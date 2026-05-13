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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
1hEdited

... i'll read later, ur posts reach me when i'm flayed out, like now at 04:15 am....this worries me, and looks like it's tied into these energy lockdowns Jacob, apologies if i've posted links previously... https://youtu.be/8sq3kqrpZHk?is=6d8VAFHm9hXAoO_j ... https://youtu.be/DGjj7wDYaiI?is=oAF_6V64m1gCWuSu ... also i came across someone's mention here of Society 5.0, she's preparing a YT video on it... Society 5.0 - ASEM InfoBoard https://share.google/Hq9ZOYFaut4wWpPZx ... 🙏➕🙏...

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

Conditions such as rising gas prices, etc .... are causing many to self-lockdown as they make changes in their lifestyles. Very disturbing how this is playing out.

Thank you

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