The effects of the Iran War are really starting to snowball and cascade into bigger problems reaching beyond high energy prices, fertilizer being a major concern, after new reports show that not only has the cost of fertilizer risen, most American farmers are unable to afford it.

In its semi-annual fertilizer outlook report published earlier this month, Rabobank — a large international banking and financial group — revealed just how much pressure this new war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has done to fertilizer costs, and where they forecast things going.

The group wrote in its executive summary:

Global fertilizer markets ended Q1 2026 under severe strain. Escalating geopolitical disruption in the Middle East and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz have removed a substantial volume of fertilizers and critical inputs from global trade, triggering an abrupt supply shock that cannot be quickly replaced. The resulting market environment is characterized by tight availability, sharply higher prices, and elevated volatility across major nutrients. Fertilizer affordability has deteriorated rapidly. Prices for nitrogen and phosphates have risen far faster than agricultural commodity prices, compressing farm margins and accelerating affordability stress. RaboResearch’s fertilizer affordability index has moved decisively into negative territory and is expected to remain constrained throughout 2026, with only limited recovery in the second half of the year. This raises the risk of widespread demand destruction as farmers reduce application rates, delay purchases, or shift crop choices. Nitrogen markets are the most exposed. Disrupted trade flows, higher energy prices, and production curtailments have driven a sharp increase in urea prices and tighter global balances. As a result, global nitrogen demand is forecast to decline meaningfully in 2026, marking one of the deepest contractions since 2022. Phosphate markets are similarly pressured. Supply disruptions and sharply higher input costs, particularly ammonia and sulfur, have reinforced structural tightness. Elevated prices are expected to persist into 2027, with global phosphate demand falling below trend levels in 2026. Potash remains comparatively more balanced, benefiting from more diversified supply chains. However, indirect effects from weak affordability in other nutrients are expected to weigh modestly on demand in 2026. Overall, the fertilizer market faces a prolonged period of tight supply, weak affordability, and heightened price risk. Even if geopolitical tensions ease, normalization will be slow. The outlook for 2026 points to continued pressure on farm economics and increased downside risks for global crop production and food price stability. […] . With 30% of global urea, 27% of ammonia, 24% of phosphates, and 48% of sulfur exports transiting this corridor, the shutdown creates a supply shock that cannot be fully replaced, assuming the conflict lasts around four to five months.

The fertilizer shortages and rising costs are global and systemic.

In particular, urea prices have added $35/acre to grow corn even in the most intensive systems.

“These factors, combined with higher energy costs and specifically diesel costs, suggest this conflict has quite severely impacted the outlook for US growers.” “The true jeopardy may lie ahead. The elevated sulfur price has further eroded the stripping margins of domestic phosphate producers, while export arbitrage opportunities to India and Brazil have likely attracted volumes from the US in an already tight domestic market. Any phosphate volumes leaving the US market may be sorely missed come fall if this conflict persists.”

Fertilizer costs have also risen in Europe, with urea up about 40%, nitrates up 15-20% and ammonia up by 12%.

“Farmers are expected to reduce application rates, switch between nitrogen products based on relative pricing, and shift away from nitrogen-intensive crops, such as corn, toward soybeans and other legumes.

“In the medium term, fertilizer prices are likely to remain structurally elevated. The fertilizer value chain, including farmers, needs to diversify sourcing, rethink inventories, and prepare for sustainably higher operational costs.”

Australia is no better. “The conflict has highlighted the fragility of Australia’s fertilizer supply chain. RaboResearch expects a pronounced decline in total fertilizer consumption.”

India and South Asia are the most exposed:

“Some of the biggest disruptions resulting from the direct and indirect consequences of the Iran war risk playing out in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. For these countries, it is not just the direct consequences of the temporary inactivity of a key fertilizer-supplying region, it is also the region’s significance as a feedstock supplier for domestic urea production. The timing of this conflict could hardly have been worse for India’s urea supplies.”

Whereas China, while affected, is much more stable than most countries.

Read more findings from the report here.

More recently, Farm Bureau published survey results that corroborate with Rabobank’s analysis, reporting that 70% of farmers surveyed could not afford all fertilizer needed.

Key takeaways include:

Fertilizer pre-booking rates varied significantly by region, with just 19% of Southern producers reporting fertilizer purchases secured ahead of the season, compared to 30% in the Northeast, 31% in the West and 67% in the Midwest, reflecting differences in planting decision timelines and exposure to recent price increases.

Fertilizer affordability challenges are most acute in the South and Northeast but remain a concern for farmers across all regions. Around 70% of respondents report being unable to afford all the fertilizer they need.

Farm diesel prices have increased 46% since the end of February, raising costs for fieldwork, fertilizer transport and irrigation during both planting and growing seasons.

Nearly six in 10 farmers report worsening finances, reflecting rising fertilizer and fuel costs during spring planting and underscoring the urgent need for immediate economic assistance to keep farms gates open.

The group published a number of charts breaking down the fertilizer issue in the U.S.:

Farmers and farm owners report ever-worsening financial conditions.

According to the survey, 94% of respondents reported their financial situation has worsened or remained the same since last year, while only 6% reported improvement. Poor financial conditions going into this growing season impacted planting and purchasing decisions, and as a result, rapidly changing fertilizer and fuel market price volatility impacted farmers across the country in different ways – as confirmed by our survey.

As confirmed in the Rabobank report, the price of diesel and fertilizers have spiked because of the war, just as they did in 2022 because of the Russia-Ukraine War.

Farm Bureau explained that “while the United States is the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas, fuel and fertilizer markets remain globally interconnected.”

