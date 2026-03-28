The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
2h

I don't hear any guidance or wisdom coming out from those who pretend to lead us here in the States. Everything is perfect! Things couldn't be better! They deceive us with constant lies and propaganda. I wish they didn't hate us so much.

Thank you!

Reply
Share
9 replies by The WinePress and others
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
1h

Add in:

Iran Steel Struck as Record Ethanol Mandates Push Food Prices Higher

https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/iran-steel-struck-as-record-ethanol?publication_id=5318538&utm_campaign=email-post-title&r=k6gro&utm_medium=email

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture