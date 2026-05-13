Over the weekend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a national speech that he is urging citizens to serve their patriotic duty by readapting to familiar quasi-Covid-19 lockdown measures, of which include working from home, traveling as little as possible, conserving fuel use, carpooling and using public transit, using and buying electric vehicles and more.

In a public address on Sunday, Modi had this to say:

“But friends, when the supply chain continues to be in crisis, no matter what measures we take, the difficulties only increase. Therefore, now we must fight unitedly, keeping the country and Mother India first. We must remember that patriotism is not just about dying for the country. Living for the country and fulfilling our duties to the country is also patriotism. "In this time of global crisis, we have to make a resolution keeping duty paramount and fulfil it with complete dedication. A big resolution is to use petrol and diesel sparingly. We must curb our use of petrol and diesel. In cities with metro lines, we should decide to travel by metro only. If we must use a car, then we should try to carpool... People with electric vehicles should try to use them as much as possible. “During the Corona period, we developed many systems of work from home, online meetings, and video conferences, and we even became accustomed to them. Today, the demands of the times are such that if we restart these systems, it will be in the national interest. “We must prioritize work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings again. We must also place a strong emphasis on saving foreign exchange, as petrol and diesel have become so expensive globally... It is our responsibility to save the foreign currency spent on purchasing petrol and diesel... The growing culture of weddings abroad, travelling abroad, and vacationing abroad is becoming prevalent among the middle class. We must decide that during this time of crisis, we should postpone travelling abroad for at least a year..."

Modi’s remarks are not a mandate, yet. India-based NDTV noted that if the energy crisis triggered by the war in Iran, and closure and blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, worsens then they will become law.

A number of staffers and employees told the outlet that they are fine with the transition if need be.

Abhishek T, who works at a telecom company in Gurugram, said the timing was right. “Remote and hybrid work are already becoming more accepted. From an operational standpoint, I believe our office is reasonably prepared to adapt, though there may be some coordination challenges initially. Personally, I’m confident I can manage my work remotely while maintaining productivity and timelines.”

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, says the discussion is no longer about convenience. “It’s about creating a resilient and productive workforce. Remote work and hybrid models improve mental wellbeing, replenish resources, and increase accountability. When paired with responsibility, WFH delivers sustainable outcomes for both companies and employees.”

Dipal Dutta, CEO at RedoQ, calls it an opportunity to make remote work part of a national energy strategy. "A 'Hybrid 2.0' model with digital-first habits can reduce fuel consumption while improving morale and retention. Companies can adopt satellite hubs and outcome-based performance without sacrificing collaboration."

There are some that have expressed caution. Anil Agarwal, Founder of InCruiter, said: "Readiness varies sharply across sectors. Tech firms can pivot quickly. SMEs and manufacturing cannot. Remote work needs trust, technology, and process discipline. Many employers still lack this infrastructure."

Modi’s latest position follows what a number of other nations around the world are doing to deal with the energy crisis in various ways.

In March, the International Energy Agency (IEA) published a list of ways countries could deal with the crunch, which included:

Work from home where possible

Displaces oil use from commuting, particularly where jobs are suitable for remote work. Reduce highway speed limits by at least 10 km/h

Lower speeds reduce fuel use for passenger cars, vans and trucks. Encourage public transport

A shift from private cars to buses and trains can quickly reduce oil demand. Alternate private car access to roads in large cities on different days

Number-plate rotation schemes can reduce congestion and fuel-intensive driving. Increase car sharing and adopt efficient driving practices

Higher car occupancy and eco-driving can lower fuel consumption quickly. Efficient driving for road commercial vehicles and delivery of goods

Better driving practices, vehicle maintenance and load optimisation can cut diesel use. Divert LPG use from transport

Shifting bi-fuel and converted vehicles from LPG to gasoline can preserve LPG for cooking and other essential needs. Avoid air travel where alternative options exist

Reducing business flights can quickly ease pressure on jet fuel markets. Where possible, switch to other modern cooking solutions

Encouraging electric cooking and other modern options can reduce reliance on LPG. Leverage flexibility with petrochemical feedstocks and implement short-term efficiency and maintenance measures

Industry can help free up LPG for essential uses while reducing oil consumption through quick operational improvements.

IEA also published a list of countries and the actions they were implementing. IEA updated this list as of May 5th — which does not include Modi’s latest recommendation.

For example, Bangladesh is telling residents to turn off unnecessary lighting and limit fuel for vehicles; Indonesia is pushing the switch to electric scooters; Myanmar is promoting driving on alternate days; Pakistan is closing schools, having 4-day work weeks for government officials, reducing speed on highways and more; Sri Lanka is doing something and has even implemented QR-code based fuel rationing; France, Japan, South Korea and others are capping prices at the pump; while others are adjusting their tax policies.

Many of these same countries, and more, the IEA reported, have also implemented price caps on fuel costs, fuel subsidies, cutting energy taxes, and other miscellaneous help.

Germany, for example, has “cut petrol and diesel tax and tax-free employer bonus,” and, “Limit for fuel stations to raise gasoline and diesel prices only once per day;” Italy is “Extend[ing’ cut fuel excise taxes,” and, “Provide targeted tax relief to road haulage companies and fisheries sector and targeted tax credit for agricultural businesses;” Mexico is capping gas prices; or the United Kingdom is “Accelerat[ing] the Warm Homes Plan. Work to approve plug-in solar. Issue ministerial statements against fuel price gouging. Increase windfall tax on electricity generators. Weaken the link between electricity and gas prices.”

Read the retroactively updated full list on IEA’s website here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The IEA did not include what the United States is doing. A number of governors are temporarily revoking their gas and energy taxes to bring down the prices at the pump, such as Governor Mike Braun is doing in my state of Indiana.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to drain the strategic reserve, now this time “loaning” out 53.3 million barrels of oil, with promises of a 28% return on that loan; but I wouldn’t hold your breath on that one.

As I have noted before, the Trump administration has not once refilled it since retaking office, despite constantly bashing Biden and Democrats for not refilling it either. Instead, the Trump administration has announced several releases already, and I am sure more are on the way.

But the bottom line is that this “war” is not a war on Iran, it is a war on the United States and the world, because nations are quickly falling back into Covid-style lockdowns to usher in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate-based agendas, which we are seeing in places such as India. This is not a comedy of errors, and that is why this “war” will drag on for as long as it has to for maximum damage, just as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to drag on indefinitely.

I’ve brought this up several times before, but Professor David Halpern, chief executive of the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT), also known as the “Nudge Unit” in the U.K. during the Covid lockdowns, said that when the “next pandemic” rolls around the masses will be conditioned to snap into obedience because he and the propagandists mind-controlled people to comply when the proper stimuli is applied.

“In principle, you can switch it back on. You’ve got the beginning, particularly, of what is called a habit loop: if this has happened, then you should do that.” “They might protest, ‘Do we really have to do it?’ [Showing] good healthy skepticism. But once you’ve exercised those muscles, they’re more likely to be reused again. “We figured out a lot more than we did before, so we’ve practized the drill and we could redo it. “Imagine if it happens, not across the whole population, but it happened in an area, a city, and you said, ‘it is really important to do the following thing.’ “It is much easier to now imagine that that city would then say, ‘OK, we better do this, stay at home and wear masks when we’re out or whatever.”

And so lo and behold, that similar language is being invoked again around the world; and that is perhaps why there is this sudden hysteria over hantavirus to reinforce the fear, and justify why shipping and transportation needs to be stalled and “quarantined.”

Acts 13:40 Beware therefore, lest that come upon you, which is spoken of in the prophets; [41] Behold, ye despisers, and wonder, and perish: for I work a work in your days, a work which ye shall in no wise believe, though a man declare it unto you.

The fact is we said it and exposed what was really going on in March on the 6-year anniversary of when Trump declared Covid-19 an emergency, we are once again being thrust into more lockdowns around the world, and now they don’t seem so bad to most because they obeyed the last time. As I have said, the Covid lockdowns and the vaccines were a dry run and litmus test. If you did not comply the first time then you are very unlikely to comply this time; but, sadly, the smaller majority will not be enough to matter.

Read more about it here:

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE