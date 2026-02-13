The Epstein Files has been all over the news and social media and I have not really talked about the Epstein stuff for a number of years and in 2025 because, in all honesty, I never really thought much would come of it in terms of any real justice.

I mean, we all see the endless circus this has been from the very beginning: from the binder stunt, to the files sitting on Bondi’s desk, to there not being any files, Epstein didn’t traffic to anyone; it’s a Democratic hoax, Trump blasting his base for holding him and the administration to their campaign promises, to then the files suddenly exist again; to laws having to be passed to force the Department of Justice to release the files, only for the puppet politicians to put in provisions that allow them to redact all their buddies, to the DOJ not releasing the files when they were supposed to; and now the administration selectively highlighting parts of the files that vilify democrats, the DOJ un-redacting victims’ names, and Trump and the admin still furiously trying to move on from this mess.

I posted a Note the other day commenting on why the sudden release of millions of files. I wrote:

As depraved and abominable as the latest round of Epstein files are, if no one is arrested and no one hangs, then it is all a gong show at this point.

Indeed, this is a controlled demolition of the system. The natural response is to be disgusted and demand justice, and to call for Trump’s head on a platter, especially after all the drama his administration has invoked.

Everything is coming apart by design, yet the masses are still be distracted. Ask someone on the streets about the Epstein files, and then ask them their thoughts on Tokenization. Look at their blank, clueless stares…

Though, I must say, I am LAUGHING at all these hypocrites and “Christians” who spent years demanding that the files be released, and now that Trump looks terrible, now they are saying, ‘What does it all matter?’ Bunch of hypocrites.

Sad but true at this point. I’ve said before that the Epstein files are ultimately a distraction. This is in no way demeaning or downplaying the utter severity and abomination of what is in these files, and all that is involved, but for many of us we already know that the ‘elite’ class are knee-deep in satanic ritual abuse and sex trafficking; and if no one goes to jail, and especially if no one hangs high for their deplorable acts, then what does it matter, unfortunately?

I’ve been conducting very detailed and intimate research into tokenization and the new financial system being built — for which I have TONS more information I will be bringing in the near future — and seldom few even understand what it is. Ask anyone you know about it and watch their blank stares.

As everything is falling apart, the release of the Epstein files serves to pour more gas on the fire before the whole thing burns down.

Now, having said that, if you have seen some of the latest files that have come out — they are about as depraved and hellish as you might think. Sex trafficking, videos of sadistic torture, pedophilia, ritualistic sacrifice and cannibalism, it’s all in there; Trump is listed over 5,300 times, a number of administration officials like Howard Lutnick (Epstein’s next door neighbor) are caught red-handed, Elon Musk, George H.W. Bush, etc., etc., etc. All of it completely shatters the narrative that Trump, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, Leavitt and others have been trying to dissuade the public over.

“Coffeezilla” and his team have been combing through all of the files and have released some good videos, as have other reporters and content creators.

Yesterday Attorney General Pam Bondi was called to a congressional hearing; and we know how big of a clown show those are. A lot of yelling and railing accusations, but nothing ever really comes of them.

However, Bondi absolutely went on a deranged and sycophantic rant, doing everything she could to do damage control for Trump and the administration, and attacked anyone who asked questions. It was so bad I couldn’t just let this one pass on.

Probably one of the more disgusting lowlights was when she attempted to defer from the tough questioning and then exclaimed that the stock market was at record highs.

"The Dow is over 50,000 dollars! I don't know why you're laughing. You're a great stock trader as I hear, Raskin. The Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records. That's what we should be talking about."

Silly me, the fake stock market is more important than pedophilia and child sacrifice. Where are my priorities?

The whole thing was a disgusting mess, as she shrieked about this being the “most transparent presidency.”

A couple of key moments occurred when a number of direct Epstein victims and survivors were in attendance, all of whom have received no help or contact from the DOJ. Bondi was more than once asked if she would turn and face them and apologize. She wouldn’t.

Meanwhile, Trump lamented that people were attacking Bill Clinton, who is heavily in the files.

Remember that painting Epstein had of Clinton in a dress?

In an interview with NBC, Trump said, “It bothers me that they’re going after Bill Clinton. I like Bill Clinton. […] He got me. He understood me.”

I say it so many times that these people are all friends backstage. When they are on stage and the cameras are on, they hate each other and divide the country with their fake discourse. But now that Clinton is absolutely vilified in these files, no question, Trump runs to NBC — another outlet he once derided as “fake news” — to say that he doesn’t like it when they go after Clinton.

Don’t worry, y’all, this is 20-D chess!

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

The whole godless mess is abhorrent; but I think that was the whole point: to make this whole administration look absolutely horrible so that it causes an absolute no-faith consensus for the state; which conveniently works out for those in charge because we already know this country is going to collapse, it is inevitable.

Last July, when Trump and the administration started really dragging their heels on releasing the files — “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” — which, conveniently, covered-up him signing the GENIUS Act, a giant document laying-out the country’s plan to tokenize everything and implement digital IDs, and later published the AI Action Plan; Trump posted that he didn’t want the votes of people who demanded the files.

"Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!"

It was a deflating gut punch to many of his followers after many of them thought there were going to be arrests.

Well, that is going to come back and really destroy this administration.

MAGA is dead. There will always be a solid cult that will believe ANYTHING this sick man says, no matter how evil and ghastly it is, but overall the movement is finished.

So unless he eventually declares martial law and suspends elections (and would not be surprised in the slightest), he is going to get impeached and the GOP is going to get absolutely smoked in the midterms and in 2028 — not that that makes a shred of difference at this point, they are ALL parasites and hypocrites, but MAGA will be out of the way; but the grand agenda will remain unchanged.

Proverbs 5:14 I was almost in all evil in the midst of the congregation and assembly.

The country is toast and it is all coming apart by design.

The Lord is going to have a lot to say in short order, make no mistake about it.

Jeremiah 2:11 Hath a nation changed their gods, which are yet no gods? but my people have changed their glory for that which doth not profit. [12] Be astonished, O ye heavens, at this, and be horribly afraid, be ye very desolate, saith the LORD. [13] For my people have committed two evils; they have forsaken me the fountain of living waters, and hewed them out cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold no water. Psalm 9:17 The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.

