The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
2h

One may say that this is a "Genius" move...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
3h

Off topic, but sharing this important topic of how schools are begging to utilize the Chines social credit score system for student. In at least one school students need to scan a qr code on a teachers desk to get a digital hall pass to use the restrooms.

Some of the comments have good related info. The person sharing this on their substack is referring to a school in rural northern CA, but shows it happening in other schools narionally.

“I was told that in our local high school, children get FIVE minutes to use the bathroom. First, they have to use their personal cell phones to scan a QR code next to the teacher’s desk to activate the Hall Pass. I was told that if the student did not return after the 5 minutes, the school would be alerted to search for them. Mind-blown.

What’s worse, is that Minga is actually pitting parents and students against each other. It’s not only creating a profile on your child, but ranking them by points for everyone else to see. How sad.”

Minga = Social Credit Scores in schools

https://mellowkat.substack.com/p/minga-social-credit-scores-in-schools

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture