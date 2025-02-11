I’m so detached from so much of the mainstream cosmopolitan vanity these days that I did not even realize the Super Bowl was on until the morning of Sunday. Of course, we all know that this is just bread and circuses, nothing new here.

Americans will stay quiet and be complicit as they passively accept the daily erosion of their rights and basic liberties, passing the buck and idolizing corrupt politicians to save them from their problems; but they will get loud and wild over a sporting event and their favorite team - or, win or lose, they riot.

Yeah, apparently, a lot of fans of the Philadelphia Eagles squad (winners of this year’s Super Bowl) declared that whether or not their team won they were going to riot in the streets. And that they did, as can be seen in a sampling of the videos below:

Admittedly, if you had shown me pictures of Philly before the riots I am not sure we’d be able to tell the difference, as that city was already a decrepit sewer…

But this is the United States of America for you. So much vanity and excess, so much bread and circuses, people don’t even know what to do with it all; and like leeches that can never be satisfied, all they do is consume and destroy, and then expect others to pay for it while complaining that they are broke.

Meanwhile, before kickoff, starlet harlot Taylor Swift was booed during the event when she was featured on the jumbotron, and by the look on her face she was dismayed that the people who typically worship at her feet were booing.

In contrast, when Trump was shown on screen saluting during the National Anthem the crowd cheered.

Conservative, alternative and so-called “independent” pundits are now lauding this as some sort of victory, that the ship is being steered back in the right direction.

But this is the sorry, sottish and pitiful state this country is in, where people are booing a celebrity as they sit in a stadium they paid thousands of dollars for - just the ticket alone - to scream and shout for vanity, and is considered ‘winning’ and a ‘sign’ of good times ahead when their political team is more favored for a season of time. It’s truly a sight to behold, and yet these people are so blinded by their hatred and envy, so spoiled with vanity and excess, they cannot even see their own hypocrisy.

Jeremiah 4:22 For my people is foolish, they have not known me; they are sottish children, and they have none understanding: they are wise to do evil, but to do good they have no knowledge. Ezekiel 16:47 Yet hast thou not walked after their ways, nor done after their abominations: but, as if that were a very little thing, thou wast corrupted more than they in all thy ways. [48] As I live, saith the Lord GOD, Sodom thy sister hath not done, she nor her daughters, as thou hast done, thou and thy daughters. [49] Behold, this was the iniquity of thy sister Sodom, pride, fulness of bread, and abundance of idleness was in her and in her daughters, neither did she strengthen the hand of the poor and needy. [50] And they were haughty, and committed abomination before me: therefore I took them away as I saw good.

