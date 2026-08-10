The economy is booming and “robust” — or that’s at least what President Donald Trump, the Treasury Department and Secretary Scott Bessent want us to believe.

In a press release published on August 3rd, in a prepared statement to the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee, the department said: “The economy under the Trump Administration is strong, supported by robust business investment in equipment and intellectual property products, as well as solid household consumption growth.”

Well, things are so great that the Treasury needs to borrow trillions of dollars more before the year is expired.

In a separate press release published on the same day, the Treasury released “its current estimates of privately-held net marketable borrowing for the July–September 2026 and October–December 2026 quarters.”

It says, “During the July–September 2026 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $739 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-September cash balance of $950 billion.”

Furthermore, “During the October–December 2026 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $628 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-December cash balance of $850 billion.”

That brings the total to approximately $1.36 trillion in new borrowing in just roughly six months by the end of this year, if these estimates hold true.

And that is on top of what the Treasury has already borrowed this year. “During the April–June 2026 quarter, Treasury borrowed $190 billion in privately-held net marketable debt.”

The announcement comes as to U.S. federal debt is about ready to surpass $40 trillion.

Meanwhile, the interest costs to service that debt will only continue to rise from here as the government quietly “borrows” more money.

But these estimates are conservative at best.

As The WinePress covered last week, as the U.S. Treasury is in the process of attempting to rescue the Japanese yen market from its steep decline, the U.S. must also refinance its existing debt at higher rates and therefore adds to the cost of servicing that existing debt.

Watch more highlights and key statistics here:

We can expect inflation to rip higher and the deficits and debts to vastly expand. But Bessent in June said that inflation is “transitory” — the same thing the Biden administration, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at the time — which meant that inflation was only going to go up higher for longer.

But that’s okay: Trump says “I love the inflation;” and a weaker dollar is “good for inflation” and “makes you a hell of a lot more money.” Meanwhile, Trump’s new Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh, said last month that Americans and businesses are being “impatient” when it comes to bringing inflation down.

Going back to the Treasury’s remarks to the Borrowing Advisory Committee, the Treasury hyped up and bloviated about the supposed strength and success of the Trump economy.

The Treasury admits that a big driver of this “expansion,” “investment” and “robust development” largely came from spending on artificial intelligence and robotics, but it also acknowledged that this sector has not yet proven profitable and could still cause a downturn.

“Investment in artificial intelligence has been a significant driver of economic growth in recent quarters. Throughout 2025, AI-driven investment (BFI in software, computers and hardware, and data center structures relative to pre-LLM trends) accounted for nearly 30% of GDP growth. This trend continued throughout the first two quarters of 2026. “Firms’ continued investment in artificial intelligence is likely to lead to efficiency gains, particularly in service-sector industries where productivity growth has been slower. However, the timeline and magnitude of productivity gains is uncertain, as is the ultimate effect on the composition of labor markets. If the integration of artificial intelligence acts as a standard technology improvement, productivity growth could return to historical norms after a period of above-trend growth. “On the other hand, artificial intelligence could prove transformational and permanently upshift the path of productivity as it enables workers to build skills and human capital faster than in the past. Artificial intelligence also could have disruptive impacts on the economy and labor markets. Firms that are slow to adapt could find themselves at a competitive disadvantage, as could workers who delay incorporating artificial intelligence to improve their own skills’ growth and productivity.”

This is an exacerbated way of saying that the country is in a massive AI bubble and that these unrealized gains stem from extreme overvaluation and speculation.

The Treasury goes on to articulate in is concluding remarks:

“The U.S. economy remains resilient, and the outlook is favorable. Robust business investment and steady household consumption growth remain the key drivers of economic growth. Job growth has picked up and the unemployment rate is at or near estimates of full employment. And although inflation has recently shifted, the U.S. economy is resilient to fluctuations in energy prices because of increased oil production, and energy prices should recede following the cessation of conflict in Iran. “The Trump Administration has successfully stewarded major fiscal legislation to prevent a historic tax increase. The Council of Economic Advisers has estimated that pro-growth provisions in the law are expected to increase the level real GDP by 4.6-4.9% in the first four years of implementation. “Business conditions suggest that now is a good time to expand and invest in America. Investment data bode well for increasing economic growth as the private sector leads. A net 20% of small businesses report plans to make capital outlays, and a net 13% expect the economy to improve – a reading that is higher than any during the Biden Administration. In addition, the Business Roundtable reports that its index of CEO expectations of capital expenditures is now at its highest level since early 2022. “Trillions of dollars of investments in U.S. manufacturing, production, and innovation have been announced, reflecting global confidence in the United States as a destination for investment. This capital expenditure boom is made possible by the Administration’s policies allowing full expensing of equipment and R&D, tariffs and reshoring incentives, and deregulation. The combined policies of the Trump Administration, both enacted and planned, provide a solid foundation for economic growth and will bring prosperity to all Americans.”

This is all a bunch of horse crap and nonsense, absolutely no truth to it whatsoever. The administration must and will continue to gaslight the American people into believing it is wonderful when it clearly isn’t.

Jeremiah 6:13 For from the least of them even unto the greatest of them every one is given to covetousness; and from the prophet even unto the priest every one dealeth falsely. [13] For from the least of them even unto the greatest of them every one is given to covetousness; and from the prophet even unto the priest every one dealeth falsely. Jeremiah 8:15 We looked for peace, but no good came; and for a time of health, and behold trouble!

Convenient that they did not alert the Committee that they were going to be borrowing another $1.36 trillion in debt by the end of this year; because nothing says “prosperity for all” like a Treasury that is running annual trillion-dollar deficits to keep the lights on for a few months, to prop up an economy that is grinding to a halt, produces hardly anything, and is being driven by hospitality, gambling, sports, pornography and vanity.

But that is the point. Whatever the government and the Federal Reserve can do to create more and more vast amounts of debt, they will. It is all a pretext to deliberately crash the entire economy at its core, transfer wealth to those at the top and investments abroad, and then push populations into accepting tokenized, programmable “money.” That’s the play.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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