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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
1m

Gas shortages, fertilizer, etc ... shortages, increases in the price of most everything, and food shortages worldwide. Plus more inflation in the waiting.

One could almost surmise that this event (and its broad implications --- worldwide) was planned. Hmmm.

Thank you

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