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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

I get one question/thought from this .....

Are human beings going to be the providers of our "data" to them and that's it??

No jobs.

No physical social interaction

No household chores. Hmmm

I don't want this.

Thank you

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NEYOH WHEATLE's avatar
NEYOH WHEATLE
2h

Only the tip of the ice berg

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