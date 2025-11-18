Courtesy: Bloomberg

The never-ending circus that is the U.S. government and this Jeffrey Epstein scandal. After new reports dropped in recent days that paint President Donald Trump in an even worse light, Trump is back to giving contradictory narratives. Now he is directing his administration to conduct another investigation into it - after he and his cabinet campaigned on releasing the files, and Attorney General Pam Bondi infamously said the files were sitting on her desk.

Bondi recently announced who will be appointed to lead this new investigation: SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton.

Of course, there is a bit of a problem with this: Clayton has ties to Epstein.

Looks like we’ve got some more “4-D Chess” going on here: appoint an affiliate and colleague of Epstein to investigate themselves of wrongdoing.

What a clown show.

As I have said several times this year, I have not paid much attention to the Epstein stuff because the list, the files, the names, etc., will never come out in full; and if they were to come out then the elites would immediately pull the plug, launch the nukes, or something.

Besides, we saw what happened when the Epstein drama boiled over in the summer: Trump went on to sign the GENIUS Act to create privatized CBDCs in the form of digital dollar stablecoins; and long after the White House published a report explaining how they are working on full-blown tokenization of all assets; on top of publishing the AI Action Plan to integrate AI into absolutely everything to build the control grid.

But hardly anyone knows these things occurred because they are bedazzled by the Epstein stuff. Sure, the Epstein thing is a very big deal, but as I said, the truth will never come out in this present life; and the administration, and both parties are using this as another distraction.

Therefore, get ready for more tricks and deception to transpire or quietly come to light while everyone is distracted with this “orange herring.”

Proverbs 12:5 The thoughts of the righteous are right: but the counsels of the wicked are deceit. [6] The words of the wicked are to lie in wait for blood: but the mouth of the upright shall deliver them.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

