China Morning Post:

The move is the latest sign that the Shenzhen-based tech giant is doubling down on its efforts to develop a comprehensive ecosystem in AI technology, amid surging demand for related services and a US-China tech war.

The launch of the new products comes as the AI industry hits both a “capacity wall” and a “memory wall” in its data centres, according to Zhou Yuefeng, a Huawei vice-president who is in charge of the firm’s data storage products.

“The first [problem] is that the amount of data needed for training is getting really large,” Zhou said on Wednesday. “How to store and use this data with high efficiency and low cost remains a challenge for us.”

OceanDisk EX 560 and SP 560, which are touted as “the fastest SSD products in the industry”, seek to improve the performance of memory products in data centres and serve as expansions to high-bandwidth memory products.

The product, which has a maximum capacity of 245 terabytes, can improve data pre-processing efficiency by 6.6 times and reduce space usage by 85.2 per cent when used in AI training clusters, Zhou said.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Daniel 12:4 But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.

I’ve covered this before: the Chinese are simply outcompeting the U.S. in the tech war. This is not a race we should be in as we are only racing faster and faster towards our demise, but putting that aside, China is eating America’s lunch. They are producing products and technologies better for less. This will only add pressure to the tech bubble the U.S. is in.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

