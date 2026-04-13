After peace talks reportedly and inevitably fell through in Pakistan — with Vice President JD Vance and envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff — President Donald Trump today announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, opening the doorway for a much longer conflict that could drag in more players, keep energy prices higher for longer, coupled with many other shortages such as fertilizer and other commodities.

Trump revealed in a post that the blockade will prevent ships from entering or exiting. “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said.

CENTCOM later confirmed that the blockade was going into effect.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET, in accordance with the President’s proclamation. The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports. Additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade. All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact U.S. naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches.

Moreover, Trump disclosed to Fox News that gas prices will remain elevated for longer. When asked if prices will go down by the midterms, he said, “I hope so. I mean, I think so. It could be the same or maybe a little big higher.” Host Maria Bartiromo was not impressed.

Iranian officials have said that the ramifications of this will make Americans wish gas and diesel was only $4 or $5.

Roughly a week into the war and with gas prices rising immediately, Trump and the administration were quick to say that they didn’t care.

As for oil and gas prices, Trump says he doesn’t care. “If they rise, they rise.”

Reuters exclusively reported at the time:

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not concerned about rising U.S. gas prices driven by the widening Iran conflict, telling Reuters ​in an exclusive interview that the U.S. military operation was his priority. “I don’t have any concern about it,” he said, when asked about the higher prices at ‌the pump. “They’ll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit.” The comments mark a shift in tone for the president, who touted a drop in gas prices in his State of the Union address last month and at a Texas rally focused on energy that took place just hours before the U.S. launched its air strikes ​on Saturday. Political analysts say a persistent rise in gas prices could hurt Republicans in the November midterm elections when control of the U.S. Congress will be at stake. Voters ​are already unhappy about the high cost of living and Trump’s stewardship of the economy. Despite Trump’s public efforts to play down the price rises, White House Chief ⁠of Staff Susie Wiles and Energy Secretary Chris Wright have both engaged with oil CEOs to gauge possible options on combating rising energy prices, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said ​on Thursday. Another White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was a scramble across the White House energy and national security teams to develop measures aimed at bringing down gas prices. The ​official said Wiles had warned in White House meetings that failure to act on price rises would be “catastrophic” for Republicans in the elections.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ah yes, let’s blockade the blockade. Genius! This must be another move in this cosmic game of checkers.

This was announced on a Sunday and futures are reacting negatively. So will Trump “TACO” tomorrow morning or sometime soon, just as he has been doing since the very beginning, and then his buddies pocket hundreds of millions of dollars in minutes?

However, with CENTCOM confirming this then it might actually be real this time; which if it is, then you can definitely expect higher prices for much longer, shortages, etc., in the United States and around the world.

Plus, how much longer before China gets involved? They are very much dependent on oil flowing from the Strait of Hormuz.

MAGA base is deteriorating very rapidly. As Reuters noted today:

Trump’s political standing at home has suffered, with polls showing the war is unpopular among most Americans, who are frustrated by rising gasoline prices. The president’s approval rating ​has hit the lowest levels of his ​second term in office, raising concern among ⁠Republicans that his party is poised to lose control of Congress in the midterm elections. A Democratic majority in either chamber could launch investigations into the Trump administration, while blocking much of his legislative agenda. U.S. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the ​Senate Intelligence Committee, questioned the strategy behind Trump’s planned blockade. “I don’t understand how blockading the strait is going to somehow push ​the Iranians into opening ⁠it,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. In a separate appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Warner said the blockade would not undermine Iranian control of the waterway. “The Iranians have hundreds of speedboats where they can still mine the strait or put bombs against tankers in closing the strait,” he said. “How is that going to ever bring down gas prices?” Although Trump has repeatedly said ⁠that the war ​would be over soon, Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin told ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday ​that achieving U.S. aims in Iran “could take a long time.” “It’s going to be a long-term project,” said Johnson, who was not asked about Trump’s proposed blockade. “I never thought this would be easy.”

On Saturday, while Vance was over in Pakistan negotiating a deal that was never going to be reached of course (who could have predicted that, right? Let me see your shocked face), Trump was walking out to a UFC fight with President Dana White in Miami, and you could hear the boos and a noticeably subdued crowd; which typically in years past would go wild. Not this time. People have had it.

Even Fox News hosts are starting to push back.

The spectacle is over, it’s dead. Oh sure, you still have and will forever have that 25% of the population, give or take, that will idolize him and look for every excuse imaginable, and trust in that “plan” we’re all still waiting for. Trump’s handlers are making him look as absolutely horrible as possible, and the plan in the media Mockingbird and Limited Hangout media is to present Trump as the worst person imaginable, after signing his praises for years as the good presstitutes that they are.

I know where I live in northern Indiana, the last holdouts in my neighborhood took down their flags and signs, and if you drive out in the rural areas and Amish country where there used to be tons of signs, I struggle to find any now.

Bottom line is that we are being pushed into climate lockdowns and a much larger and longer war. This isn’t the time to panic by any means, but to be sober, vigilant, and prudent; I recommend topping off your resources and supplies now while you have the opportunity.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE