The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday night, June 29th, passed a controversial bill that would fundamentally change how Americans will be able to access and use the internet — a piece of legislation that was endorsed by the Trump White House.

The Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act, (KIDS Act) (H.R. 7757) was passed with a vote of 267-117, with 47 abstentions.

The KIDS Act is an omnibus package that bundles together multiple bills, including the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), the SCREEN Act, the SAFE BOTs Act, COPPA 2.0, the SPY Kids Act — the most controversial of those being KOSA.

A summary of the omnibus bill states:

This bill requires specified online platforms to establish safeguards for minors. The safeguards include (1) limiting access to specified sexual material, (2) providing parental controls on social media and online video game platforms, and (3) requiring artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots to disclose certain information to users who are minors. First, publicly available online platforms on which more than one-third of the content is considered sexual material harmful to minors under the bill must adopt technology to identify minors and prevent them from accessing such material. Next, social media platforms must (1) implement default settings for minors that limit compulsive usage features and the ability of other users to communicate with minors, and (2) provide tools for parents to manage the privacy and account settings of a minor. Social media platforms may not allow ephemeral messaging features for minors. The bill also requires online video game platforms to provide tools that allow parents to (1) limit communication between a minor and other users of the platform, and (2) restrict purchases by a minor on the platform. Further, providers of AI chatbots must disclose to users who are minors (1) that the chatbot is an AI system and not a human, and (2) suicide and crisis intervention hotline information. Finally, the bill requires specified studies and reports about the effects of social media platforms on minors and provides for enforcement of the bill’s requirements by the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general.

The KIDS Act is something the Trump administration has been working to get passed as part of its ambitions to override state AI laws, first reported by Axios in early June, but in an attempt to get something done, the administration is willing to exchange that for ID verification to use most parts of the internet via the bills contained in the KIDS Act.

The WinePress has reported on the various attempts by the Trump administration to override state sovereign laws to allow the federal government to allow big-tech and AI startups an easier pathway to build infrastructure.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) was commissioned to head the talks. “Senator Blackburn is spearheading the negotiation with the White House to finalize legislative text of an AI preemption package that includes protections for kids, creators, and communities through the Senate version of KOSA, the NO FAKES Act, and age verification requirements,” a spokesperson for the senator said.

“The White House continues to proactively engage across government and industry,” a White House official vaguely said at the time.

But as the administration has struggled to get sweeping federal AI deregulation established, the Trump White House is now pushing for the KIDS Act to be accepted. But doing so would fundamentally change the internet and how Americans use it forever, should this latest omnibus now pass in the Senate and then be signed by Trump.

Futurism reported:

In a blistering statement, the first amendment group Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) warns that “taken together, these bills would fundamentally change the internet as we know it.” That’s especially striking because FIRE is funded by conservative private interests like billionaire Charles Koch, meaning its opposition highlights the degree to which Trump is butting heads against fellow members of the US ruling class. The Kids Online Safety Act (KORA) for example, would force social media giants to restrict lawful speech based on Federal Trade Commission regulations. FIRE complains that this would give the federal government too much power to hold platforms like Meta accountable for their harms — which, many would argue, is long overdue. But given that just a few corporations own the vast majority of web infrastructure and social media, KORA would give the Trump-controlled FTC major power to bend the internet to its will. To put this power into perspective, just regulating Meta’s Instagram would impact about 71 percent of US citizens who say they regularly use the app. It’s a powerful weapon, in other words — and like any weapon, it matters a great deal who wields it. Should the White House and Congress push KORA through, it’s likely it would functionally end the possibility of surfing the internet anonymously, while supercharging Trump’s efforts to criminalize left-wing opposition groups in the US.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) also highlighted a number of the problems with the bills. They wrote:

Throughout the KOSA section of the legislation, special protections, controls, messaging settings, and parental tools are required whenever a website or app “knows or should have known” a user is a child (defined in the bill as anyone under 13) or a teen (defined as anyone between 13 and 16 years old). The problem is a website operator doesn’t need actual knowledge that a user is a minor to get in legal trouble. It applies when a platform “knows or should have known” a user’s age—a low, negligence-style standard of knowledge. If an online service gets it wrong, it’s going to be up to courts and regulators to decide, after the fact, if an online service “should” have known a user was 16. To try to avoid liability, services will have to determine which users are teenagers and which are not. Most won’t be able to simply trust their users. They’ll have to collect more information about age, before any lawsuit or government action arises. Some companies may respond by requesting driver’s licenses or passports. Others will rely on age-estimation systems that attempt to guess users’ ages by looking at existing activity or doing facial scans. Existing estimation systems make mistakes when estimating children’s ages correctly, which is a big problem when that is the population KOSA is trying to protect. […] The new version of KOSA removes the bill’s infamous “duty of care” provision, a significant change. The revised KOSA requires covered platforms to “establish, implement, maintain, and enforce“ policies and procedures addressing several categories of content and conduct. Some categories, such as true threats and sexual exploitation, involve unlawful activity. Others are much broader. The bill specifically requires policies addressing the “sale or use” of narcotic drugs, tobacco products, cannabis products, gambling, and alcohol. It also restricts discussions around financial fraud. […] KOSA is not the only part of this package that creates age-verification pressure. The SAFE BOTS Act, like KOSA, goes back to the standard that if a service “knows or should have known” that a user is a minor it can’t offer certain chatbot features. The SCREEN Act requires services that host sexually explicit content to determine whether users are “more likely than not” under the relevant age limit, before allowing access to certain content. […] Several provisions of the bill create new rules around direct messages, disappearing or “ephemeral” messages, and AI chat services. The bill includes language stating that certain KOSA requirements should not be construed to override strong encryption. But the protection is incomplete. The carve-out applies to certain features and messaging controls, but doesn’t apply to KOSA’s separate requirement that platforms “address” a list of harms to minors.

But to keep it short and sweet, Reclaim The Net warned:

Strip away the framing and the age verification piece asks something concrete of you. To prove you are old enough, you upload a government ID, submit to a face scan, or let a service study your behavior closely enough to guess your age. None of those confirms age and nothing else. They confirm identity and they leave a record that outlives the check. The internet that once let you be a username starts to demand your legal name, your face, or your documents.

Prior to this week’s vote in the House, Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie and ranking Democrat Frank Pallone announced that they had come to some sort of agreement, and said it would “hold Big Tech accountable.” “We worked across the aisle for many months and have now found common ground on policies to significantly improve the digital environment for kids,” Guthrie and Pallone said in a joint statement.

However, it appears that the current version of the bill will struggle to gain traction in the Senate. Reclaim The Net noted:

“Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a KOSA co-author, wrote that “KOSA without a duty of care isn’t KOSA,” and said last week that the House version is “dead in the Senate.” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), the other co-author, agrees the provision was central. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, told reporters he stays open to negotiating with the House.”

Nevertheless, the RTN concluded:

The agreement still needs Senate approval and President Trump’s signature, neither of which looks imminent. What it offers, if it ever gets there, is a federal blueprint for the same identity-gated internet other countries have spent the past few years assembling, sold under the banner of protecting children and built to make proving who you are the price of going online.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Always in the name of protecting the kiddos…

Isaiah 3:12 As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

It is not surprising to see the Trump administration moving to deeply censor the internet and most platforms online. Not only is he feeling the pressure by his globalist masters demanding even faster action, seeing as the U.S. is behind the 8-ball (in comparison to BRICS nations, for example), Trump himself has been a proponent of “closing off” parts of the internet.

Go back to what he said on multiple occasions on the campaign trail in 2015 where he openly said “we” needed to seek Bill Gates’ help to close-off parts of the internet, and anyone decrying ‘free speech’ are “foolish people.” Fast forward a little more than a decade later and here we are now…

Moreover, The WP has noted on several occasions the Trump administration’s quiet plans to implement a digital ID system tied to banking in compliance with Trump’s GENIUS Act he signed last July, and supposedly to crack down on illegals.

And again, the Trump White House’s definition of so-called “domestic terrorism” is framed as going after radical left-wing groups, but the definitions are so broad that practically anyone who opposes what the administration says or does could be listed as a terrorist.

The KIDS Act and KOSA are the latest attempts by, not just the Trump administration, but the uniparty to steal more of our freedoms and sequestering thoughts and opinions. The delay is not because the Senate cares about our safety, no, they are trying to figure out how to reword the text of the bill so they can more subtly insert these measures practically. That’s how it always goes. And perhaps this bill fails, the internet warriors cheer, and then it gets shoehorned into another emergency spending bill, government shutdown prevention act, or whatever of the suchlike. Happens all the time.

And even if these bills fail for now, big-tech is already doing their part voluntarily in the interim, such as Google:

Proverbs 28:2 For the transgression of a land many are the princes thereof: but by a man of understanding and knowledge the state thereof shall be prolonged. [16] The prince that wanteth understanding is also a great oppressor: but he that hateth covetousness shall prolong his days.

We’re even here discussing this right now because the people are collectively wicked and have no knowledge. If a people cannot execute proper judgment individually and locally, then sin increases and therefore government increases. We have reached the point where parents refuse to parent — “a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame” (Proverbs 29:15) — and that is now a great opportunity for these psychos in charge to then drastically take away even more of our liberties in the process, and further build their beast system.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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