The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Char's avatar
Char
37m

I'm still waiting for the gas prices to go down, which never will. Mr. Turncoat, I mean Trump hasn't come through with many of his promises. He's too busy making money for his family and himself, but his money will burn some day too and he can't take it with him, so it's all vanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture