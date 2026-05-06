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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
7h

Good article Jacob, will be linking it tomorrow @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

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1 reply by The WinePress
Char's avatar
Char
8h

Yeah but, as long as we get that "Baal"room built in the White House, there's nothing to worry about. First things first, you know. Geez, what a guvmint we have.

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