“Given the worsening financial conditions on the farm, support is building for additional economic aid for farmers in any upcoming legislation to help offset economic hardships made more challenging by recent increases in fertilizer and fuel prices,” the report concluded.

Addressing these concerns, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, hinted at providing more aid to farmers affected by the sharp increase in prices during a visit to Michigan State University.

Successful Farming reported:

When asked what the USDA could offer farmers facing higher costs, Rollins said there’s no doubt that farmers already face high input costs and that the department and lawmakers on Capitol Hill are already looking at packages to alleviate that stress.

Rollins projected that fertilizer costs would go back down after the war concluded, but the federal government was working with fertilizer companies in the meantime to help address cost challenges. She also pointed to the Trump administration’s 60-day waiver on enforcement of the Jones Act, which requires vessels transporting goods between U.S. ports to be U.S. built and owned.

In the long term, [Rep. Tom] Barrett [R] and Rollins emphasized that the U.S. has to work to ensure farmers have a pathway to profit, arguing that consolidation within the fertilizer, seed, and farm equipment industries in recent decades have harmed farmers.

“While the U.S. government continues to support our farmers, the farmers continue to barely survive year-to-year,” Rollins said. “While at the same time, these companies that are now consolidated show an increase in profitability every time a government payment goes into the system.”

Federal programs should not act as a pass-through from farmers to major corporations, Barrett argued, warning against anticompetitive practices in the agricultural sector.

Barrett also called for the U.S. to build up its domestic production of materials such as fertilizer, noting that agricultural security brings food security, which is a national security interest.

The WinePress reported in December that Trump provided a $12 billion bailout (“Farmer Bridge Assistance”) to U.S. farmers affected by rising costs in large part caused by the trade/tariff war started by the President. The payouts were seen by some as too little, too late, though it was still better than nothing.

Curiously, however, it was reported that U.S. fertilizer buyers are selling their imports abroad to capitalize on better returns.

Bloomberg reported:

American fertilizer traders have seized on a lucrative opportunity overseas because of the war in Iran, showing how U.S. farmers have been caught again on the wrong side of moves in global markets.

Domestic prices for phosphate fertilizers have lagged that of the international market, as American farmers struggling with high production costs pare back their use of the key crop nutrient applied widely to both corn and soy fields. That has prompted some traders to move the product abroad to nations willing to pay up as the conflict in the Middle East ensnares global supply chains.

“U.S. phosphate prices have not kept pace with the strength seen in other global markets,” creating an arbitrage opportunity out of New Orleans, said Taylor Eastman, a fertilizer trader at The Andersons Inc. Since late February, traders have bought more than 100,000 short tons of phosphate fertilizer to be re-exported, he said.

The country had managed to import over half a million metric tons of diammonium phosphate — the most common type of phosphate fertilizer — from January through March, making up for months of depressed shipments and elevated prices due to the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs. Now part of that quantity is set to flow abroad, adding stress to an already-tight domestic market. The U.S., while it makes most of its phosphate, does require some imports to meet demand.

U.S. shipments so far have gone to Latin America and to India, according to Guillermo Fernandez, a fertilizer price analyst at Bloomberg Green Markets. Two vessels totaling about 60,000 metric tons, largely of diammonium phosphate, were likely sent to Latin America, he said. Some traders are also holding onto large amounts of monoammonium phosphate, another form of phosphate fertilizer, also for potential re-export, he added.

Prices for diammonium phosphate have surged 21% in India since the war began, flipping from a discount to a premium over U.S. prices, according to data from Bloomberg Green Markets. Prices in Brazil for monoammonium phosphate are also outpacing the U.S. market.

“Sending product abroad in a tight market only adds upward pressure on prices in an already high-cost input environment,” Hunter Swisher, CEO of fertilizer technology company Phospholutions, said. “Phosphate prices have been elevated for several years, and farmers can only reduce or delay applications for so long before yields are impacted.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The “war” in Iran is a ruse. As we have been clearly documenting for weeks now, this war is the next leg of the Great Reset; which started with the Covid War, then the Russia-Ukraine War, and now the US-Israel-Iran War. The globalist “decarbonization” agenda never stopped, it simply changed hats. Many of the climate goals that were believed to have been defeated by some are now roaring back around the war.

UNSHADOWED (IAF) (formerly known as Ice Age Farmer) has talked for years about a document in particular (which I also cited several years ago as well) called “Absolute Zero,” a strategic plan produced by a number of leading universities that provided a roadmap to hit their climate goals by 2030, 2050, and 2075. Of the many things listed, a dramatic drop-off in shipping and fertilizer use are mentioned.

So while Trump continues to front run and manipulate the markets, he also ordered a blockade on top of a blockade, which makes the squeeze domestically and internationally worse — all of which “coincidentally” coincides with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset and 4th Industrial Revolution.

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it; and we can expect, as we said that it would, for this war to drag on and on indefinitely — and Lord help us if other ports are shutdown because of this war, from the Suez Canal to the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb, or if God forbid Trump makes more moves on the Panama Canal.

See:

But when the price of everything besides fuel rises even more this year, and food costs continue to rise and store shelves go bare in some places this year and next year, I’m sure the red hats will blame China and Iran, and it’s all the more reason why we need to bomb them filthy ragheads some more, right?

Matthew 24:6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. [7] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. [8] All these are the beginning of sorrows.

On top of that, get ready for another bailout. The gubbamint will give it some other stupid name for it, but it is a bailout; and that money will mostly find its way to the big-ag operations that hate us, poison the people, and are only concerned about protecting their bottom lines and practicing more arbitrage. The dystopic levels of greed are hard to fathom.

1 Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. [10] For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

I’ve discussed the gigantic farming usury grift that goes on in this country, so you can check that out below:

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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