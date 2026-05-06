The United States is “winning” — winning so much that it was recently revealed that the country’s national debt has surpassed America’s gross domestic product (GDP), the first time since World War II.

Wowsers, what would we do without the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to help cut the deficit by saving money by exposing all that abuse, fraud and waste?

CBS News reported:

America’s national debt has surpassed the country’s gross domestic product for the first time since World War II, marking a stark increase in the government’s fiscal burden.

Debt held by the public stood at $31.27 trillion at the end of April, edging above the U.S. GDP of $31.22 trillion between April 2025 and March 2026, according to a recent analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

“Outside of a brief period early in the COVID-19 pandemic – when GDP temporarily crashed – debt only exceeded GDP for two years at the end of World War II,” found the nonpartisan think tank, which focuses on fiscal issues and which favors lower deficits.

Federal spending soared during World War II. By contrast, the recent debt surge has been fueled by a combination of tax cuts, increased government spending on interest payments and the challenge of serving an aging population, which is making programs such as Medicare and Social Security more costly, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.

The nation’s ballooning debt is translating into higher federal interest payments, with the U.S. now spending more to service that debt than to fund national defense or Medicare.

“Among other implications, at our current debt levels, overspending and the national debt threaten our future national defense and military readiness,” Jonathan Williams, the president and chief economist of the nonpartisan American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), told CBS News. “Case in point, the net interest payments on the national debt now exceed $1 trillion annually.”

Can’t Pay For Food, Can’t Find Jobs

Meanwhile, more Americans continue to finance their grocery bills with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) programs, and many more are struggling or are unable to pay back those loans.

According to a report by LendingTree published on April 13th:

Nearly half of buy now, pay later users say they’ve paid late on a BNPL loan in the past year. 47% of users say they’ve paid late in the past year, up from 41% in 2025 and 34% in 2024. (Another 15% say they’ve paid late before, but not in the past year.) However, 72% of late payers say their most recent late payment was no more than a week or so late.

More than half of BNPL users say they wouldn’t be able to make ends meet without these loans. Among users, 54% agree that they need BNPL loans to make ends meet. Just 25% disagree. Among users most likely to say they need the loans to make ends meet: 62% of parents with kids younger than 18 and 59% of millennials.

Twice the rate of users have bought groceries with BNPL than two years ago. 29% of BNPL users say they’ve used the loans for groceries, up from 25% a year ago and 14% two years ago. 38% of Gen Z users have bought groceries with BNPL, as have 34% of users with kids younger than 18 and 33% of users who earn $100,000 or more. Only clothing, shoes and accessories (39%) and tech devices (34%) are more commonly bought via BNPL.

1 in 4 BNPL users have had three or more active BNPL loans at one time. That’s up slightly from 23% last year. Gen Zers (29%) and millennials (28%) are among the most likely users to say so. In addition, 68% of BNPL users agree that the loans cause them to overspend, and 54% of BNPL users say they’ve regretted buying with BNPL, including 18% who’ve regretted it multiple times.

Convenience matters more than cost to BNPL users. The top reasons given for choosing BNPL over other loans: They’re easy to use (31%) and easy to get (27%). Interestingly, the fact that they’re typically interest-free was the least chosen option. Just 11% say that, behind predictable payments (12%) and the fact that they’re short-term loans rather than an open-ended line of credit (17%).

On top of this, U.S. small business bankruptcies continue to climb, rising 11.9% in the 12 months ending March 31, 2026, according to US Courts.

The Small Business Optimism Index dropped as well, with only 16% of U.S. small-business owners planning to invest in their own businesses over the next six months. This is the lowest it has been since the Great Financial Crisis in 2008.

The White House tells us that things are booming and more jobs are being added, but where are they? A lot of people are asking the same question.

As we have previously discussed before, the jobs market has been torched for a while, and there are no signs of improvement anytime soon.

But fret not, Dave Ramsey is here to lay it out in simple terms for you lazy, entitled, broke Millennials and Zoomers: you have to somehow magically find a job that pays hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. Just learn to code, bro!

Cook The Books

As economic conditions in the United States continue to worsen, the Trump White House is looking at other avenues to cover up the collapse.

The Securities and Exchange Commission today proposed allowing public companies to file earnings reports twice a year rather than four times.

“Public companies have an obligation under the federal securities laws to provide information that is material to investors. Yet, the rigidity of the SEC’s rules has prevented companies and their investors from determining for themselves the interim reporting frequency that best serves their business needs and investors. Today’s proposed amendments, if ultimately adopted, would provide companies with increased regulatory flexibility in this regard,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins in a statement.

Quartz added:

Backers of the change, among them JPMorgan Chase and Nasdaq, contend that the current quarterly cycle is especially costly for smaller companies and pulls management attention toward near-term targets rather than sustained growth, according to Reuters. Opponents warn that moving to twice-yearly disclosures would leave investors with less visibility into company performance and create openings for insider trading, while also giving firms more opportunity to obscure negative results, according to Bloomberg.

Last September, President Trump proposed getting rid of quarterly reports.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“Subject to SEC Approval, Companies and Corporations should no longer be forced to “Report” on a quarterly basis (Quarterly Reporting!), but rather to Report on a “Six (6) Month Basis.” This will save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies. “Did you ever hear the statement that, “China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis???” Not good!!!”

Well, that’s one way to avert a recession: don’t report it and, poof, crisis averted!

It has nothing to do with saving money, it’s about covering up the collapse. Can’t have a recession if they don’t report it. Then Trump can front run the markets like he does with his wild Truth Social posts, and have the government better dictate what the condition of the economy is.

By his own admission, Trump today stated that he promoted fake numbers and data because he doesn’t like them.

Don’t like the numbers? Just ‘manifest’ some new ones.

Jeremiah 6:13 For from the least of them even unto the greatest of them every one is given to covetousness; and from the prophet even unto the priest every one dealeth falsely. [14] They have healed also the hurt of the daughter of my people slightly, saying, Peace, peace; when there is no peace. [15] Were they ashamed when they had committed abomination? nay, they were not at all ashamed, neither could they blush: therefore they shall fall among them that fall: at the time that I visit them they shall be cast down, saith the LORD.

And don’t expect on getting those $2,000 DOGE checks. Drowsy Don forgot he promised them.

But fret not, the economy is “booming.”

Take heed:

Jeremiah 23:16 Thus saith the LORD of hosts, Hearken not unto the words of the prophets that prophesy unto you: they make you vain: they speak a vision of their own heart, and not out of the mouth of the LORD. [17] They say still unto them that despise me, The LORD hath said, Ye shall have peace; and they say unto every one that walketh after the imagination of his own heart, No evil shall come upon you. [18] For who hath stood in the counsel of the LORD, and hath perceived and heard his word? who hath marked his word, and heard it?

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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