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Kim's avatar
Kim
2h

I couldn't agree with you more. I also believe it is completely deliberate to bring down, not just the U.S. but the whole world since everyone needs oil and energy. It IS the great reset.

I have been following what is happening DAILY because every day there are new developments adding to what is happening. Trump NEVER intended to follow the MOU. I doubt that he even read it. It was just a pause for time.

I listened to this video with Paul Craig Roberts because he looks at the big picture, and his take usually differs from most other analysts and what he is saying makes total sense.

He is saying that the "prize" is not Iran, but rather CHINA. The only way to get to China is to take out Iran and also Russia, but via a different method. You will have to listen to it as I can't say everything here on how the U.S. is thinking, but according to their actions, China is the big Kahuna.

The video is about an hour long and it was from yesterday (7/20/26).

"Paul Craig Roberts: Breaking: Yemen Announces Naval Blockade Against Saudi Arabia"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsN7fGyxQrc

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TXMaster11
1h

Anyone with a functioning brain can see that all these countries that are "at war" are just keeping up appearances to support a contrived narrative. The entrenched globalists intend to bring about the Great Reset and everything we are now seeing is being orchestrated for the furtherance of that agenda. Anyone that has been following The WinePress will already know the deal.

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