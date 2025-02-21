The following post is are two articles originally published on January 18th, 2025, on winepressnews.com. Some minor edits have been made to the original articles.

Trump Promotes Pump-And-Dump Memecoin Days Before Inauguration

With just a couple of days before former-President Donald Trump reclaims control of the White House, the President-elect and his private investors are riding the highs of this pivotal moment in American history by launching a “memecoin” cryptocurrency that reeks of a typical pump-and-dump grift.

The 47th President posted across his different official social media accounts the launch of the “$TRUMP” coin on the Solana Blockchain network, which reached a market cap of nearly $9 billion within hours of the announcement.

A source close to Trump’s family — speaking on condition of anonymity — confirmed to Cointelegraph that the project is legitimate and linked to his non-fungible token (NFT) ventures.

The crypto outlet added:

Large investors, or “whales,” also jumped in. One whale withdrew 61,205 SOL — worth over $14.3 million — from crypto exchange OKX to buy 1.27 million TRUMP tokens. Another spent 8.5 million USDC to purchase 1.03 million tokens at an average price of $8.28.

TRUMP traded at $18.82 at the time of writing, with a market cap of $4.28 billion, up 10,222% since launch and generating $1.71 billion in trading volume across 227,625 transactions, according to Dexscreener.

The project’s website outlines a total supply of 1 billion tokens, set to be released over three years. At launch, 200 million tokens, about 20% of which were unlocked, with the remaining 800 million gradually distributed over 36 months.

TRUMP token allocation and emission schedule. Courtesy: GetTrumpMemes website.

Tied to Trump’s NFT ventures, CIC Digital will receive 80% of the total supply in six allocations. These will unlock linearly over 24 months following an initial lock-up period of three to 12 months. The remaining tokens include 10% reserved for liquidity and 10% for public distribution, fully unlocked at launch.

Some people have already made massive returns. CryptoPolitan reported: ‘Just 90 seconds after Trump revealed the new token’s launch on Truth Social, he purchased 5.97 million TRUMP tokens. Later, he sold 543000 TRUMP tokens for roughly $404k, earning himself a $20 million profit.’

Popular investigative journalist Coffeezilla, who exposes a number of cryptocurrency scams and grifts, gave his additional thoughts on Trump’s memecoin, which he says has all the trappings of a classic pump-and-dump “rug pull” scheme.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that President Trump plans to immediately sign an executive order that would make cryptocurrency adoption a national priority and establish a federal crypto advisory council that would work with private sector crypto firms. A focal point of Trump’s campaign was the promise of making the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world,” and would push to add Bitcoin to U.S. strategic reserves, with some allies even touting selling gold reserves to buy Bitcoin.

First Lady Melania And Trump Family Launches Their Own Memecoin Pump-And-Dump Scam Hours Before Inauguration, Gets Massively Rug-Pulled

Less than 24 hours before President Donald Trump’s Inauguration ceremony, his wife and First Lady Melania launched her own memecoin called $MELANIA, just one day after President Trump launched his own official cryptocurrency called $TRUMP. After the First Lady’s coin was announced, the value of $TRUMP severely plunged as investors raced into the new coin. The latest memecoin has also tanked in value, marking all the trappings of a classic pump-and-dump scam.

And to top it all off, it appears other members of the Trump family are releasing their own tokens today on the back of the Inauguration.

The $MELANIA token was announced on Mrs. Trump’s X account last night and then reshared by Donald on his account as well.

Upon launch, a quick look ‘under the hood’ revealed that this coin was assembled with much less care than the $TRUMP token. The domain name for the coin, melaniameme.com, was registered on January 18th and then launched the next day.

CoinTelegraph reported almost 24 hours ago at the time of writing:

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s self-titled TRUMP token saw $5 billion wiped off its market cap, with its price falling 38% from $74.6 to $45.9 in 40 minutes, CoinMarketCap data shows.

A website for the MELANIA token shared by Mrs. Trump said the memecoin was made to express “support” and “engagement” and is “not intended” to be an investment opportunity.



The site claimed that 35% of the tokens have been distributed to the token’s team, while 20% has been allocated to both treasury and community. It added that 15% was offered to the public, and 10% was set aside for liquidity.



However, blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps said in a Jan. 19 X post that nearly 90% of the token supply is in a single wallet and doesn’t match the claimed token distribution.

Early investors and gamblers have pocketed handsomely. CoinTelegraph reported again this morning:

One crypto trader invested $800,000 into Melania Trump’s official memecoin, dubbed Official Melania Meme (MELANIA), and generated over 1,950% in profits, according to data resource Lookonchain.

The Solana user, identified by the address 4zo6…zHF2, bought 800,000 USD Coin (USDC) on Jan. 20 and turned those holdings into 16.45 million USDC, amounting to nearly 2000% in gains within just 12 hours.

Meanwhile, another Solana user turned $560,000 worth of USDC into $11.5 million after investing in the MELANIA memecoin. Reports also surfaced about a trader generating $47.50 million in profit.

These gains appear alongside MELANIA’s 25,600% rise less than twelve hours after its debut across multiple crypto exchanges.

Those who were in on the stunt have profited heavily as the coins have since dropped heavily in value, as gamblers and investors look for the opportune time to buy back in.

Since the launch of $MELANIA, the Trump family has been releasing their own unique coins.

A coin for Trump’s youngest son Barron: $BARRON.

One for Ivanka: $IVANKA.

And one for one of Trump’s fiercest allies, Elon Musk: $MUSK:

During President Donald Trump’s Inauguration speech, the President began by saying: “As we gather today, our government confronts a crisis of trust. For many years a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens, while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly incomplete disrepair.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

If there was ever anything so symbolic of the current state of this sorry country, it would be this. Your President, the Head of State, the Commander-in-Chief, the possessor of the nuclear football, is literally operating a pump-and-dump crypto scam while sitting behind the resolute desk.

Proverbs 14:28 In the multitude of people is the king’s honour: but in the want of people is the destruction of the prince. [33] Wisdom resteth in the heart of him that hath understanding: but that which is in the midst of fools is made known. [34] Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.

What more can I say? The story speaks for itself. Nothing surprises me anymore: we officially live in Clown World; as Trump “through covetousness shall” [he] “with feigned words make merchandise of you:” (2 Peter 2:3).

We are a nation of fools led about by fools; and the joke is on us.

And yet THIS is the man so many people, professing “Christians,” are pinning all their hopes on to come rescue them from ruination. What a joke!!

Coffeezilla, was at a loss for words when, less than 24 hours later, he then had to expose the blatant grift and pump-and-dump surrounding these coins. Coffeezilla lamented that after years of exposing scores of crypto scams of all sorts, these Trump family coins, being some of the most straight forward of them, have effectively been all for naught as now the President of the United States, the Head of State, the Commander-in-Chief, the wielder of the nuclear football, and his family, are handlers of memecoins; fake currencies that have zero intrinsic value, that were created for the sole purpose of making quick cash by sucking in gullible people and redistributing that amongst themselves and their inside investors.

“[…] Now, the guy doing it, appoints the law enforcement,” Findesien said. That’s the state of things now. Beyond how sick this is, it establishes a precedent that signals that fraud and scams are going to be off the Richter Scale in 2025; and only when ‘the club’ loses will action be taken and people will be punished, otherwise you are on your own to do your own due diligence and be VERY careful what you invest in and who you listen to, and so on.

And to show proof that these coins are indeed “rugs,” Mr. Zilla shows another conservative influencer in the MAGA circle, Ryan Fournier, who launched a token called the Official TIKTOK Coin, after TikTok was banned in the U.S. by the Supreme Court. After the coin rose heavily in value, Fournier cashed-out when he pocketed over $19 Million in his crypto value and pretended to play stupid on social media; and when he got caught he basically acknowledged the rug pull.

NOTE: Since these reporters were first written, Trump was asked about the success of the coins. He claimed he did not know how much money he made, but when told he profited several billion he smiled, laughed and said that’s “peanuts” for those in the room during the conference.

So there you have it: your President just scammed you in broad daylight and laughs about the profits he and his cronies made from a blatant scam.

Proverbs 12:12 The wicked desireth the net of evil men: but the root of the righteous yieldeth fruit. Proverbs 17:4 A wicked doer giveth heed to false lips; and a liar giveth ear to a naughty tongue.

There is an old saying, You can’t con a sucker unless he himself is crooked, and there is much truth to that; and as I like to say, Liars love being lied to. I have no sympathy for anyone who fell for this and lost money.

I really am at a loss for words. Nothing surprises me anymore. God gives us the leaders we deserve; and this represents what this country has become perfectly. Liars with insatiable greed, who lie, cheat, steal and kill without remorse or conscience. Truly we are living in the Hunger Games.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE