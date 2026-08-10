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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
13h

This is getting real ugly. I just can't imagine all the carnage that will ensue when this bubble bursts. Not just the US, but the entire global economy will undoubtedly fall into the greatest depression ever seen in history.

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Kim's avatar
Kim
15hEdited

I agree with your reasoning as to the crashing of the economy to make themselves more money before it happens, but I don't think that they will have to TRY and collapse it. The real issue, I think, and what they can very clearly foresee, is the end of the PETRODOLLAR. I think that might be the real impetus, and they know it. I can't say for sure that this is what it is because I don't fully understand it, but I have been hearing a lot lately about the petrodollar becoming obsolete.

Also, their new digital financial system isn't in place yet because of the lag in the acquisition of the AI and data centers. They just don't have the money or the means to make the chips, etc. I think the whole house of cards is in freefall. They think they are going to grab as much as they can before it happens, but who is going to want to take their worthless dollars? I guess we might also be seeing them in the soup kitchens.

I honestly don't know how Trump and the rest of them can sleep at night with everything they have to "keep together."(But, that is not to say that they don't richly deserve it!) I would be crazy by now if I had to deal with all of it.

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