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Char's avatar
Char
8m

Well I have an old car and at this late date, just before the Rapture, I am not going to buy a new car, so I wonder how long my car will last before it starts breaking down. Being a female, I don't understand all this news about percentages of ethanol, so I guess I'll drive my car till it doesn't run anymore. I hope we will get our Flight 777 by then.

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