Last week, a now declassified Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) document explicitly revealed that the U.S. has (and is) deliberately drugging the population through various means including food, beverages, other vanities, and through the use of vaccination.

The damning dossier was first reported by The Daily Mail but has hardly received any attention. The document was first published by the CIA in 1983, but has recently resurfaced online.

The documents refer to “Project Artichoke,” which ran from 1951 to 1956 and focused on behavior control, interrogation techniques and psychological manipulation.

From The Daily Mail:

The seven-page document, titled ‘Special Research for Artichoke,’ with an attachment labeled ‘Suggested Fields for Special Research Relative Artichoke,’ outlines proposals to develop chemicals capable of altering human behavior. It discusses drugs designed for both immediate effects, like truth serums and long-term influence, potentially administered through food, water, alcohol or cigarettes. Researchers also suggested that such substances could be disguised in medical treatments such as vaccinations or injections. The CIA was also looking into methods beyond chemicals, listing hypnosis, sensory deprivation, gases and other psychological methods for interrogation and behavioral control. Artichoke served as a precursor to the CIA’s MKUltra program, which later broadened mind-altering experiments on a larger scale. Many files were destroyed in the 1970s, leaving the full extent of the research and how far it progressed unknown.

Continuing…

Project Artichoke emerged during the early Cold War, a period marked by intense anxiety over communist powers and reports of brainwashing techniques used on American prisoners of war in Korea. Internal CIA memos suggested that US intelligence feared enemy nations had developed ways to control human thought and behavior, prompting the agency to explore its own capabilities. The declassified document reveals the depth of this research, noting the need for a study ‘to determine what drugs are best suited for direct use on subjects along the lines of amytal and pentothal and which drugs are best for an indirect or long-range approach to subjects.’ The researchers involved in the secret program emphasized that long-term compounds should be capable of producing ‘an agitating effect (producing anxiety, nervousness, tension, etc.) or a depressing effect (creating a feeling of despondency, hopelessness, lethargy, etc.).’ They also outlined practical considerations for concealment, such as substances that could be introduced surreptitiously in ‘food, water, Coca-Cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes, etc.,’ highlighting the CIA’s focus on undetectable methods of influence. Moreover, the report recommended consulting with the Army Chemical Warfare Service, noting they have conducted ‘exhaustive studies along these lines’ that could provide specific guidance for the program. Beyond drugs, Artichoke explored a wide range of psychological tools. Sections of the document discussed ‘hypnosis,’ ‘psychological techniques’ and ‘gases, aerosols, and oxygen deficiencies,’ demonstrating that the CIA sought to combine chemical, environmental and mental approaches. Researchers questioned whether such methods could compel individuals to perform actions against their own will, including potentially criminal acts, without leaving conscious awareness of their behavior. Human experimentation under Artichoke often involved vulnerable subjects, including prisoners, military personnel and psychiatric patients, typically without informed consent.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This CIA document reaffirms what many of us came to realize many years ago, and reaffirmed yet again in 2020 with the plandemic and the ‘safe and effective’ treatments courtesy of Operation Warp Speed.

For years, we have heard Bill Gates (and his ex-wife Melinda) OPENLY discuss using vaccinations to create infertility and shrink the population size.

Watch:

And we of course know what happened with the Covid death shots. The untold loss of life, the endless injuries and irreparable damage, the infertility and other problems those shots caused, and are still causing to this present day.

The ‘food’ in this country we know is a joke and is slowly killing people; and not just what it is made with but how it was grown. The Trump administration, as we know, recently signed an executive order prioritizing glyphosate as a national priority; and we know of the many damaging and harmful effects of glyphosate on the mind and body.

Then you have aerosols and the issue of cloudseeding, something else RFK told Americans he was going to look into and ban. What was once yet another tin-hat conspiracy theory has become mainstream (and people still reject it or bother to ever look up and question why the sky looks messed up); and God only knows what is being sprayed from the back of those planes.

Proverbs 12:28 In the way of righteousness is life; and in the pathway thereof there is no death.

These topics are taboo and forbidden to be spoken about by pastors and in church buildings today. Instead of warning their congregations to avoid the modern food system to the best of their ability, to veer away from getting hooked on pharmaceuticals, to warn about the damage and death caused by vaccines — you are given the opposite; and I was attacked, mocked and ridiculed by some of these people during the plandemic years for feverishly warning people not to take the shots and to remove the ritualistic face muzzles. I don’t think some of those people are laughing now, unfortunately…

But even after telling people that they are being systematically killed, most will still deny it, they will mock you or simply just laugh it off.

Proverbs 3:35 The wise shall inherit glory: but shame shall be the promotion of fools.

