The financial backs of Americans continue to get strained and busted as corporations continue rake-in near all-time profit margins as real wages are at all-time lows, as the mirage of what’s left of the so-called middle class is being forced to keep borrowing and forced into more usury in an attempt to keep their heads above water.

MarketWatch published a brief report last week that highlighted this dichotomy being observed in the United States.

Author William Watts wrote:

In a note that accompanies the charts below, Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid notes that U.S. corporate profits and asset prices are near all-time highs, while the budget and trade deficits are near historic highs. At the same time, wages are near their lowest ever when measured as a share of gross domestic product.

Reid breaks down how these metrics fit together. Much like in 2000, investors are now arguing that high stock prices are justified by high corporate profits relative to GDP. But the current situation is more extreme, he noted. As the first chart shows, between the end of World War II and around 2000, U.S. profits largely ranged between 5% to 7% of GDP, so the 2000 bubble peak wasn’t all that remarkable.

Since the 2008-09 financial crisis, however, they’ve climbed to run between 9% and 11%. That means “at face value,” it may be easier to justify higher equity valuations now than in 2000 because of those higher profits — assuming one thinks they’ll prove sustainable, Reid said.

And then there’s record deficits. Perhaps it stands to reason that corporate profits would be higher as a result of corporate tax cuts, which also serve to increase the budget gap. Globalization probably didn’t hurt either, he wrote, because it offers a wider source of profits versus domestic GDP and has made it harder for any government to tax multinational companies as effectively as they have wanted to, Reid observed, helping corporate taxes to fall around the world.

Fine — but doesn’t Economics 101 hold that rising government spending should crowd out private investment through higher costs, crimping profits? The rub, Reid said, is that other forces have kept a lid on rates over recent decades. These include a global savings glut, and then quantitative easing by major central banks, which all worked to help corporates.

And since U.S. corporations moved to term out debt over those years, they didn’t feel much pain as yields rose over the last three years, he added.

So what would it take to knock profits back down? Reid offered five possibilities:

1. Higher-for-longer rates, and corporates eventually needing to refinance at higher yields.

2. Higher wages (see the second chart showing wages at around a historically low share of GDP), perhaps through a reversal of globalization (cheap global labour) or voters demanding change.

3. Geopolitics hurting supply chains.

4. Corporate tax increases.

5. Regulation and antitrust.

“In this new U.S. administration, 1 may happen, 2 and 3 are slowly happening, while 4 and 5 are unlikely to happen with things perhaps moving in the opposite direction,” Reid wrote.

In other words, don’t count on any sudden turnabouts.

“So for now the U.S. has very high corporate profits, very high asset prices, very high fiscal deficits, very high trade deficits, and very low wages versus history,” he said. “These five extremes together don’t feel sustainable but they’ve existed for several years already, so trying to work out the turning point is tough.”

Record Consumer Borrowing

At the same time, U.S. consumer collectively have recorded the most outstanding debt ever in history in December, mostly seen in credit-card balances and non-revolving credit.

Bloomberg reported:

Total credit jumped $40.8 billion after a revised $5.4 billion decrease a month earlier, according to Federal Reserve data released Friday. The figure, which isn’t adjusted for inflation, topped all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Outstanding credit-card and other revolving debt increased $22.9 billion in December, more than reversing the prior month’s decline.

Non-revolving credit, such as loans for vehicle purchases and school tuition, climbed $18 billion, the most in two years. Auto sales at the close of last year climbed to the fastest pace since May 2021, according to Ward’s Automotive Group data.

In 2024, total consumer credit outstanding rose 2.4% after a similar increase in the prior year.

While steady hiring continues to drive consumer spending growth, still-elevated prices and high borrowing costs are challenging household finances. The average rate on credit card accounts with assessed interest was 22.8% as of November, close to the highest in Fed data back to 1995.

Fed officials see a more measured pace of interest-rate cuts this year after lowering their benchmark rate a full percentage point in 2024.

Meanwhile, Americans were rolling over an ever-larger share of their credit card debt in the third quarter, according to figures released last month by the Philadelphia Fed. The share of borrowers who are only making the minimum payments was the biggest on record.

The delinquency rate has risen too, with some 3.5% of card balances past due by 30 or more days and 1.8% of accounts delinquent. Both figures are more than double the post-pandemic lows recorded in 2021.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This was only a formality, as we are seeing and living in the greatest wealth transfer in history that was put into overdrive in 2020 when the United States and the rest world created more billionaires in a single year, while the middle class basically exists in name-only at this point; as the vast majority of those considered to be in the class are perceived that way by looks alone because they are borrowing beyond their eyeballs, either because they are trying to afloat somehow and get through the week, or because they are choosing to go into the hole even deeper as their last hooray before the party comes to an abrupt end.

It’s serfdom, it’s techno-neo-feudalism of extreme haves and extreme have-nots on a giant planation and transcontinental shopping mall we call the United States of America.

SEE: US Credit Card Debt Reaches $1.17 Trillion, Household Debt Nears $18 Trillion

Credit Card Delinquencies Worst Ever In History According To Federal Reserve

And these gaps are only going to widen drastically this year and moving forward.

World Affairs in Context recently detailed proposed tax plans by the Trump administration that were released last month; but in short, assuming a number of these proposals are accepted, the author writes:

The benefits to individual taxpayers are moderate at best, while corporations will enjoy additional tax breaks that will help improve their bottom line. The expected surge in national debt and deficits associated with the proposed tax law changes will create further complications, as the interest cost to service the national debt has already hit a historic high. This will eventually force the federal government to cut spending on vital social entitlement programs. […] While tax reforms may sound almost too good to be true, the proposed tax cuts disproportionately benefit wealthier Americans and large corporations while providing less relief for middle- and low-income households.

Moreover, as I have reported previously,

The TCPA led to more corporate stock buybacks and the extra did not "trickle down" like it was sold that it would. The Center for American Progress (CAP) reported:

"Instead of substantially increasing investment, the windfall businesses received largely went to paying off wealthy investors. One analysis of Fortune 500 companies found that just 20 percent of increased cashflow in 2018 was spent on increasing capital expenditures or research and development.

"The remaining 80 percent of cashflow went to investors through buybacks, dividends, or other asset planning adjustments. The vast majority of corporate stocks are held by the wealthy, including foreign investors, and thus they are the ultimate beneficiaries of the windfall corporate tax cuts."

Moreover, the the Tax Policy Center reported that the wealthiest fifth of Americans received roughly two-thirds of the total benefits in 2018 and the richest 1 percent alone will receive 83% of the total benefits in 2027.

This is not about "taking sides" or showing any partisanship of any kind, I'm just acknowledging the data that has been presented.

Besides, tax cuts for the ‘little man,’ as good as that may sound, can only go so far when our currency is being rapidly devalued and losing purchasing power by the day, as the government refuses to make any meaningful cuts. The smoke and mirrors by DOGE is just that, and any cutting they do is minimal and very little in relative terms.

