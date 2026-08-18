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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
4h

... first thought Jacob, goodness wouldn't our 'enery approve, that is Henry Kissinger, remember his NSSM 200 report, although perhaps it's merely coincidental, and notthin, notthin to do with controlling populations...🙏➕🙏..

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Char's avatar
Char
4h

As Gomer Pyle would say "well surprise, surprise" If JPMorgan would read the Word, they'd already know this is inevitable in the end times. I hope we're not here in '27 for more reasons than this one. Hope to see you all soon in the PTR.

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