Ranking officials in the United States are openly saying that the country is engaged in a new Cold War against China and other allied proxies, and assert that this is a war that the U.S. is determined to win by vastly ramping up military production.

Earlier this month two top Republican officials who worked in the Trump administration, Matt Pottinger and Mike Gallagher penned a lengthy piece in Foreign Affairs asserting that the U.S. must de-stable and overthrow China in a new Cold War the U.S. is fomenting.

Pottinger was an adviser to Trump as the Deputy National Security Adviser, specifically leading a special council in addressing China and the trade war Trump started. Gallagher is a GOP Representative from Wisconsin, but recently announced his resignation as he now leading staff member at Planatir, a top U.S. defense contractor. Additionally, both of them are involved in U.S. intelligence.

Though the pair are very much against the Biden administration, they say one of the few things that both administrations and parties agree on is this new Cold War being fomented against China. The duo open their piece by writing: “the Biden administration’s China policy has stood out as a relative bright spot. The administration has strengthened U.S. alliances in Asia, restricted Chinese access to critical U.S. technologies, and endorsed the bipartisan mood for competition.”

The two do not mince words in their article in how the sentiments of Americans should be, politically and socially: “The United States shouldn’t manage the competition with China; it should win it,” the say, adding that the determinant goal should be to overthrow their government. “And the Chinese people—from ruling elites to everyday citizens—would find inspiration to explore new models of development and governance that don’t rely on repression at home and compulsive hostility abroad,” the writers contend.

“No country should relish waging another cold war. Yet a cold war is already being waged against the United States by China’s leaders. Rather than denying the existence of this struggle, Washington should own it and win it. Lukewarm statements that pretend as if there is no cold war perversely court a hot war; they signal complacency to the American people and conciliation to Chinese leaders. Like the original Cold War, the new cold war will not be won through half measures or timid rhetoric.”

In order to force this Cold War and topple China’s government, this would require “rapidly increasing U.S. defense capabilities to achieve unmistakable qualitative advantages over Beijing. It means severing China’s access to Western technology and frustrating Xi’s efforts to convert his country’s wealth into military power,” they say.

The Trump allies explained some of things his administration did to mar China, and saluted Biden for “significantly expand[ing] the Trump administration’s controls on the export of high-end semiconductors and the equipment used to make them, slowing Beijing’s plans to dominate the manufacturing of advanced microchips. Across Asia, Biden’s diplomats pulled longtime allies and newer partners closer together.”

Later in the article the duo assert that in order to combat this rising ‘threat’ that is China, they urge rapid upscaling in military production and recruitment, and greater increases to the defense budget.

“What U.S. officials need first is clarity about the contest with China. They have to recognize that rising tensions are inevitable in the short run if the United States is to deter war and win the contest in the long run. Once they have faced these facts, they need to put in place a better policy: one that rearms the U.S. military, reduces China’s economic leverage, and recruits a broader coalition to confront China. “[…] The only path to avoid this future is for Washington to immediately build and surge enough hard power to deny Xi a successful invasion of Taiwan. “[…] Instead of spending about three percent of GDP on defense, Washington should spend four or even five percent, a level that would still be at the low end of Cold War spending.”

Based on last year’s reported GDP output of $27.36 trillion, the duo suggested 5% increase would equate to a roughly $1.37 trillion military budget.

Furthermore, as a means of threatening and eventually decoupling China, the two Republicans say that American military presence and bases must be established near the shores of China. They wrote:

“For U.S. forces to actually deter China, they need to be able to move within striking range. Given the maritime geography of the Indo-Pacific and the threat that China’s vast missile arsenal poses to U.S. bases, the State Department will need to expand hosting and access agreements with allies and partners to extend the U.S. military’s footprint in the region. The Pentagon, meanwhile, will need to harden U.S. military installations across the region and pre-position critical supplies such as fuel, ammunition, and equipment throughout the Pacific.”

Moreover, to meet this rise in production output, the two says the “U.S. government also needs to recruit the next generation of cold warriors to apply their talents to the contest with China,” and that “the intelligence community also needs to recruit experts in emerging technology, finance, and open-source research.”

Lastly, they believe that by increasingly propagandizing the people into believing that China poses a crippling, imminent threat, that in doing so “it can mobilize society.” In other words, lay aside partisan and social differences to tackle the common threat.

