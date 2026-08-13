The energy crisis caused by the prolonged Iran War and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has continued to further stress the current supply of oil. New warnings are coming out that might suggest that the global situation may get worse.

At the moment, it is not fully clear at what current phase the war in Iran is, perhaps in limbo once again, as the Trump administration appears to be looking for more temporary offramps ahead of the November midterm elections.

President Donald Trump is once again back to selling the narrative that the U.S. has complete control of the Strait of Hormuz — certainly not the first time he has made this claim.

Today, the International Energy Agency (IEA) published its Oil Market Report for August, which forecast world oil demand will “decline by 1.6 mb/d in 2026, 510 kb/d more than our estimate in last month’s Report, as the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz and elevated fuel prices continue to weigh on oil consumption.”

“Annual contractions will nevertheless ease from 4.9 mb/d in 2Q26 to 2.8 mb/d in 3Q26, before returning to growth in the final quarter. Global oil demand is projected to expand by 2.4 mb/d in 2027,” it added.

They also say that “Global oil supply is now projected to decline by 4.3 mb/d on average in 2026,” but expect to see increases in 2027 and 2028.

National oil reserves continued to be drained as well.

“Global observed oil inventories plunged by 69 mb in July, as renewed disruptions to exports from the Gulf and the Caspian Sea resulted in sharply lower volumes of oil on water. “Onshore stocks declined by a modest 6 mb, as the pace of IEA emergency stock releases slowed, and despite continued draws in Chinese crude oil stocks. At just below 7.9 billion barrels, total observed oil stocks were down by 410 mb since the start of the war, or by 2.7 mb/d on average. “Although the market is projected to return to surplus towards the end of this year, risks remain substantial and the urgency of reopening the Strait has increased, as previously available inventory buffers are rapidly depleting.”

Additionally, according to CNBC, The International Monetary Fund has cut its annual economic growth forecast to 3% from 3.3% since the outbreak of the Iran war in February, with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva saying earlier this year that “all roads now lead to higher prices and slower growth.”

More specifically, there is ever-growing concern with global diesel supply. Diesel runs the world; from ships, to jets, to trains, to trucks, to tractors, to generators, it all runs on diesel.

Last week, Shell CEO Wael Sawan told CNBC’s Squawk On The Street that there is a real squeeze on diesel.

The Street reported:

First, the raw crude price spikes. Then the refineries pivot to produce whatever product commands the highest price. Right now, that is jet fuel, which tripled in price after Middle Eastern exports were cut off. But maximizing jet fuel means cutting back on something else. And that something else is diesel and gasoline.

“But maximizing jet fuel means cutting back on something else. And that something else is diesel and gasoline,” Sawan said. “Which means we need to be able to now reoptimize at the refining side.”

The Street continued:

When the Iran war disrupted Middle Eastern jet fuel exports, aviation fuel prices spiked. Refineries globally, including Shell’s, responded rationally to market signals. They maximized production of the highest-priced product.

Shell increased its jet fuel production by approximately 20% in response to that price signal, according to Sawan‘s remarks.

That 20% jet fuel addition came at a direct cost. Refinery units running at maximum throughput allocate barrel inputs across competing product streams. More jet fuel output means less diesel and gasoline from the same barrel of crude.

As the jet fuel shortage eased and aviation activity normalized, the diesel and gasoline deficit that accumulated during the pivot is now showing up in product-market signals.

“The price signals are that we are short on diesel and gasoline,” Sawan said. Remember, that is a CEO with real-time visibility into global product markets telling investors and viewers that the next leg of fuel-cost pressure may arrive at the pump, not the aircraft gate.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth also echoed similar sentiments and warned of the “very real” dangers of the effects this war is having, in an interview with Fox News.

“We now see, not only the Strait of Hormuz, but the Red Sea and the Black Sea have risks and uncertainties. So, some of the challenges have expanded, and the risks to supply are very real,” Wirth said during an appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “The world energy system has been stressed and the need for supplies to markets and customers has never been higher. “I think the unfortunate thing is that energy assets have been targeted in this conflict. And what that means is it degrades the capacity of the energy system to meet global demand. And how quickly that comes back will be one of the things that determines when markets actually get back to some sort of a new equilibrium. “We’ve seen supply constrained, we’ve seen damage to infrastructure. And we have new risks that I think will be priced into the market on shipping.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, which has dragged on for roughly four and a half years now, has increasingly put more pressure on global energy markets.

Last month, Russia, the world’s second largest exporter of diesel, announced that it would be halting diesel exports to maintain domestic supply following refinery attacks carried out by Ukraine.

The Moscow Times reported at the time:

Drivers in many regions are facing hours-long lines to refuel, as intensifying Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure squeeze supplies of diesel and gasoline.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a televised government meeting, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, that the fuel situation remained complex and that “it is clear that the current situation at filling stations is causing concern among the public.”

“Today, a ban on diesel fuel exports was introduced, and this will make it possible to increase supplies to the domestic market,” he said, adding that Russia would start importing fuel in July.

Putin told the meeting that Ukraine was trying to damage Russia’s economy. “But most importantly, it seeks to create a sense of anxiety in society. We all understand that this goal is unattainable. The resilience of Russia’s power system is very high — among the highest in the world,” said Putin.

In June, Turkey and Brazil were the dominant buyers of Russian diesel, together absorbing at least half of the available cargoes, shipping data showed.

Russia’s exports of seaborne diesel and gasoil had already plunged in June, collapsing by 39% from the previous month to around 1.8 million metric tons and falling 46% from 3.35 million tons in the same month a year ago.

“They [Russia] basically already had an export ban in all but name. June [exports] was down to 400,000 barrels per day, July on track to be even lower,” said one European trading source.

Ukraine is not letting up its attacks on Russian infrastructure.

OilPrice.com reported today: “Diesel prices surged earlier this week on news about yet another Ukrainian attack on a Russian refinery and a Houthi attack on a Saudi refining facility. Global fuel supply is already out of balance, and the continued refinery disruption will only aggravate the situation, right before peak demand season.”

But Ukraine is in a similar pickle. They are too are placing limits on domestic diesel purchases.

OilPrice.com went on to address the American outlook as well:

Reuters reported Monday that refining margins in Europe had surged by 10%, and that surge was from an already elevated starting point as refiners around the world see their margins rise to all-time highs on the supply tightening caused by the war in the Middle East and the Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s refinery network.

In the United States, the report said, diesel futures booked their sharpest rise since July on Monday, adding 7.4% to $4.19 per gallon. The average retail price for a gallon of diesel was $5.32 on Tuesday, according to AAA data. That was up from $4.88 per gallon a month ago and $3.71 per gallon a year ago. To put it mildly, this is problematic.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. itself, diesel inventories have slumped to the lowest for this time of the year in 30 years, Reuters noted in its report on record diesel prices. In other words, the U.S., the world’s biggest oil and fuel exporter, has limited space for boosting exports to fuel-hungry parts of the world further.

To make the picture even gloomier, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said earlier this week it expected some oil production in the Middle East to remain shut in well into 2027, maybe even until the end of the year. This suggests a prolonged supply squeeze both in crude oil and, as a consequence, in fuels. Such a trend might accelerate transport electrification, but then again, it might sap demand for EVs as well as higher fuel costs spread to every industry, including EVs.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I am a broken record at this point. We have repeatedly pointed out since March that this “war,” whatever it is at this point, including the one in Ukraine, is nothing more than ushering in climate lockdowns. These “wars” make zero sense, there is no rhyme or reason for any of it, it’s all lies, every time there is supposedly talk of peace some entity escalates it an inch more.

Again, as I said back in March, we are witnessing a return to quasi-Covid lockdowns around the world.

And again, once more (!), it was Trump who admitted when he signed the MOU in June that the U.S. only had several weeks left of strategic oil reserves, and the world would slip into a “global depression.” He was actually telling the truth, backed-up by the hard data, and yet we are continuing this war despite all of that. Or, maybe (?) we are pausing, kind of, at the moment because it is midterm season; but once that is wrapped-up, then the war will probably go extra hot again.

The war is against us. Period. These are the climate goals the WEF, the UN and more have been pushing for for years. It is a deliberate stranglehold on us and what is left of the middle class, restructuring the world system, redrawing the map, and transferring more wealth up towards the world’s 1 and 2%.

I also must chuckle a little, because the multipolaristas and the BRICS cheerleaders online have continued to sell the lie that Ukraine will collapse at any moment, and yet here now is Russia rationing its own energy and having its own economic struggles. Yet these people, as seen on internet shows such keep pretending as if these wars are legitimate.

Bottom line is, the energy crisis is going to get worse and prolonged, that I believe is clear; and the IEA’s forecasts are a bit rosy, but we will see what happens; but all of this will lead to higher prices and shortages around the world, fighting wars that are not.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

If you enjoyed this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE