With the Iran War placed on hold for now, despite the Strait of Hormuz still closed for the United States and its allies, the bottleneck is far from being resolved, and the energy crisis still has the potential get worse.

President Donald Trump last week publicly revealed that “we would run out of reserves at about 4 weeks, you know, there are reserves all over the world, and we would really run out, and there’ll be a time when you wouldn’t be able to get it.”

It’s true. The WinePress has noted several times this year that the administration has tapped into the Strategic Reserve to offset rising oil costs and cranked out exports to the global oil market, which also came from the reserves — reserves that were already depleted before the conflict began, even though the administration did not refill them after chiding the Biden administration for not doing so.

Moreover, the EPA announced in March it was allowing gas stations across the country to sell gas diluted with E15 ethanol.

Congress passed a bill in May to extend this temporary allowance for the remainder of the year, but it has not been accepted in the Senate.

Now Trump wants to make this gas blend permanent.

CBS News reported:

The Trump administration intends to ask Congress to allow E15, an ethanol-gas blend, to be sold at the pumps year-round, a U.S. official familiar with the matter told CBS News. The 15% ethanol blend is usually only available part of the year under a waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency as temperatures rise to help ease high gas prices. The administration plans to make the request when it submits a supplemental funding request to lawmakers, the official said. Several requests on budget matters and non-budgetary matters were scheduled to be sent to the Hill on Wednesday. A lower 10% ethanol blend is sold all year, but the 15% blend is subject to waivers because gas with the higher ethanol content evaporates more quickly in hot weather and contributes to higher levels of air pollution or smog. For this reason, federal rules normally require switching back to more costly blends. The move to make E15 available year-round represents the White House’s latest effort to tame gas prices that have risen because of the war with Iran. President Trump repeatedly said on the campaign trail that he supported making E15 available year-round. It was unclear if the proposal would have the votes to pass. Lawmakers from corn-growing states and other proponents of E15 argue the blend gives drivers a cheaper option at the gas pump and creates rural jobs. E15 prices are generally about 25 cents per gallon lower than regular gas, according to the Renewable Fuels Association. The White House has said E15 can collectively save over $20 billion in annual fuel costs. The Trump administration in March this year temporarily lifted gasoline regulations with emergency fuel waivers to allow refiners and retailers to sell E15 gasoline during a period ahead of and during the summer driving season.

In January, Trump said he would immediately pass legislation to prioritize E15. “Congress will be sending me a bill very shortly supporting year-round E15 to my desk very quickly, and I will sign it without delay,” he said.

The Renewable Fuel Association praised Trump’s move to make E15 availability permanent.

“President Trump has clearly and consistently supported the year-round availability of E15 in both of his terms in office,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “We are very grateful for his continued leadership on this important issue. President Trump clearly recognizes that E15 helps Americans save money with each fill-up, while also strengthening the farm economy and bolstering U.S. energy security. He has called on Congress multiple times now to pass legislation that simply allows consumers to choose lower-cost E15 all year long. The House has heeded this call by passing year-round E15 legislation in May. Now it’s time for the Senate to move quickly and give Americans what they clearly want and need—relief at the pump.”

Meanwhile, President Trump and the administration is once again teasing another bailout for farmers, amidst persistent inflation and supply chain shortages such as fertilizer, while still reeling from the affects of Trump’s blanket tariff policy. The USDA is already releasing $12 billion to farmers since December.

RFD TV, an agricultural and rural media network, was the first to report on this new proposal, which is part of an even pricier “farm aid” package tallied at $87.6 billion.

Farmers, ranchers, and rural communities are facing significant losses from natural disasters, and today, President Donald Trump sent a supplemental funding request to the Hill that includes more than $11 billion to support the domestic agriculture industry. The White House is asking Congress for more than $11 billion in additional farm assistance, including new economic support for 2026 row and specialty crop producers and disaster aid tied to losses from the Southeast freeze. A White House official says the supplemental request includes $10 billion for temporary economic assistance for row and specialty crops planted in crop year 2026. Another $1.1 billion would support agricultural producers recovering from freeze losses caused by severe winter storms in the Southeast. The request comes on top of the $12 billion that USDA is delivering through the Farmer Bridge Assistance Program, as well as existing farm bill support programs, crop insurance, and permanent disaster programs. The administration says current funding is expected to provide farmers with an estimated $30.5 billion in financial assistance during calendar year 2026.

In April, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins hinted that another round of bailouts and subsidies was coming, after a Farm Bureau report revealed that 70% of farmers could not afford to buy fertilizer and faced worsening financial conditions.

Trump provided “farmers” a big bailout of $23 billion in 2019 because of similar policies being deployed now with his trade war.

While at a Rose Garden Club Dinner with American Farmers today, Trump commented that Iran will be a new market for these farmers to do business with, a comment that was quickly mocked by Iranian officials.

“We have a new market coming up, and that's called The Lovely Country of Iran. It's a beautiful place. Would anybody like to go there? They're having a hard time with food and we're going to be taking some of their money and we'll spend it and we're going to be buying wheat, soybeans, and corn, a lot of it, and that process is going to be starting soon. It’s going to be big.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This is the clown show administration. Socialism for me but not for thee. Let’s just tax Americans through tariffs, put a stranglehold on true, small American farmers, and then redistribute those tax revenues to the ag companies and land owners.

Then they make the situation deliberately worse by starting this “war” in Iran and sending the global economy into a tailspin, and then, viola, another bailout. Anything to create inflation, they will do it.

As I have said many times before, these so-called “farmers,” many of them, are not genuine, true American farmers out there sweating and doing the labor. These are farmland owners (notice the difference), large in scale, corporate, perhaps, and in many instances foreign-owned; so the lion’s share of this money is going to the big-ag operations, and not the true, small, generational farmer that is being extinguished.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

As for E15, this biofuel mixture destroys older engines in vehicles and tractors, not the least of which the miles per gallon are terrible and adds more pollutants into the environment. This fascination with ethanol is ridiculous.

The globalist “decarbonization” agenda never stopped; it simply changed hats. Many of the climate goals that were believed to have been defeated by some are now roaring back around the war.

UNSHADOWED (IAF) (formerly known as Ice Age Farmer) has talked for years about a document in particular (which I also cited several years ago as well) called “Absolute Zero,” a strategic plan produced by a number of leading universities that provided a roadmap to hit their climate goals by 2030, 2050, and 2075. Of the many things listed, a dramatic drop-off in shipping and fertilizer use are mentioned.

Shipping has been totally sent into haywire, energy rationing has begun worldwide, fertilizer use is forcibly being reduced, and domestic travel will be constricted as the fuel prices remain elevated. It’s deliberate, in my opinion; too many coincidences.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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