There is much more to the article; but for deeper analysis, Neutrality Studies and Geopolitical Economy Report commentate on some other key points that are raised – several of which are blatant misrepresentations and disinformation of statements Chinese leaders have said, by taking their words out of context and from unrelated speeches, to frame a narrative that China is planning to cripple the U.S. in more ways than once, hence why the duo argues for ramping up military action to win the new Cold War 2.0.

Oh, how sweet of these two bloodthirsty, greedy neocons – that’s the best these mafia pimps can offer Americans: come together to fight more wars that can’t be won – as this country is being laid in the grave, with everything becoming unaffordable, the infinite invitation of illegal aliens, rotting infrastructure, mass censorship, mass taxation, monopolization of everything, broken healthcare, drugs everyone, garbage food, etc.

This Cold War 2.0 being carried out has recently shown itself this month. For example, Congress passed a bipartisan bill worth $95 billion to refund the military industrial complex, and provide fresh funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The bill also includes a ban on TikTok, owned by a Chinese firm ByteDance. This bill just recently passed the Senate in a bipartisan vote of 79-18, and Biden signed-off on it.

Furthermore, Treasurer Janet Yellen recently visited China and tried to talk tough with them, telling them to basically scale back their production and actually threatened them with new tariffs and restrictions. This meeting was a colossal failure and basically solidified that China is not interested in working with the U.S.

Clearly, voting for Trump or Biden changes nothing. It’s a uniparty and the government has an insatiable greed and bloodlust they have to fill. The notion that Trump in particular is somehow antiwar is just nonsense, and there is no evidence for that. He does what he’s told to say and do, that’s that. SEE: We Have Selections, Not Elections. It’s All Just Theater, Dividing Us Over Premade Decisions

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

America cannot beat China into submission, neither can it with Ukraine and others. The U.S. has not won a war since World War II, and even that required help of the allied powers in Europe to do it. The WinePress has covered a number of times that the Armed Forces are woefully weak and disoriented. Earlier this month a Naval Commander was officially pictured with him firing a rifle with the scope on backwards. Oh yeah, let’s go stick it to China (LOL)!

I’ve referenced this quote a number of times before it suffices to print it again: former U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Karen Kwiatkowski, who has experience working at the Pentagon and the National Security Agency (NSA), has warned that the United States cannot match the power and production of nations like Russia. Her statements came off of the back of the news that shipping giant Maersk was cutting their contracts with the U.S. military, giving them to a smaller and newer company, creating a logistical bind to transport America’s weaponry.

“We have an inability to outproduce the Russian military, we cannot out produce the Chinese military in terms of our weapons production, our technology cannot match theirs, in terms of hypersonics or any other advanced technologies. “I mean, [look at] the story of our F-35 [going missing] in South Carolina not long ago. This is putting a face to the reputation of what modern military technology has done to us. It is not making us stronger, better, faster. ‘If we can’t logistically go other places, and if we could with these ships, we don’t have the stuff to point on the ships to bring to fight a war, to bring a war to other places like China, like Russia, or anywhere else. “We are not a force to be reconned with, and, it doesn’t matter what you tell the American people, ‘oh rah-rah, we’re great, we can do it’ – in reality, the folks that are our near peer competitors, or anybody in this planet, that have access to the same information that you or I do, and they are drawing these conclusions. “The end of the American empire is near.”

She’s not wrong. Our empire is dissolving at rapid speeds; but that does mean the handlers won’t go out without a bang, and throw their last grenade at it.

SEE: Army Secretary Wormuth Forecasts China Will Attack US Homeland If ‘Major War’ Breaks Out

I would just expect war with China to breakout soon enough. What these blithering neocons are calling for is just a pipedream. Recruitment will not improve in any meaningful, and a draft won’t work either. They may try, but this country is undraftable.

At the end of the day, the American empire is over, and everyone in the club knows it. The power is shifting eastward. If China seriously wanted to cripple the U.S. overnight, all it have to do is shutdown the factories for a few days. The damage would be incalculable.

And fast forward to now… with Trump’s trade war in full effect that is designed to shake-up China and decouple their economy - this is another major pretext for war.

Revelation 16:12 And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared.

