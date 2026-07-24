The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

Always tweaking, always cooking the books.

For me anyway, I don't pay any attention to the numbers they put out. They're phony

Thank you!🙂

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture