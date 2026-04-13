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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
3m

And they told us this liar in chief was engaged in multi-dimensional chess. Rught (There's still a few of them around, but not as bold as before.) I cringe to read this stuff.

Thank you!

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