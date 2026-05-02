Energy prices in the United States continue to climb as the war in Iran may very well restart soon, but paradoxically oil exports in the U.S. reached a record high.

Reuters reported on Wednesday:

U.S. crude oil exports ​rose to 6.438 million ‌barrels per day last week, the highest on ​record, data from ​the Energy Information Administration showed ⁠on Wednesday.

The closure ​of the Strait of ​Hormuz, a key waterway that normally handles about a fifth ​of global oil ​and liquefied natural gas supplies, ‌amid ⁠the U.S. and Israel’s ongoing war with Iran has sharply reduced ​Middle Eastern ​oil ⁠exports and raised demand for ​U.S. barrels.

Total U.S. crude ​oil ⁠exports rose about 1.64 million bpd week-over-week, ⁠the ​EIA data ​showed.

More intriguing yet, The Motley Fool pointed out that a lot of these exports come from American reserves, yet the U.S. is not doing anything to meet that increased export.

Most of these barrels came from storage, as U.S. crude inventories drew down by 6.2 million barrels to 459.5 million barrels. While the U.S. and other countries can continue to draw down storage inventories for a while, they won’t last forever. At this point, U.S. producers aren’t ramping up their drilling activities to increase output. As a result, oil prices will likely remain elevated through the end of this year, because the world will need to restock inventories, which countries could rebuild above pre-war levels to increase preparedness for another supply shock.

In a press release published on April 30th, the Energy and Information Agency (EIA) reported that the Department of Energy has released 17.5 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve since March.

EIA noted:

Between the week ending March 20 and the week ending April 24, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released a total of 17.5 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to data in our Weekly Petroleum Status Report. DOE released 7.1 million barrels in the week ending April 24, the most released since the week ending October 7, 2022. SPR stocks are currently 397.9 million barrels. The United States is in the process of releasing 172 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. SPR. The U.S. SPR release is part of a coordinated effort with the International Energy Agency (IEA) to release 400 million barrels of crude oil and refined products globally to address disruptions in oil supply stemming from the conflict in the Middle East.

As The WinePress noted earlier this year when Trump launched the war and the administration began releasing oil from the strategic reserves, despite Trump and the GOP blasting the Biden administration for failing to refill the reserves of LNG and diesel, the Trump administration has yet to refill them either, and now it is depleting those reserves further as the world increasingly seeks other alternatives.

Nevertheless, it is still not enough to replace global circulation. OilPrice.com wrote:

The Strait of Hormuz blockade has removed roughly 9 million barrels per day of crude supply from the global market, and replacement barrels are not keeping pace, according to a new report by Vortexa.

U.S. Gulf Coast crude oil exports have reached record highs, although this has been in large part supported by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Additional volumes are moving through alternative routes, including pipelines via Yanbu, Fujairah, and Ceyhan, which add about 3.6 million bpd back into the system.

But it isn’t enough.

Global crude imports are down by roughly 10 million bpd, according to Vortexa, with Asian buyers absorbing the largest share of the shortfall. That gap is only partially offset by rising Atlantic Basin shipments.

Trends Journal contributor Gregory Mannarino pointed out this week:

“The SPR is supposed to be an emergency US reserve. It is supposed to be the cushion behind the cushion. “The US SPR is not supposed to become a normal price-control tool. (Trump supplying physical oil barrels to foreign nations suffering from war oil shock). The US SPR is not supposed to be a political shock absorber. The US SPR is not supposed to be a global relief valve for a war-driven oil crisis. “And yet, that is what is happening. Our country is being pulled into the role of global energy supply shock absorber.”

Oil prices spiked this week and have stayed above $100 a barrel.

Nonetheless, Republican politicians and MAGA pundits, in the face of high energy prices, have repeated for weeks: “Short Term Pain For Long Term Gain.”

Yesterday, President Trump was asked about rising gas prices and before the reporter finished her inquiry, Trump said Iran won’t have a nuclear weapon and gas prices will “drop like a rock” when the war ends.

This week, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that it was leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), jolting the markets and will only compounding upon the energy bind.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei told Reuters in a telephone interview that the decision was taken after examining the country’s energy strategies, adding that the UAE did not initially discuss this with other members.

“This ​is a policy decision, it has been done after a careful look at current and future policies related to level of production,” ⁠Mazrouei said.

Depending on who you ask, some see this as as good thing while others a bad thing.

Reuters pointed out that in 2018 Trump accused OPEC of “ripping off the rest of the world” by inflating oil prices.

Monica Malik, chief economist at ADCB, said. “This opens the door for the UAE to gain global market share when the geopolitical situation normalises.”

Jorge Leon, an analyst at Rystad, said UAE’s departure will add more oil to the international market. “Outside the group, the UAE would have both the incentive and the ability to increase production, raising broader questions about the sustainability of Saudi Arabia’s role as the market’s central stabiliser,” he said.

The Motley Fool added:

The UAE decided to exit OPEC following a comprehensive review of its production output and future capacity. It believes that leaving OPEC is in its best national interests. The country plans to act responsibly by gradually bringing new production capacity online in alignment with demand and market conditions. However, the move will take the handcuffs off the UAE’s oil industry, enabling the country to increase production as it sees fit. That could put some downward pressure on oil prices in the future as OPEC will no longer have a say in how much oil the UAE produces.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

What Reuters and other mainstream outlets are leaving out is that the UAE is in desperate need of liquidity, and fast.

Last week, reports were coming out that the White House, Treasury and the UAE were working on a deal to set up a currency swap line.

Trump, on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Tuesday, appeared to say that he was willing to assist the UAE when asked directly about whether a currency swap was under consideration. “If I could help them, I would,” the president said. “It’s been a good country. It’s been a good ally of ours.” A potential currency swap line comes with political risk for Trump, however, as U.S. voters could view it as a bailout of a foreign country — and a wealthy one — while American consumers are swallowing higher prices.

The UAE and many of these Arabian nations have been vassal states and proxies of the United States, and I suspect during the administration’s negotiations with the UAE it was for them to leave OPEC. This will enrich the oil and military coffers, but it will not do much in reducing prices for us Americans.

And that’s another thing: you honestly can’t make it up; we are setting records for oil exports, gas and diesel prices continue to climb (and will, I suspect, continue to rise as the year goes on), and we are doing so at the jeopardy of our own domestic supply and prices. Drumpf never refilled the reserve and clearly did not intend to, and now he is emptying it out even more, allowing his oil buddies to pocket more of the dough from a war that Drumpf and Israel started.

Once again, if it’s not clear to you Trump is one of, if not the greatest con artists and traitors of all time, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Americans, to an extent at the moment, are kind of sheltered from the ramifications of the Strait of Hormuz closure and Trump’s blockade on top of the blockade (!), but this sheltering will not last forever. Meanwhile, the rest of the world is slowing down and powering down because they cannot meet the demands — which fits perfectly in line with these climate goals we’ve heard for years. If they can’t get voluntary submission, then they will be forced into it with another war.

OilPrice.com published a succinct piece explaining this; and as far as the U.S. is concerned, the outlet warned:

What the U.S. is experiencing now, higher fuel prices and early-stage inflation, is typically the first phase of a supply shock. Globally, we are already seeing the second phase: tightening availability and operational disruption. As the crisis continues, the next phase is more difficult to avoid. Refiners will begin to cut runs as margins compress and crude becomes harder to source. Product markets tighten further. Strategic reserves can help, but only temporarily. Eventually, the system adjusts through demand destruction. High prices force consumers and businesses to cut back. Economic activity slows. That brings prices down, but not without consequences. The United States has been insulated so far. History suggests that won’t last indefinitely. More consequences are likely incoming. Energy shocks rarely stay contained. They move through global trade, pricing, and supply chains before showing up more fully at home. What Americans are experiencing today is the early stage. The rest of the world is already further along.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

The fact remains that his actions, this war in and of itself, will drag on longer and longer, for the purpose of advancing the Great Reset. The world is being thrust into climate lockdowns rapidly; energy is the least of the problems in the long run: it will be fertilizer and crop production. The ramifications will not be immediately felt on the shelves tomorrow, but they will be felt later this year and especially by next year for sure.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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