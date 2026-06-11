The following report is by Interesting Engineering (excerpts):

Wuhan-based GigaAI recently deployed the first batch of 100 SeeLight S1 humanoid robots for household testing, according to reports from China. The trial is being positioned as China’s first large-scale real-home test of a general-purpose humanoid robot designed for domestic use.

In a demonstration apartment in Wuhan, two SeeLight S1 robots carried out a variety of household chores. According to Global Times and China Daily reports, one robot prepared breakfast by retrieving food items, heating chicken in a microwave, clearing dishes, and loading a dishwasher. Another removed laundry from a dryer, folded clothes, and organized them in a wardrobe.

According to GigaAI, the robots learned these tasks through less than a month of on-site training. The company’s executives argue that household robotics represents a fundamentally different challenge from the acrobatic robot videos that often dominate social media.

“Tasks such as dancing or performing flips mainly rely on what we can call the robot’s cerebellum,” GigaAI co-founder and chief scientist Zhu Zheng told Global Times. “Household robots, however, depend on the brain.”

That distinction reflects a broader challenge in robotics known as embodied AI, where machines must perceive their surroundings, understand spoken instructions, plan actions, and adapt to constantly changing environments.

Despite the impressive demonstrations, reports from users and observers suggest there is still considerable room for improvement.

According to Global Times, some household tasks remain slow. Organizing a few books can take several minutes, while folding a single piece of clothing may require more than ten minutes. The robot has also reportedly struggled with tasks such as handling cups without spilling liquids.

GigaAI plans to launch an upgraded SeeLight S2 later this year with a smaller chassis, longer battery life, improved arm reach, and more advanced AI algorithms. The company also intends to expand testing into homes with elderly residents, children, and various living arrangements to expose the robots to a wider range of real-world scenarios.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 26:14 As the door turneth upon his hinges, so doth the slothful upon his bed. [15] The slothful hideth his hand in his bosom; it grieveth him to bring it again to his mouth.

If you can’t be bothered to fold some clothes, prepare a small meal, organize and clean-up the room, quite frankly you are a waste of space. What other purpose do you have left? I guess the masters can put the corporate slaves to work until those robots replace them too; then they can hop on the treadmill and bicycle to power the datacenters…

Nevertheless, personal Rosie the Robots are coming to households around the world within the next several years. Of course, what happens when they malfunction and attack you with that knife in its hand?

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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