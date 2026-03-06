The U.S. economy continues to spiral out of control. Today the latest non-farms payroll jobs report was published for the month of February, and instead of getting the projected 50,000 job growth, a 92,000 job loss was recorded.

And that is on top of the January numbers once again being revised downward — a trend that happens practically every month after the fake, hyped-up numbers are first reported by the media.

CNBC reported:

The U.S. economy lost jobs in February, a month marred by severe winter weather and a strike at a major health-care provider, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

Nonfarm payrolls fell by 92,000 for the month, compared with the estimate for 50,000 and below the downwardly revised January total of 126,000. February marked the third time in the past five months that payrolls declined, following a sharp revision showing a drop of 17,000 in December.

Interjection: that chart is so fake and dishonest. The supposed “job growth” under the Joe Biden administration was not job creation: it was employees returning to work after being furloughed and laid-off because of the lockdowns imposed starting in 2020, and as stimulus checks and Covid payments were fizzling out. This was not job growth, it was job loss.

Continuing…

At the same time, the unemployment rate edged higher to 4.4% as jobs declined across key areas. A broader measure of unemployment that includes discouraged workers and those holding part-time positions for economic reasons moved lower, to 7.9% or 0.2 percentage point below the January level.

Again, this is a manufactured chart that strips out so many other datapoints.

We talked about it last year when we crossed the Rubicon, as it was revealed that unemployed Americans surpassed available jobs since 2021. That was just the start: job losses continued to mount month-over-month, as The WP detailed last month.

This time around, healthcare took one of the biggest losses, along with more manufacturing and construction jobs.

But don’t worry, we’re booming. Right?

Meanwhile, there is a new problem with Trump’s tariffs. The administration it cannot repay them.

CNBC reported:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told a Court of International Trade judge on Friday that it is not currently able to comply with his order to begin refunding reciprocal tariffs imposed last year by President Donald Trump, which the Supreme Court recently ruled are illegal.

CPB in a court filing cited its existing technology, processes and manpower requirements as the reasons it could not immediately comply with the conditions of Judge Richard Eaton’s order. But the agency also suggested it could begin issuing refunds by late April after revamping its technology.

CBP told Eaton in the same filing that the total amount of so-called IEEPA tariffs collected as of Wednesday by the agency and estimated duty deposits related to such tariffs “is approximately $166 billion.”

CBP in the filing said it “confident that it can develop and implement” new functionality in its Automated Commercial Environment —the system for tracking imported merchandise – “that will streamline and consolidate refunds and interest payments on an importer basis,” instead of issuing more than 54 million separate refunds.

“CBP is making all possible efforts to have this new ACE functionality ready for use in 45 days,” the agency said. “This new process will require minimal submission from importers.”

“In light of the Court’s March 5, 2026 amended order, CBP is now facing an unprecedented volume of refunds. Its existing administrative procedures and technology are not well suited to a task of this scale and will require manual work that will prevent personnel from fully carrying out the agency’s trade enforcement mission,” the filing said.

“Personnel would be redirected from responsibilities that serve to mitigate imminent threats to national security and economic security,” the agency said.

So while these refunds sit in escrow for the time being, they are also now beginning to accrue more interest due on them.

Fortune noted:

A report published on Monday from the Cato Institute, a libertarian policy thinktank, revealed that as the $175 billion in tariff revenue sits in the Treasury, it is accruing interest. The longer it takes for this money to be refunded to U.S. importers who paid the duties over the last year, the more interest piles up—to the tune of $700 million per month that American taxpayers will have to shoulder, according to the report. Federal regulations outline that in the case of an overpayment for duties, including those determined to be illegal, those payments must be returned with interest. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) outlines this interest compounds daily at an annualized rate of 4.5% for overpayments more than $10,000 and 6% on overpayments less than that. Scott Lincicome, vice president of general economics and the Stiefel Trade Policy Center at the Cato Institute, said with mounting interest on these illegal tariffs, U.S. consumers will weather more tariff pain. The Cato Institute calculated $700 million in interest per month translates to about $23 million per day across about $130 million U.S. households.

It’s all one giant mess, just the way the masters want it.

The administration will continue to do whatever to prop-up the fake numbers. “When all else fails, they take you to war,” Gerald Celente says. They will also continue to supplant these job losses and GDP output with humanoid robots and other machines; they are already beginning to do that, as The WP has pointed out before.

Be sure to thank the Lord today for keeping you employed (if you are) or whatever it is that you are doing to earn income, or that he helps you to find some work.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

