Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that the national gas supply would be diluted with E15 ethanol in an effort to purportedly keep gas prices lower at the pump. This will officially go into effect on May 1st.

According to a press release published on March 25th:

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, in consultation with U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and in accordance with the Clean Air Act (CAA), issued a temporary emergency fuel waiver to allow nationwide sales of E15, gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol, and to remove all federal impediments to selling E10, gasoline blended with 10 percent ethanol, across the country. Through the waiver, EPA is fortifying the domestic gasoline supply chain and providing Americans relief at the pumps ahead of the summer driving season. Beginning on May 1, 2026, EPA’s waivers will work to prevent disruption in America’s fuel supply by keeping E15 on the market and giving Americans more fuel options. EPA is issuing the waiver notice today to allow fuel industry stakeholders adequate time to transition the fuel distribution system. As required by the CAA, EPA and DOE evaluated the current situation and determined that granting the waiver was in the public interest. EPA is committed to doing its part to ensure available supply of fuels and lower the cost of energy for American families, farmers and manufacturers by reducing our reliance on imported fuels and bolstering U.S. energy independence through the cutting of burdensome red tape and commonsense rulemaking. Without this action, E15 gasoline cannot be used by roughly half of the country this summer. Additionally, EPA is also waiving federal enforcement of all state “boutique” fuel requirements for gasoline, allowing the production and distribution of gasoline with 9 to 15 percent ethanol content at a single common Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) standard of 10 psi across the nation. EPA’s actions will go into effect on May 1, 2026, for most states, and will initially remain in place through May 20, 2026. This 20-day window is the maximum number of days allowed under the CAA. EPA will continue to monitor the fuel supply with industry and federal partners. The agency will be ready to extend the emergency fuel waivers as long as the fuel supply circumstances warrant such action. Key pillars of EPA’s Powering the Great American Comeback initiative are restoring American energy dominance and cooperative federalism. The agency looks forward to working with our state partners to ensure applicable state requirements are waived and that Americans are provided with the upmost benefits from the Trump administration’s actions. “EPA is working with our federal partners to reduce unnecessary costs and uncertainty and ensure that gas prices remain affordable for all Americans through the summer. This emergency action will provide American families with relief by increasing fuel supply and consumer choice,” said EPA Administrator Zeldin. “President Trump has prioritized ensuring American families have an affordable domestic energy supply. The Trump Administration has made great strides on this during the first year and will continue to do so.”

Some experts say this will not affect most Americans. Newsweek reported:

Gas Buddy’s Patrick De Haan warned that the waiver for E15, called also called Unleaded 88 or Regular 88, is only available at around 3 percent of all gas stations across the country.

“So this is probably not going to impact most Americans,” De Haan said. “E15 generally is 10 cents to 20 cents cheaper, but a gas station has to have special equipment to be able to offer that fuel,” he told Virginia NBC affiliate WAVY-TV. “So, a lot of Americans probably still aren’t going to be able to take advantage of this E15 exemption.”

De Haan said: “It probably won’t help in a significant degree. De Haan said. “The president has very small levers to have any big impacts on [gas] prices.”

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, just over 3,000 stations nationwide sell E15—out of roughly 145,000 retail fuel outlets, according to FuelAmerica. That means the vast majority of drivers will not encounter the blend at their local pump.

But availability is clearly present in the Midwest—last February, the states of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin successfully pushed for a rule change to allow year-round E15 sales, underscoring how demand and infrastructure for the fuel are clustered in the region.

However, there is evidence that gas stations in parts of the country are already diluting the gasoline with E15.

On top of that, ethanol is not good for older engines in vehicles and tractors, accelerating the wear and tear on the engine. Ethanol also oxidizes much faster and has less miles per gallon. There are some steps drivers can take to mitigate the effects of ethanol in the tank.

It Still Runs notes:

Ethanol usually gets mixed into gasoline, with concentrations usually not going past 85 percent, called E85. Ethanol’s effect on a car’s fuel efficiency depends on the blend that the person uses. E85, for instance, reduces fuel economy by 7 to 8 miles per gallon when compared to gasoline, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Ethanol has 34 percent less energy than gasoline per gallon, which equates to about 2 to 3 miles per gallon for E10 (10 percent ethanol), according to the New York Times.

The Trump EPA’s plan is part of a larger scheme to redirect some farming operations to the creation of biofuels, something other countries are doing; meaning less of the crops will go to food and feed but to fuel, as reported by UNSHADOWED.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Once again, the Trump administration is demonstrably doing exactly what the globalist script calls for, just as Biden did as well (as I reported back in 2022 when the Biden administration approved plans to include more ethanol in the national fuel supply and divert more farm operations to create biofuels).

In 2021, I reported on the United Nations’ plans to scrap old and used vehicles by 2030 and 2050.

I wrote at the time:

In the build-up to the highly anticipated climate change meeting COP26 beginning on Halloween, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) says nations pledging to phase out conventional gasoline and diesel fuels is not enough, and brings to our attention that used cars are also a problem in erasing harmful emissions; and lead to “more accidents and fatalities.”

Head of the Sustainable Mobility Unit for UNEP, Rob de Jong, contends it will be impossible for the world to reach net-zero emissions unless the used car trade is regulated, he explains.

“Over the years, as demand for affordable, second-hand cars has grown in developing countries, we have seen an increase in the export of polluting, outdated vehicles from developed countries. These issues are all interconnected. If we want the global fleet to go electric, this problem needs to be tackled as part of that.”

According to UNEP, almost 25% of the world’s energy-related greenhouse emissions are attributable to transportation. “Vehicle emissions are also a significant source of fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides that are major causes of urban air pollution,” they add.

Many exported used cars would not meet safety or emission standards in their countries of origin, with some even stripped of key parts or safety features, such as air filters. Ideally, these vehicles will be rapidly phased out as part of the global transition to electric mobility but, in the meantime, experts say the trade needs to be regulated, not least because the global fleet will double by 2050, with some 90% of this growth taking place in low- and middle-income countries.

In order to tighten up regulations, the UNEP is, and has been, partnering with importing nations to see to it vehicles that fail environmental and safety are not allowed, and the same applies to exporting nations as well.

They further note that between 2015-2018, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan were the three leading nations for used car exports — 14 million used light duty vehicles.

De Jong explains that UNEP has been working to write up new standards for vehicle emissions and standards. West Africa is already embracing many of these changes, and de Jong plans to usher them into the Eastern and Southern nations of Africa.

“I’m very optimistic that in less than five years we can have harmonized standards in all of Africa, and in less than eight years we can have the whole world introducing those minimum standards, give or take a few countries. Exporters also need to take responsibility. If a vehicle is no longer roadworthy in a European country, you should not export it, regardless of whether there is a regulation in the importing country.”

So what does the UNEP suggest “developed nations” do with their expansive used car market?

Instead of exporting old, polluting vehicles, states could send them to recycling centres, creating jobs and building a circular system that provides recycled raw materials for car manufacturers. And, as supply to developing nations shrinks, prices will rise, offering a financial incentive to developing countries to increase their own production capacity and laying the groundwork for an eventual transition to cleaner transport systems.

“This is exactly where the financial sector is most powerful,” said Mark Carney, the UN Special Envoy on Climate and Finance. “Because what the financial sector will not do is wait until 2030 to adjust. It will start to adjust now. It will give money, investments and loans to businesses with plans to prosper in those environments.”

So hey, what better way to destroy older vehicles (so people can become driverless or forced into a modern smart car) than to dilute the fuel supply with ethanol? What better way to price people out of driving more and emptying their wallets faster because ethanol has much lower miles per gallon?

Car-free Sundays, anyone?

As I have said, the Iran war is the next leg of the Great Reset. It is being used to usher in climate lockdowns and force people into greater technocratic slavery, the whole “you’ll own nothing and be happy” thing.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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