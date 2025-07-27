With the signing of the controversial GENIUS Act last week - effectively legalizing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the form of stablecoins as digital dollars - the legislation is primed to allow President Donald Trump and his sons to profit from it, as he and his children operate their cryptocurrency and stablecoin ventures.

For more specifics about the Genius Act, and two other sister bills that passed in Congress last week, read The WinePress’ review here:

Trump was famously anti-crypto for a number of years, calling it a “scam.”

In 2019 he posted on then-Twitter: “I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air.” In 2021, he infamously said on Fox News, “Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam. I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing against the dollar.”

That changed in 2024 when Trump noticeably leaned very heavily into the cryptocurrency space and made it one of the focal points of his re-election campaign. Though President Trump has reneged on a number of things he campaigned on, his pledges to bolster the cryptocurrency space have been fulfilled and more to come as a result.

During the Bitcoin Conference last year, Trump promised to “create a framework to enable the safe, responsible expansion of stablecoins […] allowing us to extend the dominance of the U.S. dollar to new frontiers all around the world.” He then claimed that his administration’s work in cementing dollar stablecoins, “America will be richer, the world will be better, and there will be billions and billions of people brought into the crypto economy and storing their savings in bitcoin.” He added, “America will become the world’s undisputed bitcoin mining powerhouse.” The United States government is among the largest holders of bitcoin,” he also promised.

It is also no secret that the crypto space got together to lobby the President in order to get deregulation and protection from the White House.

The Trends Journal wrote:

The New York Times published an extensive story last week about how Trump seemed to come around after a meeting at his palatial Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, where he met with David Bailey, the head of BTC, a digital currency firm, and some other crypto executives looking for some help.

The paper said Bailey had been “mobilizing” the crypto gang to pitch in to help Trump get elected. He reportedly called on his colleagues to come up with $100 million for the campaign. After the meeting, the paper said they left text at the bottom of a slide and asked the billionaire if he would consider posting some variation of the language.

The Times said Trump posted the message whole cloth. The text read: “We want all the remaining Bitcoin to be MADE IN THE USA!!! It will help us be ENERGY DOMINANT!”

Trump had already dipped his toes into the space when he introduced several rounds of his non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of himself, pocketing millions of dollars from each release.

Trump and other partners invested memecoins of himself and his family, launching cryptocurrencies such as $TRUMP, $MELANIA, along with $BARRON, $IVANKA, and $ELON, right before Trump’s Inauguration - which, like most crypto tokens that are created on a whim, were pump & dump scams, The WinePress explained at the time.

A reporter later informed the President during a press conference that Trump netted billions in revenue, for which Trump jokingly called “peanuts.”

Now Trump himself and his children will also benefit from the recently passed crypto legislation.

Founded in 2024, Trump, his sons and others in the President’s administration launched World Liberty Financial Inc., a cryptocurrency and stablecoin company.

The company issues $WLFI tokens, and in April launched the USD1 stablecoin. The company claims it is “the dollar upgraded,” and that “it is still the dollar, but for a new era.” It is supported on all of the leading blockchains today, and can be connected to multiple blockchains simultaneously.

WLFI plans to soon allow customers to convert other cryptos for USD1.

Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks confirmed during the signing event that the Genius Act indeed created a digital dollar.

“This genius act will unlock American dominance in the crypto industry by creating clear rules of the road. It will update arcade payment rails with a revolutionary new payment system, and it will extend US dollar anonymous, like you said, globally by creating a digital dollar that people all over the world can use. “And for every digital dollar in a crypto wallet, there'll be a traditional dollar in a US bank account, which will create trillions of dollars demand for US Treasuries. So that is the power of this bill, as you asked all the comments, this is a huge promise made and promise kept by President Trump.”

Trump’s company says users of USD1 can convert the token into fiat paper dollars with BitGo Trust Company, Inc., a South Dakota-chartered trust company.

The company expects that USD1 will be traded “across a wide range of platforms, exchanges, multiple chains, and accepted at retail locations.”

According to the fine print on the website:

DT Marks DEFI LLC, an entity affiliated with Donald J. Trump and certain of his family members, owns approximately 40% of the equity interests in WLF Holdco LLC, which holds the only membership interest in World Liberty Financial, Inc., a Delaware non-stock corporation and which is developing the WLF protocol and operates the WLF governance platform. […] DT Marks DEFI LLC along with certain family members of Donald J. Trump also holds 22.5 billion $WLFI tokens, and DT Marks DEFI LLC is entitled to receive fees from World Liberty Financial, Inc. pursuant to a service agreement, equal to 75% of $WLFI token sale proceeds after deduction of agreed reserves, expenses and other amounts. Any references to or quotes or imagery attributed to or associated with Donald J. Trump or his family members should not be construed as an endorsement or representation or warranty with respect to any product or service offering.

According to a Reuters report in March,

World Liberty said in mid-March it had raised $550 million selling so-called governance tokens. Most of those sales took place after Trump’s election win in November, Reuters calculations show.

Overall, the Trump family now has a claim on 75% of net revenues from token sales and 60% from World Liberty operations once the core business gets going. The arrangement means the Trump family is currently entitled to about $400 million in fees. After World Liberty's co-founders take their cut, the crypto venture will be left with 5% of the $550 million raised to date to build the platform, according to Reuters calculations.

On January 19 and 20 - the day of Trump’s inauguration - World Liberty raised almost $300 million in a frenzy of token sales, according to a Reuters analysis of blockchain data. Around that time, its website was updated to say WLF Holdco LLC now controlled World Liberty Financial Inc. And DT Marks DeFi LLC – Trump’s company – now held about 60% of WLF Holdco. It did not disclose who owns the rest.

