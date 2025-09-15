Today President Trump floated the idea of getting rid of quarterly earnings reports following a string of woeful economic news that does not paint his administration in a good light, while highlighting that the economy is in a much more sour condition than was first led to be believed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“Subject to SEC Approval, Companies and Corporations should no longer be forced to “Report” on a quarterly basis (Quarterly Reporting!), but rather to Report on a “Six (6) Month Basis.” This will save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies. “Did you ever hear the statement that, “China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis???” Not good!!!”

Commenting on the statement, CNBC wrote:

The wisdom of quarterly reports has come under question before. In a 2018 op-ed piece for The Wall Street Journal, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon advocated doing away with quarterly guidance, though not earnings reports.

“In our experience, quarterly earnings guidance often leads to an unhealthy focus on short-term profits at the expense of long-term strategy, growth and sustainability,” the pair wrote.

Current regulations require companies to report earnings on a quarterly basis, though providing forecasts is voluntary. The rules can be changed either from the Securities and Exchange Commission or could be altered by Congress.

Logistically, the move would not require support from Congress but rather just a majority vote on the SEC, where Republicans currently hold a 3-1 voting majority, with one open seat. The process likely would take six to 12 months, said Sarah Bianchi, chief strategist of international political affairs and public policy at Evercore ISI.

“Administrations have to varying degrees given policy steers to the SEC, and with Trump’s directive this is now something that has to be taken seriously as a possibility,” Bianchi, a former U.S. deputy trade representative, said in a note. “However, the SEC has also historically been able to operate with some measure of independence.”

“If the effort at the SEC to reconsider quarterly reporting gains steam, it could also prompt conversations around when and how companies issue guidance and communicate with investors that would have important ramifications for public markets,” Bianchi added.

Interestingly enough, last month during President Trump’s cabinet meeting, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that moving forward the department would begin posting gross-domestic product (GDP) numbers on a blockchain ledger, in keeping with Trump’s plight to be the crypto capital of the world and usher in a new wave of finance.

“The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain, because you are the crypto President, and we are going to put out GDP on the blockchain so people can use the blockchain for data distribution, and then we're going to make that available to the entire government so all of you can do it. We're just ironing out all the details so we can do it.”

Days later, the department published a press release explaining the move. The first data it published was July’s revised numbers, where “GDP increased at an annual rate of 3.3 percent,” the Commerce Department said.

This is the first time a federal agency has published economic statistical data like this on the blockchain, and the latest way the Department is utilizing innovative technology to protect federal data and promote public use.

The Department published an official hash of its quarterly GDP data release for 2025—and, in some cases, the topline GDP number—to the following nine blockchains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TRON, Stellar, Avalanche, Arbitrum One, Polygon PoS, and Optimism. The data was also further disseminated through coordination with the oracles, Pyth and Chainlink. The exchanges, Coinbase, Gemini, and Kraken, helped facilitate the Department’s publishing. The Department will continue to innovate and broaden the scope of publishing future datasets like GDP to include the use of other blockchains, oracles, and exchanges.

Through this landmark effort, the Department hopes to demonstrate the wide utility of blockchain technology. It also aims to demonstrate a proof of concept for all of government, and to build on the Trump Administration’s historic efforts to make the United States of America the blockchain capital of the world.

“We are making America’s economic truth immutable and globally accessible like never before, cementing our role as the blockchain capital of the world. And everybody has to admit that 3.3% GDP growth is impressive,” said Lutnick.

Ledger Insights says that this is only the beginning for the government to post data to blockchains.

The biggest initial use will likely be by on-chain prediction markets. But as more data comes online, such as broader inflation data or interest rates from the Federal Reserve, it could be used to automate various financial instruments. Apart from using the data in smart contracts, sources of tamperproof data will become increasingly important for generative AI. While it would be possible to procure the data from third parties, it is always ideal to get it from the source to ensure its accuracy. Getting data directly from government sources makes it tamperproof, provided the original data feed has not been manipulated before it reaches the oracle.

As covered in previous reports, the Trump administration is moving quickly to drastically reform the financial system in the United States by converting it to total digitalization. The WP covered a report by published by the White House titled “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Finance Technology,” where it went into great detail about using stablecoins and digital tokens as money and proof of ownership on a blockchain, and then would be linked to digital ID wallets. The authors detailed a not-so distant future of tokenizing every and all things, and will be represented digitally on a blockchain. “Virtually any type of good, right, service, or interest can be represented as a digital asset on a blockchain or similar distributed ledger technology network,” the authors wrote.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Well, that’s one way to avert a recession: don’t report it and, poof, crisis averted! And better yet, manufacture even faker government data and put that on a blockchain so it nudges investors, planners and analysts to go on-chain to get that data. What a nice little bait & switch they created for themselves.

Proverbs 28:11 The rich man is wise in his own conceit; but the poor that hath understanding searcheth him out.

If you read last week’s reports about the crippling economic data, then you understand that the data has been fake for a very long time, but now that the American experiment is coming apart (by design) it can no longer be hidden. Even after the government fudged the numbers (as we know that they do), it still could not hide the fact that there are more unemployed than jobs available since 202 - a time when there were lockdown protocols; vaccine, facemask, and social distancing mandates that caused mass-employment and limited customers. Now those things are gone and we are there again and more; and the jobs that are supposedly are and were being created never existed.

On top of this, no longer publishing quarterly earnings now lets corporations in this neo-techno-fascist regime put out falsified information, if any at all, while at the same time covering up that their bottom line is shrinking, tariffs are hurting them, and they are laying-off more of their employees; IF Trump gets his wish. Time will tell.

It was Larry Fink in a 2011 interview with Bloomberg where he said, “Markets don’t like uncertainty. Markets like, actually, totalitarian governments… Democracies are very messy.”

Clearly, though, there is a concerted effort to cover-up the impending collapse, while also signaling to investors and those at the top to cash-out before the plug is pulled.

Jeremiah 6:13 For from the least of them even unto the greatest of them every one is given to covetousness; and from the prophet even unto the priest every one dealeth falsely. [14] They have healed also the hurt of the daughter of my people slightly, saying, Peace, peace; when there is no peace. [15] Were they ashamed when they had committed abomination? nay, they were not at all ashamed, neither could they blush: therefore they shall fall among them that fall: at the time that I visit them they shall be cast down, saith the LORD.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE