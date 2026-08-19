The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
1h

I wonder how many years they took to plan this crisis. What is the source of United States gasoline and diesel?

Reply
Share
Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
2h

A “tiny little bit more”? An oxymoronic statement, to be sure.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture