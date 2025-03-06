The following report was first published on May 4th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

Earlier this week, the United States House of Representatives passed a new sweeping censorship law that seeks to prevent Americans from criticizing Jews and the nation of Israel, deeming it antisemitic and hate speech to claim the Jews killed Jesus Christ, for example. The bill’s passage has received very little mainstream press attention.

The bill was rushed onto the House floor amidst a wave of violent and destructive demonstrations across a number of college campuses that profess to be pro-Palestinian.

H. R. 6090, better known as the Antisemitism Awareness Act, was accepted in a bipartisan vote of 320-91. 18 did not vote. The legislation was introduced by Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY), and 15 other Democratic co-sponsors, aided by House Speaker Mike Johnson in getting the bill through. Those who voted against the act from both sides cited infringement against free speech.

Check the roll call to see who voted how.

A summary of the bill states:

This bill provides statutory authority for the requirement that the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights take into consideration the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA’s) working definition of antisemitism when reviewing or investigating complaints of discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. According to the IHRA’s working definition, antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.

Furthermore, the bill notes that “The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (referred to in this Act as the ‘‘IHRA’’) Working Definition of Antisemitism is a vital tool which helps individuals understand and identify the various manifestations of antisemitism.”

The contention being raised by some is how the IHRA defines antisemitism. The group provides a definition and examples of it on their website. They state: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The group goes on to provide a list of examples that would qualify as antisemitism:

Contemporary examples of antisemitism in public life, the media, schools, the workplace, and in the religious sphere could, taking into account the overall context, include, but are not limited to:

Calling for, aiding, or justifying the killing or harming of Jews in the name of a radical ideology or an extremist view of religion. Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions. Accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group, or even for acts committed by non-Jews. Denying the fact, scope, mechanisms (e.g. gas chambers) or intentionality of the genocide of the Jewish people at the hands of National Socialist Germany and its supporters and accomplices during World War II (the Holocaust). Accusing the Jews as a people, or Israel as a state, of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust. Accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations. Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor. Applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation. Using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis. Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis. Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) voted against this measure, saying on X that while he is against antisemitism, argued this is a blatant steamrolling of the First Amendment..

Rep. Jerry Nadler (R-NY), who is a Jew, told House members that although he is a self-proclaimed Zionist, he opposed H.R. 6090 because he felt it would curb free speech.

“While there is much in the bill I agree with, its core provision would put a thumb on the scale in favor of one particular definition of antisemitism to the exclusion of all others to be used when the Department of Education assesses claims of antisemitism on campus. The problem is that these examples may include protected speech in some context, particularly in respect to criticism of the State of Israel.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said he voted ‘nay,’ saying that “the Gospel itself would meet the definition of antisemitism under the terms of this bill!”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also penned a statement that strongly condemned the bill. Christopher Anders, director of ACLU’s Democracy and Technology Policy Division, said:

“The House’s approval of this misguided and harmful bill is a direct attack on the First Amendment. Addressing rising antisemitism is critically important, but sacrificing American’s free speech rights is not the way to solve that problem. This bill would throw the full weight of the federal government behind an effort to stifle criticism of Israel and risks politicizing the enforcement of federal civil rights statutes precisely when their robust protections are most needed. The Senate must block this bill that undermines First Amendment protections before it’s too late.”

Political commentator Glenn Greenwald, who is an ethnic Jew, called the bill “terrifying,” calling out the double standards by many of those on the so-called ‘Right’ who constantly say they are pro-freedom of speech but backed the bill. Greenwald provided a breakdown of the newly passed legislation on his show.

Two years ago, Congress passed an online antisemitism speech bill which passed in a vote of 420-1, that allows social media and platforms to bar speech that is viewed as antisemitic. The lone vote against it was Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who also voted against the Antisemitism Awareness Act. Some have argued that the bill was just virtual signaling and did not have much teeth to it.

Massie said at the time: “I don’t hate anyone based on his or her ethnicity or religion. Legitimate government exists, in part, to punish those who commit unprovoked violence against others, but government can’t legislate thought. This bill promotes internet censorship and violations of the 1st amendment.”

This caused President Donald Trump to call Massie a “third rate grandstander,” and said,

Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of [the] Republican Party!

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I have a few things to say here so bare with me.

So, apparently, citing verses that clearly state the the Jews killed Jesus Christ will get me labeled as “antisemitic,” banned online and thrown in jail. Some of these include Matthew 27:22-25; Acts 2:22-23, 4:10-12, 7:51-60, among others. However, this one passage especially makes it clear and is still very much applicable to today.

1 Thessalonians 2:14 For ye, brethren, became followers of the churches of God which in Judaea are in Christ Jesus: for ye also have suffered like things of your own countrymen, even as they have of the Jews: [15] Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and their own prophets, and have persecuted us; and they please not God, and are contrary to all men: [16] Forbidding us to speak to the Gentiles that they might be saved, to fill up their sins alway: for the wrath is come upon them to the uttermost.

Collectively, this passage still holds true. I’m not going to get into great detail (the topic of future reports), but the nation of Israel and the Jewish people are desperately wicked and abominable, which is why the wrath of God is upon them; hence, why they will be chastened immensely during the time of Jacob’s trouble (Jeremiah 30), falsely so-called the “Great Tribulation” by those who are either ignorant of scripture or wish to ignore the obvious fact that this approaching time period is centered around Israel.

End-times Israel is not a saved, holy, redeemed Israel: it is a very evil, abominable, and wholly corrupted nation and people, spiritually called “Sodom and Egypt” in the last days (Revelation 11:8),” that God brings back into their land in unbelief, and many of them will be allowed to be marauded by Satan, but a tiny remnant will be saved in the end. Romans 11 could not be any clearer, corroborating with a number of other passages that speak of the fiery judgment he will have on them but also how a remnant will still be saved.

SEE: Israel’s Cruelty In Gaza Is Fulfilling Bible Prophecy Through People Like Netanyahu

Hosea 5:9 Ephraim shall be desolate in the day of rebuke: among the tribes of Israel have I made known that which shall surely be. [10] The princes of Judah were like them that remove the bound: therefore I will pour out my wrath upon them like water. [11] Ephraim is oppressed and broken in judgment, because he willingly walked after the commandment. [12] Therefore will I be unto Ephraim as a moth, and to the house of Judah as rottenness.

Jeremiah 32:37 says, “Behold, I will gather them out of all countries, whither I have driven them in mine anger, and in my fury, and in great wrath; and I will bring them again unto this place, and I will cause them to dwell safely: [38] And they shall be my people, and I will be their God:”

And again, the KJB states: “Ezekiel 36:21 But I had pity for mine holy name, which the house of Israel had profaned among the heathen, whither they went. [22] Therefore say unto the house of Israel, Thus saith the Lord GOD; I do not this for your sakes, O house of Israel, but for mine holy name’s sake, which ye have profaned among the heathen, whither ye went. [23] And I will sanctify my great name, which was profaned among the heathen, which ye have profaned in the midst of them; and the heathen shall know that I am the LORD, saith the Lord GOD, when I shall be sanctified in you before their eyes. [24] For I will take you from among the heathen, and gather you out of all countries, and will bring you into your own land. [25] Then will I sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.”

Now let me also say this, lest anyone get haughty and wise in their own conceits (Romans 11:25), that the Gentiles are no better than Jews, as all are guilty of sin, and are guilty of condemning and killing Jesus Christ the Lord of Glory. “Romans 3:9 What then? are we better than they? No, in no wise: for we have before proved both Jews and Gentiles, that they are all under sin; [10] As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one: [11] There is none that understandeth, there is none that seeketh after God. [12] They are all gone out of the way, they are together become unprofitable; there is none that doeth good, no, not one.” The Jews had to get permission from Rome to do the killing, and it was the Romans who swung the hammer, scourged him, put a crown of thorns on him, stripped him naked, and so forth; and it was the Jews who were in league with the Romans to even have the ability to practice their religion. Both parties are just as guilty.

Having said that, what is happening now is nothing new in truth, as can be seen in passages such as this one:

Acts 14:1 And it came to pass in Iconium, that they went both together into the synagogue of the Jews, and so spake, that a great multitude both of the Jews and also of the Greeks believed. [2] But the unbelieving Jews stirred up the Gentiles, and made their minds evil affected against the brethren. [3] Long time therefore abode they speaking boldly in the Lord, which gave testimony unto the word of his grace, and granted signs and wonders to be done by their hands. [4] But the multitude of the city was divided: and part held with the Jews, and part with the apostles. [5] And when there was an assault made both of the Gentiles, and also of the Jews with their rulers, to use them despitefully, and to stone them, [6] They were ware of it, and fled unto Lystra and Derbe, cities of Lycaonia, and unto the region that lieth round about: [7] And there they preached the gospel.

Similar to that story, influential and wealthy Jewish proxies now are (and have) been forcing the government to effectively hinder the word of God from being preached, and prohibit the freedom of speech in general. Just go lookup how the Jewish lobby APAC pays out to the politicians in this country and you’ll see what I mean. Ultimately, combined with the mess that’s happening in Gaza, among other things, it’s causing great hatred and bitterness to be brewed against the Jews and Israel, and anyone who proudly boasts of being a “zionist;” like pervert and extortioner Geoffrey Grider did the other day, for example, because the poser and purloiner is only interested in playing along and fitting in. SEE: Exclusive: Geoffrey Grider Of Now The End Begins Exposed As A Sexual Criminal And Predator, And Extortioner

And that’s another thing I need to say: just because Israel is still God’s elect nation and that a small remnant will be saved, as prophesized in scripture, does not mean that you have to support everything Israel does unconditionally. There is this weird thing that has been browbeat into so many professing Christians that if you dare to criticize Israel over the tiniest thing, then you must be antisemitic, replacement theology heretic, and the whole nine yards. And while I wholly and unequivocally reject replacement theology, the Bible nowhere states that I am told to condone wickedness, lies, and evil for anyone. Be careful what you support and condone. Proverbs 18:5 “It is not good to accept the person of the wicked, to overthrow the righteous in judgment.” And also, 1 Timothy 5:22 “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.”

I could say a lot more but this will suffice for now. At the end of the day, freedom is dead in this country. You think your vote matters? Seriously? If I can’t even criticize another government let alone my own then what’s the point? SEE: We Have Selections, Not Elections. It’s All Just Theater, Dividing Us Over Premade Decisions

