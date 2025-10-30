Yesterday, the Federal Reserve announced it would lower the federal funds interest rate another 25 basis points, bringing the interest rate to 3.75%. However, by their own numbers, the Federal Reserve admits inflation was already on the steady rise before the cut; and the Fed also said that it is officially restarting quantitative easing, meaning the Fed looks to further expand the money supply.

In a statement from the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the group wrote:

Available indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace. Job gains have slowed this year, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remained low through August; more recent indicators are consistent with these developments. Inflation has moved up since earlier in the year and remains somewhat elevated. The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment rose in recent months. In support of its goals and in light of the shift in the balance of risks, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 3-3/4 to 4 percent. In considering additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. The Committee decided to conclude the reduction of its aggregate securities holdings on December 1. The Committee is strongly committed to supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2 percent objective. In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

The Federal Reserve, in typical fashion, continues to send off mixed messaging. Though it claims that it wants to tame inflation, its actions bewrayeth itself.

During the press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed a balance sheet runoff.

“At today’s meeting the Committee also decided to conclude the reduction of our aggregate security holdings as of December 1st. Our long-stated plan has been to stop balance sheet runoff when reserves are somewhat above the level we deem as consistent. Signs have clearly emerged that we have reached that standard. “In addition, the effective fed funds rate has begun to move up relative to the interest on reserve balances. These developments are what we expected to see at the size of our balance sheet declining and warranted a decision to freeze runoff.”

Powell told reporters that December 1st was chosen to allow markets and investors to adjust ahead of time.

Powell and the Fed were expected to make these arrangements days before yesterday’s announcement, as a number of the leading American superbanks had already told investors to prepare for this shift.

For those who don’t understand - Quantitative easing (QE) means the central banks creates new money (increases the money supply) to buy assets and increase the size of its balance sheets, and banks sell their assets (their debt units) back to the central bank, and those extra bills trickle down into the economy causing inflation. Quantitative Tightening is the opposite.

In other words, Powell and the Fed will increase money printing as it is now steadily lowering interest rates. Powell had indicated two weeks ago that the Fed was planning to end QT.

Powell added during his speech:

“We agree we want to move more in the direction of a balance sheet that more closely reflects the outstanding treasuries, which mean as shorter duration balance sheet. This is something that will take a long time and move very, very gradually. I don’t think you will notice it in market conditions, but that is the direction of things.”

Even though Powell and the Fed claim that their goal is to reach a 2% target inflation rate - a goal that has been in place for years (but has yet to come to being achieved) - and claim that they were in a QT cycle, their own numbers paint a different picture; as according to data compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the M2 Money Supply is already in expansion.

Moreover, third-party data shows inflation is exponentially higher than the federal government would care to admit to.

Though the Fed’s remarks do not paint a picture of the truth and the real economy, The WinePress noted in March Powell used the word “transitory” to describe inflation, a term that infamously has become to mean that inflation will rise and persist.

For more highlights from the meeting, ClearValue Tax provides some of more insights, and how the Fed’s decision will impact a distraught housing market.

In short, if Jerome Powell is saying the Fed is ending QT when inflation is already rising and job losses continue to mount, then get ready for massive money printing like there is no tomorrow.

As we have covered here a number of times, lower interest rates are inflationary; and in a moment of slight honesty, President Donald Trump, who has constantly been wringing the neck of Powell to substantially lower interest rates, admitted that lowering rates causes inflation.

In July, a week after he signed the Genius Act, Trump lauded a weaker dollar and alluded that other countries were doing something similar.

“Well, I’m a person that likes a strong dollar, but a weak dollar makes you a hell of a lot more money. I don’t know if you study, but I study it. “So when we have a strong dollar, one thing happens - it sounds good. But you don’t do any tourism, you can’t sell tractors, you can’t sell trucks, you can’t sell anything. “It is good for inflation, that’s about it. But we have no inflation, we wiped out inflation. “It doesn’t sound good, but you make a hell of a lot more money with a weaker dollar - not a weak dollar, but a weaker dollar. “And it’s good psychologically, it makes you feel good.”

In other words, he and the Federal Reserve are working together (don’t believe his fake feud with Jerome Powell) to meet the moment to erode the purchasing power of the dollar even more so his buddies and 1 and 2%’ers can make more money, while at the same time creating inflation.

This mechanism is known as the Cantillon Effect. Those closest to the money printer reap the most benefit, whereas when the money starts to funnel and “trickle down” into the broader economy it’s worth a lot less, and we pay for it as a tax that way. It is the single greatest Ponzi scheme ever concocted.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

That’s the game Trump and world central banks are playing right now: deliberately killing their own currencies so they can impoverish their people, and then get them to beg for more enslavement with CBDCs (stablecoins) and tokenized assets of everything.

To add insult to injury, and to prove that Trump is profiting from this, take a look at this headline:

Almost a month ago, Trump had purchased more than $100 million worth of bonds. It’s simple math: if interest rates go down, bond prices rise, meaning Trump will profit handsomely from this.

Across 33 pages of filings with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, or OGE, dated Aug. 12, the president outlined 690 transactions that have taken place since he took office. The documents were made public on Tuesday.

The extensive lists filed earlier this month show that, over the course of this year, Trump has bought bonds sold by various entities, including local U.S. governments, as well as gas districts, water supply districts, hospital authorities and school boards.

Trump also bought debt issued by an array of big-name companies. The documents point to purchases of between $500,000 and $1,000,000 worth of bonds issued by T-Mobile U.S., United Health and Home Depot each in early February. Later that month, he procured debt issued by Facebook and Instagram parent Meta, worth between $250,000 and $500,000.

So, when Trump said “a weak dollar makes you a hell of a lot more money,” he was telling the truth. And if Trump bought these bonds, you can bet that many of his buddies did so as well. They pocket more dough while we get stuck with a weaker currency. But that’s what they want, so the population can be goaded into accepting digital currency, programmable tokens on a blockchain.

This is what “winning” looks like under Trump.

Nehemiah 5:7 Then I consulted with myself, and I rebuked the nobles, and the rulers, and said unto them, Ye exact usury, every one of his brother. And I set a great assembly against them. Ezekiel 22:12 In thee have they taken gifts to shed blood; thou hast taken usury and increase, and thou hast greedily gained of thy neighbours by extortion, and hast forgotten me, saith the Lord GOD.

