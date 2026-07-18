The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary's avatar
Mary
2h

I’m shocked! 😂🤡

A Society of Sheep Breeds a Government of Wolves

Reply
Share
2 replies
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4h

Stranger than something in The Onion ...... 😳

Thanks Jacob

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture