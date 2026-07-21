As the war in Iran continues to escalate with no end in sight, the global energy situation has worsened after the Houthis in Yemen have formally announced that they will be seizing control of the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb located in the Red Sea; another critical trade and shipping route through which close to 10% of international petroleum and energy resources are shipped.

Saudi Arabia exports roughly 4.5 million barrels of crude oil per day through the Strait.

OilPrice.com reported yesterday:

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis declared an immediate naval blockade on Saudi Arabia on Monday, Reuters reported, bringing the U.S.-Iran war officially to the southern entrance of the Red Sea and threatening an export route used by Riyadh to bypass disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The group said the “maritime embargo” was retaliation for what it described as a Saudi siege of Yemen, Reuters reported. Saudi Arabia had not responded to the announcement as of the time of writing. Iran had previously instructed the Houthis to prepare to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if the United States continued attacking Iranian power infrastructure. A full closure could disrupt oil shipments equivalent to about 7% of global supply, according to Reuters, leaving Saudi Arabia exposed at both ends of its export system as tanker traffic through Hormuz remains sharply reduced.

This latest closure, which has received seldom attention in American and Western media, will only add further strain on global energy markets.

The WinePress has documented several times since the war began that the Trump White House has been quietly draining the nation’s Strategic Oil Reserve and has been exporting oil and diesel at record levels to keep prices down. Other countries have acted similarly.

When Trump signed the phony MOU last month, he admitted that if the U.S. did not cease operations then the country would have completely drained its reserves, and the world would face a “global depression.” By restarting and intensifying operations in Iran and the Middle East, now coupled with the Houthis seizing greater control of the Red Sea, the disparities are only going to get worse.

SEE:

OilPrice.com added:

The new closure of the key oil chokepoint comes as the world has exhausted the buffers on which it relied in the second quarter. Drained strategic and commercial inventories in many key oil-consuming economies, including the United States, are setting the stage for further oil price rallies during the busiest oil demand season. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), for example, has been drained to the lowest level since 1983, following a 172-million-barrel release in the second quarter. As of July 10, the SPR held 316.5 million barrels in the underground salt caverns in Texas and Louisiana, which was the lowest weekly ending stocks of crude oil in the reserve since the first half of 1983, per the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). It’s not only the U.S. emergency reserve that’s been drained to the lowest in decades—inventories have crashed globally as governments and refiners used stockpiles to offset part of the massive supply loss from the Middle East. Even China, which is believed to have amassed 1.3 billion barrels of crude oil in stockpiles before the Iran war, has started to tap these stocks as it slashed imports to the lowest since 2018 amid high prices and constrained flows from the Middle East. The initial shock from the war was largely absorbed by slashed oil demand in Asia, higher production in the Americas, and inventories. “The estimated market deficit of about 4.0 million barrels a day in March–May was met almost entirely by drawing down global stocks, including commercial inventories in China and strategic reserves,” economists at the International Monetary Fund said in a note last week. However, “As tensions flare again in the Strait of Hormuz, that room is now smaller and shrinking further as spare capacity has been deployed, demand has compressed, and inventories have been drawn down,” the IMF warned. The fund’s commodities experts noted that the buffers that helped prevent a larger price spike in the second quarter are now running low. “Unless inventories are replenished, the world will start from a weaker position when the next shock comes,” they said.

As these supply lines continue to become compromised and locked down, the Trump administration apparently recognizes this and is now taking further action in preparation for shortages.

On July 20th, President Trump signed an executive order, “Secur[ing] America’s Defense Supply Chains and Ensures Domestic Acquisition of Critical Materials.” This EO is designed “to secure America’s defense supply chains for the cutting-edge equipment that allows the U.S. to dominate the modern battlefield, particularly, the critical materials and components necessary to manufacture that equipment.”

The fact sheet adds:

The Order limits circumstances in which the Secretary of Defense should issue waivers for critical materials from covered nations under 10 U.S.C. 4872, including, in certain cases, requiring mitigation plans to onshore supply chains.

The Order directs the Department of War to initiate regulatory action requiring more comprehensive supply chain mapping for critical supply chains, as designated by the Secretary of War.

The Order encourages defense contractors to begin qualifying new domestic sources of critical minerals, materials, and components used in designated national security procurements, from domestic and partner nation sources, while also removing regulatory barriers in the qualification process.

While the EO is framed as securing critical materials needed by the Pentagon and the Department of War, it also represents a recognition by the administration that shortages are likely to persist.

Earlier this month, Trump signed an EO and declared a national emergency to secure an “adequate supply of phosphate fertilizer,” something else that has greatly affected since the war in Iran began.

A Farm Bureau report released in April found that 70% of farmers could not afford or obtain the necessary fertilizer needed for this season.

Moreover, in June, Trump signed another EO prioritizing access to so-called “regenerative agriculture,” but it was revealed by the USDA that the order was really about expanding crop production to be used in biofuels and ethanol.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This “war,” just like the Russia-Ukraine war that has no end in sight (a war that Trump pretended he was going to end in “24 hours”), will continue to drag on and on and widen, as we are now seeing with the Houthis in Yemen; something you may recall I had warned was a real possibility.

Yet you probably seldom heard this reported in American media, if at all. This is because the media has been given the directive to not upset the markets and cause the masses to panic, thus temporarily keeping oil prices down, for now… but once the markets and consumers catch on, prices will rise and Trump will have to keep making up more garbage to suppress the markets until he absolutely cannot do so anymore;

And we are getting to that point as the Strategic Reserve is getting incredibly low.

But I argue this is all by design. There are simply too many coincidences:

We said back in March that this war marks the implementation of climate lockdowns, identical to what the world experienced in 2020 with massive supply-chain shutdowns, shortages, stay-at-home orders and mass-layoffs, etc…

Remember: Fed President James Bullard explicitly said in March 2020 that that was a “planned, organized, partial shutdown of the economy.”

— The same thing is repeating, they are just not calling it that. It’s the Great Reset; then the disruptions and energy crisis created by the Russia-Ukraine war; and now we have the Iran war that is quickly expanding and really distorting global markets.

The Iran War is not what it seems. Most people won’t see or comprehend what is happening, but it is the Great Reset and those “climate” goals coming to fruition yet again.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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