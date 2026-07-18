President Donald Trump and his family are now publicly monetizing insider trading. No, this isn’t a headline from The Onion, it’s real.

On July 16th, Trump Media, the parent company that owns Truth Social, the President’s social media platform, published a press release expressing the company’s ambitions to launch “Truth API, a New Licensed Data Service for Financial Services Partners That Provides the Fastest Access to Truth Social’s Most Influential Accounts.”

The statement reads:

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) today announced Truth API, a new business-to-business data feed that provides licensed, real-time access to posts from the highest-ranking Truth Social accounts. TMTG anticipates that Truth API will be available to institutional customers beginning August 1, 2026. The company has already signed up customers ahead of the launch and is onboarding additional partners in the weeks ahead. Until now, no official, integrated API has existed, and firms that prioritize tracking influential Truth posts have relied on manual monitoring. Truth API closes the gap for organizations that place a premium on immediate, verified access to information. “Markets already move on Truth Social posts,” said Kevin McGurn, Interim Chief Executive Officer of TMTG. “Truth API delivers a direct, licensed, real-time feed of the platform’s most market-moving Truths while advancing our strategy to monetize proprietary assets through a high-margin, recurring revenue stream. As adoption grows, we expect Truth API to become a meaningful, ongoing source of revenue for the company, creating lasting value for shareholders.” Truth API is designed for organizations most impacted by the cost of a delay in information. This includes high-frequency and algorithmic trading firms that require a low-latency, machine-readable feed rather than manual tracking. Truth API uses familiar, industry-standard delivery methods to deliver Truth Social posts to our customers in milliseconds. It is expected to provide continuous 24/7 coverage and includes a historical archive of posts dating back to 2022. Organizations interested in licensing the new service can reach TMTG’s Truth Social Data Licensing team at licensing@tmediatech.com.

In other words, a subscription for insider trading before the news reaches the normies, allowing traders (and gamblers) can act on the “most market-moving” posts.

The Financial Times and Reuters revealed that the company is considering charging anywhere from $60K to $100K a month to access this privileged information.

Indeed, Trump’s posts vastly move the markets.

A prime example of this came last year when, an hour before he reversed his sweeping Liberation Day tariffs, Trump posted on Truth Social, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT.” The stock market finished with one of the best trading days in American history.

As further evidence there was insider trading, official White House accountant Margo Martin posted a video on X showing Trump joking with investor Charles Schwab about making $2.5 billion in just one day from the markets rebounding.

There have been other instances when Trump has simply said to buy a specific stock.

In April, Trump lauded Palantir and even listed its ticker symbol after records show that he bought shares of the stock in March worth $530,000.

Certainly others close to Trump are profiting from the administration. CoinTelegraph reported this week that Trump’s longtime teleprompter operator Gabriel Perez, a technical assistant who has operated Trump’s teleprompter since 2016, allegedly placed bets on more than a dozen markets on Kalshi tied to Trump’s speeches, generating more than $100,000 in profits.

In May, The WinePress reported on Trump’s over 3,700 stock trades in just Q1 alone, spread across a variety of companies and sectors.

These trades included but were not limited to Tesla, Nvidia, Dell, Palantir, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Meta, Visa, Citi, Boeing, Paramount, Qualcomm, GE Aerospace, Adobe, Workday, Uber, Costco, eBay, Dollar Tree, AT&T and Netflix.

Earlier this month, Trump’s latest financial disclosure, 927 pages in length, reported over $2.2 billion in income for 2025, with cryptocurrencies (his memecoin and tokens sold via his and his son’s company World Liberty Financial) making up over $1.4 billion of the total. Furthermore, investment accounts linked to the President earned more than 21,000 in securities trades, with holdings spread across around 1,600 companies. Those accounts grew to at least $858 million.

Crypto and scam investigator Stephen Findeisen (“Coffeezilla”) provided more details into Trump’s financial disclosures.

Notably, a number of accounts on X were getting terminated after making viral posts documenting the President’s insider trading and exploits.

But Fox News, which is typically fairly friendly toward Trump and has a number of former associates and employees from the network working within the Trump administration, reported on the grifting and how much Trump and his family have increased their personal wealth, highlighting that the biggest difference between Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings is that the former President’s son was more discreet while the Trumps are “brazenly open about theirs.”

After Trump’s financial disclosures were released, CNBC published an interview with Trump where he admitted that his sons insider trade information.

“Almost anything my kids do — if they buy a truck — they have inside information.”

And just yesterday, Trump acknowledged that defense war contractors are profiting from the on-going Iran war.

“We’re making a lot of money. The defense companies are doing great.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Habakkuk 2:9 Woe to him that coveteth an evil covetousness to his house, that he may set his nest on high, that he may be delivered from the power of evil!

To call this corruption does not even do it justice. It is truly unfathomable what we are witnessing.

This isn’t even insider trading at this point, this is subscription-based clairvoyance!

And this is obviously for wealthy traders traitors and nepo-baby gambling addicts, enterprises, corporations, banks, and politicians. The average guy or gal cannot afford $100K a month, let alone be able to make that kind of money in a month from their ordinary jobs; and even some of the best traders (and gamblers) who hyper-analyze the markets daily don’t make that kind of money on the whole year, and if they do, they get investigated by the SEC for playing the game better than the institutions did.

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

Corruption, scandal, oppression, violent perverting of judgment and all that is good and holy are far from anything new, obviously; but Trump and his sons do it so brazenly and shamelessly. People used to do this stuff in the dark, in secret, when they thought they could get away with it. Not anymore. Trump openly does it and flaunts it like a peacock, because he knows nothing will happen to him (on earth), for now.

And then you have the “fake news,” as Trump calls it, enabling it. Watch as Joe Kernen on CNBC actually defend Trump’s massive $2 billion-plus networth increase: “This is how Trump rolls.”

Moreover, if you recall, back in April, following Trump’s nuclear annihilation Easter threat, Sarah Eisen from CNBC said on live television: “President Trump has threatened to destroy a civilization. How does an investor process that? Is it a bigger upside risk or downside risk?”

That’s where we are at. Nuclear annihilation tweets from the President are just something investors can trade on without even thinking twice. That is how soulless, how inconceivably greedy we have become. If you also remember, I have mentioned several times how Polymarket founder Shane Coplan actually tried to argue that Polymarket is beneficial to those in the Middle East and Iran because they can look at trading volumes to determine whether or not they should hide in their bomb shelter.

“You know, I get hit up by people in the Middle East saying, ‘Hey, we’re looking at Polymarket to decide whether we sleep near the bomb shelter. We check it every day.’ Everyone’s relying on this.”

That’s where we are at in 2026, and it will only get more dystopic from here, unfortunately.

As I have covered before, Trump’s posts do move the markets. This whole Iran War from the very beginning has been this. One minute we bomb them; Trump claims Iran called him and wants a deal; we’ve won, we’ve destroyed their military, the Strait is open; I will bomb them soon, Iran has until the count of three; and then he TACO’s the following week, and repeats — all so he, his sons, buddies and those in the club can trade the markets he is frontrunning.

But that’s okay, according to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who tells you he is fine with insider trading because he and his political buddies need to “take care of their family,” he says.

I never want to hear ever again anything about Hunter Biden, his laptop or his paintings, or about Nancy Pelosi’s insider trading, or President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal, or anyone else and their fraud and corruption. This is obscene and hard to put into words how utterly depraved and corrupt this is.

Yet there will STILL be red hats that will find away to justify this, even though they are being spitefully used like the good useful idiots that they are, blindly defending this guy no matter what — ‘But Biden, but Biden!!… Could you imagine if Kamala was President?!’

Micah 3:11 The heads thereof judge for reward, and the priests thereof teach for hire, and the prophets thereof divine for money: yet will they lean upon the LORD, and say, Is not the LORD among us? none evil can come upon us.

That verse perfectly describes this administration and what this country has become.

What we are witnessing is not even so much necessarily a “Trump thing,” per se, as it is an “end of empire thing,” if that makes sense. Yes, Trump and his family were put in place for a reason, and he is taking full advantage that he can; but really what this is at its core is the final last gasps of the empire. All those in the club are positioning themselves and siphoning off what liquidity they can before the plug is forcibly yanked from the socket, and the whole country collapses and everything can be consumed and consolidated.

I have warned from scripture that this is coming:

And it will only get worse later this year when the stock market goes tokenized and blockchain very soon, as I have warned is coming. There will be no closing bell, just 24/7 trading instantaneously, which benefits Trump once again because he and his sons own World Liberty Financial, which sells stablecoins and WLF tokens. The greatest wealth transfer in history is taking place; and everyone it seems is out walking through time and space with not a care or thought in the world. It’s sad.

Nevertheless, we can rest in hope knowing that the word of God will not return void, and vengeance belongeth unto God, and he WILL repay, as their doom has been written.

Micah 2:1 Woe to them that devise iniquity, and work evil upon their beds! when the morning is light, they practise it, because it is in the power of their hand. [2] And they covet fields, and take them by violence; and houses, and take them away: so they oppress a man and his house, even a man and his heritage. [3] Therefore thus saith the LORD; Behold, against this family do I devise an evil, from which ye shall not remove your necks; neither shall ye go haughtily: for this time is evil. [4] In that day shall one take up a parable against you, and lament with a doleful lamentation, and say, We be utterly spoiled: he hath changed the portion of my people: how hath he removed it from me! turning away he hath divided our fields. [5] Therefore thou shalt have none that shall cast a cord by lot in the congregation of the LORD. James 5:1 Go to now, ye rich men, weep and howl for your miseries that shall come upon you. [2] Your riches are corrupted, and your garments are motheaten. [3] Your gold and silver is cankered; and the rust of them shall be a witness against you, and shall eat your flesh as it were fire. Ye have heaped treasure together for the last days. [4] Behold, the hire of the labourers who have reaped down your fields, which is of you kept back by fraud, crieth: and the cries of them which have reaped are entered into the ears of the Lord of sabaoth. [5] Ye have lived in pleasure on the earth, and been wanton; ye have nourished your hearts, as in a day of slaughter. [6] Ye have condemned and killed the just; and he doth not resist you. [7] Be patient therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, the husbandman waiteth for the precious fruit of the earth, and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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