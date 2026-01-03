Cloudseeding, chemtrailing, geoengineering, weather modification, solar radiation - whatever you want to call it, toxic pollutants, heavy metals, and God only knows what else continue to be dispersed in the Northern Indiana skies where I live.

Each year it continues to get progressively worse, with this winter season establishing a new peak of destruction so far. I mean, practically everyday there have been planes out spraying as if there is no tomorrow.

In February of last year, I did a post showing some of the latest pictures of weather modification in the skies above me.

Now it’s getting worse still.

I went out for a walk in the snow earlier, and on one of the rare days we’ve experienced a sunset breaking out from behind the clouds. Yet I quickly noticed just the sheer amount of cloudseeding taking place and we were still going on as I was walking.

Here are some of the pictures (feel free to zoom in):

Oh, but the Trump administration tells me what I am seeing with my own eyes is an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory and are simply “contrails.”

Since when do “contrails” from horizontal grid-like formations in the sky?

How much do you want to bet self-assembling nanotech is being deployed with this chemical brew?

When the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told the public it was providing “total transparency,” they proceeded to gaslight Americans about and pretended as if weather modification did not exist.

The EPA is trying to pass the buck to crop-dusters flying at low levels to spray pesticides on farm fields.

“Chemtrails” is a shortening of the term “chemical trails”. It is a term some people use to inaccurately claim that contrails resulting from routine air traffic are actually an intentional release of dangerous chemicals or biological agents at high altitudes for a variety of nefarious purposes, including population control, mind control, or attempts to geoengineer Earth or modify the weather. “Some members of the public have been concerned when they see low flying planes spraying fields known as crop dusting.”

In the end, the EPA pretends it has no knowledge of the U.S. ever intentionally participating in geoengineering.

“The federal government is not aware of there ever being a contrail intentionally formed over the United States for the purpose of geoengineering or weather modification. Geoengineering encompasses a broad range of activities that intentionally attempt to cool the Earth or remove gases from the atmosphere. A subset of these activities is intended to cool the Earth by modifying the amount of sunlight reaching Earth’s surface. This is a subject currently going through intense domestic and international public debate, research, and scrutiny for good reason.”

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called the idea baseless. “To the best of my knowledge, there is zero evidence of anything related to anything like weather modification,” Cruz told reporters on Monday. “Look, the internet can be a strange place. People can come up with all sorts of crazy theories.”

Yet this same administration just passed a new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in December that explicitly provides funding for more “weather operations,” among a plethora of other unsavory things that will and are being used against us.

Yet hardly anyone notices or cares.

Revelation 11:18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.

You can read some of my other articles about this topic below:

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE