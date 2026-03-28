The energy crisis created by the war in Iran continues to rapidly worsen by the day, with the latest warnings coming out of Russia, with President Vladimir Putin claiming that the latest disruption is worse than the Covid years, and top-ranking officials warning that this the worst energy crisis in world history.

Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev — who leads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and is Putin’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation — said in a statement on Thursday:

“We see that the most severe energy crisis in the history of mankind is approaching. Neither the E.U. nor the U.K. is at all prepared for it.”

He added, according to RT, Brussels and London “shot themselves in the foot” by denying Russian oil and gas, and said that the ramifications haven’t even begun to be felt.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan warned at an energy conference in Texas that Europe will be hit with even greater shortages. “South Asia was first to get that brunt. That’s moved to Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and then more so into Europe as we get into April,” he warned.

At the same time, Putin said that this war’s effects on energy is worse than the shocks felt since 2020.

“There are some estimates that you can compare this situation with the Coronavirus pandemic that impeded the development of all the regions, of all the continents, that’s why they compare it with this pandemic, because the events the global community is faced with recently shows that the heavy blows to the investment to the international relations to the foreign affairs. “These heavy blows are happening more and more often. They are becoming the new reality. And they become a backdrop for the global economy of this transition to a new state […].”

Russia today announced a gasoline export ban starting on April 1st. Reuters reported:

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday instructed the energy ​ministry to draft a resolution banning gasoline ‌exports from April 1, the Russian government said. The state-run TASS news agency earlier reported that the ban ​would remain in place until July 31. Novak ​said that turmoil in the global oil ⁠and oil products market, caused by the crisis ​in the Middle East, is leading to significant price ​fluctuations. At the same time, the high demand for Russian energy resources in foreign markets remains a positive ​factor, he added. Crude oil processing volumes remain ​at last year’s level, ensuring a stable supply of oil ‌products, ⁠the government said in a statement. Several regions in Russia and parts of Ukraine under Russian control were reporting gasoline shortages last year after ​Ukraine stepped up ​attacks ⁠on Russian oil refineries and amid a seasonal surge in fuel demand.

However, Russian will prioritize its neighbors and allies. Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev revealed to press reporters. ”The entire world will have to reevaluate supply chains and reassess risks.” “We will prioritize energy deliveries to our closest neighbors, with whom we share land borders and face fewer risks. We will also reconsider the logistics of oil transportation.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“The new reality?” Kind of sounds an awful lot like the "new normal” we incessantly heard in 2020.

Putin and the Russian government, who are also globalist sellouts and fully on board with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, are playing its part in this Great Reset.

Never let a good crisis good to waste. The war is directly and indirectly being used to plunge the world into climate lockdowns, disrupting supply chains and creating food shortages.

It is becoming clear to anyone that is paying attention that this war is ushering in the next phase of the Great Reset, and is proving to become the greatest shock yet; and the U.S. will really begin to feel the affects this summer, so prepare now before it creeps up on you…

Proverbs 27:12 A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself; but the simple pass on, and are punished.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE