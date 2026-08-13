The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
1h

Chevron seems to be the fortunate son just as Goldman Sachs was in 2008

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xObA-w1Ofo

Presumably to carry stolen Palestinian and Lebanese gas: Chevron Strikes Deal With Israel To Build Natural Gas Supply Pipeline To Egypt https://oilprice.com/Energy/Natural-Gas/Chevron-Strikes-Deal-With-Israel-To-Build-Natural-Gas-Supply-Pipeline-To-Egypt.html

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture