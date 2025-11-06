This weekend the 30th United Nations United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, better known as COP30, will commence, as world leaders, industry leaders, executives, and activists will descend upon Brazil this year in their ‘gas-guzzling’ private jets to lecture the world about how people are destroying the planet, while coming up with new policies and announcing new investments to tackle so-called “climate change.”

However, the meetings are stoked in hypocrisy, per usual.

In anticipation of this event, I have republished two articles I wrote showcasing the blatant contradictions of these events and the notion of cutting emissions to fight climate change.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, better known as COP28, has gotten off to a rocky start this year, after the President of the event held in Dubai, UAE, Sultan al-Jaber, said there is “no science” in trying to phase-out fossil fuel usage. After the comments generated controversy he then attempted to walk them back.

In the lead-up to the event, a Zoom call during a live online event on November 21st for the She Changes Climate event, which depicts al-Jaber arguing with Mary Robinson, the chair of the Elders group and a former UN special envoy for climate change, where the President of the event questioned the repeated calls that phasing-out fossil fuels would reduce the earth’s temperature by 1.5 degrees.

Al Jaber is also the chief executive of the United Arab Emirates’ state oil company, Adnoc, which many climate activists see as a contradiction and conflict of interest.

Robinson contended that not only is climate change such a devasting thing, it is also adversely affecting women and young child. The Guardian highlighted this leaked conversion in a report:

“We’re in an absolute crisis that is hurting women and children more than anyone … and it’s because we have not yet committed to phasing out fossil fuel. That is the one decision that Cop28 can take and in many ways, because you’re head of Adnoc, you could actually take it with more credibility.”

Al Jaber said: “I accepted to come to this meeting to have a sober and mature conversation. I’m not in any way signing up to any discussion that is alarmist. There is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase-out of fossil fuel is what’s going to achieve 1.5C.”

Robinson challenged him further, saying: “I read that your company is investing in a lot more fossil fuel in the future.” Al Jaber responded: “You’re reading your own media, which is biased and wrong. I am telling you I am the man in charge.”

Al Jaber then said: “Please help me, show me the roadmap for a phase-out of fossil fuel that will allow for sustainable socioeconomic development, unless you want to take the world back into caves.”

“I don’t think [you] will be able to help solve the climate problem by pointing fingers or contributing to the polarisation and the divide that is already happening in the world. Show me the solutions. Stop the pointing of fingers. Stop it,” Al Jaber said.

After he made these statements of a number of leading climate gurus and globalists were aghast at his statements.

United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres told Cop28 delegates on Friday: “The science is clear: The 1.5C limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce, not abate. Phase out, with a clear timeframe.”

Bill Hare, the chief executive of Climate Analytics, said:

This is an extraordinary, revealing, worrying and belligerent exchange. ‘Sending us back to caves’ is the oldest of fossil fuel industry tropes: it’s verging on climate denial. Al Jaber is asking for a 1.5C roadmap – anyone who cares can find that in the International Energy Agency’s latest net zero emissions scenario, which says there cannot be any new fossil fuel development. The science is absolutely clear [and] that absolutely means a phase-out by mid-century, which will enhance the lives of all of humanity.

Prof Sir David King, the chair of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group and a former UK chief scientific adviser, said:

It is incredibly concerning and surprising to hear the Cop28 president defend the use of fossil fuels. It is undeniable that to limit global warming to 1.5C we must all rapidly reduce carbon emissions and phase-out the use of fossil fuels by 2035 at the latest. The alternative is an unmanageable future for humanity.

But since then Sultan al-Jaber has backtracked and claimed that his comments were taken out of context. When asked by press reporters about his previous comments he said this, making reference to The Guardian report:

I respect the science in everything I do. I have repeatedly said that it is the science that has guided the principles or strategy as Cop28 president. We have always built everything, every step of the way, on the science, on the facts. I know that there are strong views among some [countries], about the phase-down or phase-out of fossil fuels. Allow me to say this again: this is the first [Cop] presidency ever to actively call on parties to come forward with language on all fossil fuels for the negotiated text. One statement taken out of context, with misrepresentation and misinterpretation, that gets maximum coverage. If anything, judge us on what we will deliver at the end [of Cop28].

This year’s COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, has already seen contrarian opinions shared that go against the supposed narrative that world leaders are to be striving to reduce dependency on oil and gas, but rather transition to more ‘sustainable’ energy sources. The host country’s President Ilham Aliyev instead declared oil and gas a “gift from God” and derided Western media for perpetuating the idea that those resources are bad.

Al Jazeera reported:

Aliyev asserted that Azerbaijan has faced a “campaign of slander and blackmail” amid calls to boycott the summit due to its reliance on fossil fuels.

He accused Western “fake media” – especially from the US – and environmental organizations of running the campaign.

The president of the oil and gas-rich country argued, as he had in the months preceding the summit, that nations should not be judged based on their natural resources and how they use them.

“Quote me that I said that this is a gift of God, and I want to repeat it today here at this audience,” Aliyev said, having used a similar line in April.

The president said the tens of thousands of registered participants in the summit, among them many heads of state, are “bad news” for the critics.

Figures from the International Energy Agency show that oil and gas account for about 90% of Azerbaijan’s exports.

“Fake news media of the country which is (the) number one oil and gas producer in the world and produces 30 times more oil than Azerbaijan, call us ‘petrostate’,” Aliyev said. “They better look at themselves.”

He also took aim at “so-called independent NGOs and some politicians, as if (they) were competing in spreading disinformation and false information about our country”.

The president repeated accusations of hypocrisy against critics in the West, which he pointed out continues to buy Azeri gas.

Europe has raised its purchases as it seeks to reduce reliance on Russian supplies, in a bid to both boost energy security and limit funding for Moscow’s war machine.

No country should be blamed “for bringing natural resources to the market, because the market needs them,” Aliyev asserted.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Oil and gas are not going away anytime soon. The elites may strip it out of the hands of the average Joe for means of control, or arbitrarily raise prices, but these commodities will continue to be traded and sold, business as usual; and only the “useful idiots” in the West who believe this stuff, and are not privy to the business, are left thinking they are striving for something greater but are rather just expendable.

I cracked up when ‘The Sultan of Swing’ here told that silly woman, “You’re reading your own media, which is biased and wrong.” How true is that? This is why I have said before that the media is the strongarm of the government and military industrial complex; whatever the media prints, that’s the story and it’s final.

There was more heat in that Zoom call than there has been verifiably proven to heat the earth!

As far as I am concerned, the “established science” on this is just made-up garbage and has been since day one. Like the COP President pointed out, whatever the media prints then it becomes gospel. I’m not here to advocate for Big-Oil, but what this guy said initially is on point.

All COP is just some stupid conference where all the bigwigs and fat cats meet together to swap knives, make connections, and make backdoor deals.

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

Meanwhile, here in the U.S. I wrote a detailed piece last year showing the absolute hypocrisy and lies from both parties about oil and natural gas production, as multiple sources reveal that under Biden oil and LNG production and profits tripled, as Trump continued to shout “Drill, baby, drill!” (which he ‘mysteriously’ stopped saying lately). It reveals that Biden’s green stuff was a ruse, and Trump and the GOP claim that Biden and Democrats are crushing America’s energy is an utter lie.

