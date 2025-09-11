While Americans were flabbergasted by Charlie Kirk’s death in Utah, Congress did what it does best during these times of fear and panic: pass a large bill with a hefty price tag.

Yesterday, the House passed a $893 billion defense policy appropriations bill, with a vote of 231 yeas - 196 nays.

The text of the bill is 160 pages long. The bill now heads to the Senate for debate and amendments.

Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL) said in a statement,

“The FY-26 [defense authorization bill] cuts red tape, streamlines bureaucracy, and refocuses acquisition on its most important mission: getting our warfighters what they need when they need it. In addition to modernizing our military and accelerating innovative technologies, the FY-26 [bill] invests in the men and women who serve our country, with a 3.8% payraise for all servicemembers and improved schools, housing, and access to healthcare.”

Defense News noted:

But the bill — which faces conference negotiations with Senate lawmakers before it can be sent to the White House to become law — also included language restricting health care and service for transgender individuals, as well as restrictions on abortion services.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle joined to defeat (by a 60-372 vote) a proposal from Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to eliminate nearly all support for Ukraine security assistance from next year’s military plans.

And a coalition of Republicans and Democrats approved an amendment to rescind a pair of open-ended war powers laws, originally adopted in the run-up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq but used for a host of military missions worldwide since then.

But Democratic proposals to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to use National Guard forces for domestic law enforcement support — as he has done in Washington, D.C., and threatened to do in other major cities — were blocked by Republican leadership.

The Hill also reported that the current bill would allow the now dubbed Department of War use on ‘forever chemicals.’ Previous versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) have restricted the Pentagon’s permission to use them and pushed the department to clean them up.

The Hill wrote:

Previous bills required the military to stop using PFAS-laced firefighting foam by October 2024, with some possibilities for extension, but, if the measure passes, the military will be able to purchase new foam with these chemicals through 2026, with advocates fearing this will extend its use.

“The language would extend their ability to purchase and use” PFAS-containing foam until October 2026, said Jared Hayes, a senior policy analyst at the Environmental Working Group, adding that it also allows the military “to file new one-year waivers, so we’re looking at another three years of them being able to purchase and use PFAS firefighting foam.”

He said that extension waivers would be expected to restart the military’s ability to use two one-year waivers, meaning the use of this foam would be expected to be allowed until 2028.

“This really exacerbates the contamination problem. … We’re going to see more contamination, driving up cleanup costs and essentially condemning more defense communities and another generation of service members,” Hayes added.

The Senate bill, meanwhile rescinds prohibitions on the military’s ability to purchase cookware, carpets and rugs that contain two of the most toxic types of forever chemicals.

It also lifts a restriction on the military’s ability to incinerate PFAS, a controversial and debated method of disposing of these substances.

If both bills pass as-is, it’s not clear which of these provisions, if any, will make it into the final version, as lawmakers will have to confer to address differences before sending it to the president’s desk.

“Delaying the phaseout would only extend that harm and put our servicemembers, firefighters, and their families at greater risk,” [Brian] Fitzpatrick [R-PA] spokesperson Casey-Lee Waldron told The Hill in a statement while the amendment was still under consideration.

Anti-PFAS activist Diane Cotter, who voted for President Trump, has said she feels let down by the GOP on the “forever chemical” issue.

“I’m so sick of seeing congressionals stand for photo ops with firefighters and then vote this legislation down or chip away at it,” said Cotter, whose husband Paul was a firefighter who had cancer but is now cancer-free.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

For those didn’t hear, Trump officially signed an executive order to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War. So, it’s only fitting that we got another defense war appropriations bill that is nearly $1 trillion, and doles out more money for other countries and endless wars.

“Modernizing” - the way I interpret this - is integrating AI into everything.

Of course, this is all done when no one is looking. It’s the same song and dance as usual.

Psalm 140:1 Deliver me, O LORD, from the evil man: preserve me from the violent man; [2] Which imagine mischiefs in their heart; continually are they gathered together for war.

