Following President Donald Trump’s signing of the Genius Act in July, federalizing stablecoins - which, per the text of the bill, effectively created privatized central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) managed by corporations now legally classified as a “bank” - crypto companies and megabanks were quick to jump on the bandwagon to increase adoption of stablecoins and mainstream cryptocurrency use.

Coinbase, the United States’ largest cryptocurrency exchange and world’s largest Bitcoin custodian in 2024, has partnered with JP Morgan-Chase to allow for greater crypto and stablecoin integration.

According to a press release from Coinbase on July 30th,

“We’re partnering with JPMorgan Chase to offer 3 new ways for their 80M+ customers to participate in crypto with Coinbase: the ability to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards to USDC, the ability to use Chase credit cards to fund your Coinbase account, and a new direct bank integration.”

Crypto firm Circle manages USDC (USDC), a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar and can be traded on several different blockchains. USDC is the second-most traded stablecoin to-date, behind Tether (USDT), the first successful stablecoin.

Following the passage of the Genius Act, Circle filed registration to create First National Digital Currency Bank (FNDCB). The “bank” “wouldn’t operate like a traditional consumer bank. It wouldn’t offer deposits or loans,” according to a press release. “Instead, it would focus on Circle USDC trust bank functions: safeguarding USDC reserves, managing cash and short-term Treasury holdings and offering digital asset custody services to institutional clients.”

JP Morgan provided more details about its partnership with Coinbase in its own press release:

The initial phase of the partnership includes new features for mutual customers, including:

Direct Bank-to-Wallet Connection : Through JPMorgan’s secure API, Chase customers will be able to seamlessly link their bank accounts to Coinbase wallets. This direct connection will help mutual customers transact with the confidence, security, and privacy they’re used to as customers of Chase.

Transfer of Chase Ultimate Rewards Points : Chase customers will be able to transfer their Chase Ultimate Rewards points to their Coinbase Account. This marks the first time a major credit card rewards program will be used to fund a crypto wallet.

Beginning this Fall, the ability to use Chase credit cards on Coinbase: For the first time, customers will have the ability to fund their Coinbase accounts using Chase credit cards.

We expect these direct bank-to-wallet and Ultimate Rewards features to go live in 2026, and the ability to use credit cards to fund a Coinbase account in Fall 2025.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in empowering our customers to take control of their financial futures,” said Melissa Feldsher, Head of Payments and Lending Innovation for JPMorganChase. “By joining forces with Coinbase, we are enhancing the security and privacy of our customers' data, allowing them to use their money and rewards in new and exciting ways. With Ultimate Rewards, the most flexible loyalty program in the industry, our customers can now seamlessly and securely convert their points into cryptocurrencies."

“We’re excited to partner with JPMorganChase to onboard the next generation of consumers into crypto. Together, we are expanding choice and lowering barriers to entry for consumers to participate in the future of financial services onchain,” said Max Branzburg, Head of Consumer & Business Products at Coinbase.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The week following the Genius Act’s passage, I wrote another piece warning about the many different ways companies and banks were going to try and get you to accept these new digital dollars.

One of them was specifically debit/credit card rewards programs tied to your wallet and bank account, giving banks and the government access to your spending habits in real-time.

Proverbs 29:5 A man that flattereth his neighbour spreadeth a net for his feet.

Don’t fall for it. It sounds nice, it’s sounds like ordinary dollars people have been transacting with for many decades, but they are not: they are digitally programmed tokens touted as money; nothing more than a trap to monitor and mitigate your spending habits, while phasing-out usage of fiat dollars.