The president’s son, Eric, also gained a seat on WLF Holdco’s board of managers.

USD1 was gaining traction before Trump signed the Genius Act. Bitcoin News pointed out in June: “A notable real-world application emerged in May 2025, when Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund entity MGX leveraged USD1 to execute a $2 billion investment in Binance. This underscores the stablecoin’s practical utility in institutional transactions.”

Trump’s sons are also heading up Bitcoin mining operations.

In March, Trump’s sons Eric and Don Jr. launched American Bitcoin in a merger with data-center operator Hut 8, and merging with Gryphon Digital Mining in a stock-for-stock transaction, Quartz reported at the time. The company went public in May.

Quartz noted at the time that President Donald Trump has said explicitly that he wants the U.S. to be the “crypto capital of the planet.” Likewise, Eric Trump told CNBC (CMCSA): “We won the space race. We better win the crypto race.”

Trump’s family is increasingly buying up more cryptocurrency for themselves.

Fortune Crypto reported on July 22nd:

President Donald Trump’s media company just bought a stash of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. On Monday morning, Trump Media and Technology announced that it had acquired $2 billion in Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related securities. It also reserved $300 million to buy Bitcoin options.

‘We’re rigorously implementing our publicly announced strategy and fulfilling our Bitcoin treasury plan,” Trump Media president and CEO Devin Nunes said in a statement. “These assets help ensure our Company’s financial freedom.”

The mammoth crypto buy comes almost two months after the company said it had issued $2.5 billion of new stock and debt to pursue a Bitcoin treasury. The move also reinforces how crypto, not real estate, increasingly fuels the Trump family’s business empire.

On June 5th, Forbes published a report covering how much Trump’s net worth increased due to his family’s crypto investments. The magazine claims:

[Trump has earned] about $1 billion, according to Forbes’ calculations, lifting his net worth to an estimated $5.6 billion. Crypto has done more than just make Trump richer—it has also provided liquidity that the president desperately needed. A year ago, he was short on cash, with about $400 million on his balance sheet and more than $500 million in legal judgments against him, the vast majority from a fraud case he lost (and is currently appealing). Now, however, Trump holds roughly $900 million of liquid assets, about half of which come from crypto ventures.

Moreover, as the Associated Press commented last week:

The sums amassed by the Trump Organization, the collection of companies controlled by the president’s children, are far greater than those collected by the family during the president’s first term, when patronage of his hotels, resorts and golf courses was de rigueur to curry favor with the famously transactional commander-in-chief.

The dealmaking is a rejection of Trump’s first-term pledge to “drain the swamp” in Washington and dwarfs the influence peddling efforts of former President Joe Biden’s family, whom Trump and his allies attacked as the “Biden Crime Family.”

Harrison Fields, a White House spokesman, claims that Trump’s fandom for the crypto industry is not self-serving.

“[Trump] is taking decisive action to establish regulatory clarity for digital financial technology and to secure America’s position as the world’s leader in the digital asset economy. “The Trump administration is fulfilling the president’s promise to make the United States the crypto capital of the planet by driving innovation and economic opportunity for all Americans.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it!”

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

We know that insider trading and favorable deals for politicians and the elite class have gone on for millennia; none of that should be a surprise, it is what it is. But the Trump administration is not even trying to hide its scams. They blatantly do it in broad daylight and smile as they pocket the dough, enriching themselves while you eat dust.

The stablecoin scam represents the end of financial freedom as the very nature of them, and the text of the Genius Act clearly defines stablecoins as a CBDC. But these stablecoins are backed by the dollar and bonds, depreciating and dying assets that the world and Americans alike are racing out of. So you have one Ponzi built on top of another Ponzi with Trump’s World Liberty Financial where they get to pocket most of the revenue share generated through them. What a nice little scam operation they've got going.

But when the dollar inevitably crashes out and the stablecoins presumably tumble along with it, Trump’s family and friends will have already cashed out while you are left holding the bag.

Trump was right the first time he called all of this a scam. But then his money-grubbing friends pulled him aside and said, ‘Donny, don’t you see, look how much money you can make off of the suckers? Besides, the central banks own you, remember? You gotta do what they say lest you have problems.’

It’s no different than when he manipulates the stock market so all of his rich friends can buy in. Remember when the stock market reached historic record highs after Trump reserved his Liberation Day tariffs, and Trump bragged about how Charles Schwab netted $2.5 billion in just one day from that market manipulation?

Ezekiel 22:12 In thee have they taken gifts to shed blood; thou hast taken usury and increase, and thou hast greedily gained of thy neighbours by extortion, and hast forgotten me, saith the Lord GOD.

Diehard ‘red hats’ may say that Trump does not collect a presidential paycheck, but who cares when he was already a multi-billionaire, number one, and when he just increased his net worth by a billion and counting running crypto scams?

We discussed last year that nothing was going to change with Trump coming in and it was only going to get worse, and people do not want legitimate change. That’s the truth of the matter.

That all being said, the stablecoin agenda is still a CBDC in disguise. Not only did Trump lie about protecting Americans from a CBDC, he himself owns one, too! How’s that for a kick in the pants?

Beware of stablecoins and do what you can to avoid and warn about tokenization.

Psalm 73:6 Therefore pride compasseth them about as a chain; violence covereth them as a garment. [7] Their eyes stand out with fatness: they have more than heart could wish. [8] They are corrupt, and speak wickedly concerning oppression: they speak loftily. [9] They set their mouth against the heavens, and their tongue walketh through the earth. [10] Therefore his people return hither: and waters of a full cup are wrung out to them. [11] And they say, How doth God know? and is there knowledge in the most High? [12] Behold, these are the ungodly, who prosper in the world; they increase in riches.

