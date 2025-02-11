The following report was first published on August 21st, 2021, on winepressnews.com. This report has been lightly edited.

In a 2013 Supreme Court case – Pathology vs Myriad Genetics, Inc – the Court ruled that “human DNA: is not patentable because it is “a product of nature.” But the Court added a caveat at the end of the case ruling: if anyone’s genome is altered by mRNA, then that now modified genome can be patented.

According to the official court document:

cDNA (synthetic complementary DNA) does not present the same obstacles to patentability as naturally occurring, isolated DNA segments. As already explained, creation of a cDNA sequence from mRNA results in an exons-only molecule that is not naturally occurring. Petitioners concede that cDNA differs from natural DNA in that “the non-coding regions have been removed.” They nevertheless argue that cDNA is not patent eligible because “[t]he nucleotide sequence of cDNA is dictated by nature, not by the lab technician.” That may be so, but the lab technician unquestionably creates something new when cDNA is made. cDNA retains the naturally occurring exons of DNA, but it is distinct from the DNA from which it was derived. As a result, cDNA is not a “product of nature” and is patent eligible under §101, except insofar as very short series of DNA may have no intervening introns to remove when creating cDNA. In that situation, a short strand of cDNA may be indistinguishable from natural DNA. Justice Antonin Gregory Scalia wrote in the concluding statement, “I join the judgment of the Court, and all of its opinion except Part I–A and some portions of the rest of the opinion going into fine details of molecular biology. I am unable to affirm those details on my own knowledge or even my own belief. “It suffices for me to affirm, having studied the opinions below and the expert briefs presented here, that the portion of DNA isolated from its natural state sought to be patented is identical to that portion of the DNA in its natural state; and that complementary DNA (cDNA) is a synthetic creation not normally present in nature.”

The WinePress has noted in many reports that the mRNA used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is designed to hack and reprogram the recipient’s DNA. This is made especially clear on Moderna’s website where they explain that their mRNA technology is called “the software of life,” and other terms such as an “app,” “operating system,” and “program.”

Therefore, since the DNA that is “a product of nature” has been altered by mRNA, the now genetically-modified genome can be claimed as patentable property. So, technically and legally speaking, the recipient of an mRNA vaccine could be claimed as patented and owned property.

Furthermore, the vaccinated class of people would technically place them in the category and classification of a “transhuman.”

The Transhuman Manifesto defines what a transhuman is and some of the goals of making the world inclusive to this new evolution society:

The transhuman is a biological-technological organism, a transformation of the human species that continues to evolve with technology. This evolution is understood within the fields of paleontology, archaeology, evolutionary biology, and anthropology. It is further studied and understood in philosophical discourse and social and cultural studies. It is made aware and realized through advances in technology that bring about human-computer interaction, wearable devices, and computerized communication infrastructures.

It is evidenced in medical science and scientific breakthroughs that identify genetic mutation and target disease as well as research and development of gene therapies that aim to reverse and restore cellular damage of biological system. On an environmental level, it is experienced in spaceflight by astronauts adapting to environments beyond earth. On an interactive level, it is experienced in the personalized avatar and character usage of virtual reality, augmented reality, video games, and other artificial environments.

Transhumanism is the first philosophy and worldview to publicly proclaim the need to eradicate disease and to advocate for longevity and ageless thinking. Transhumanists have contributed toward the ideas, research, development, and education of longevity through science, technology and addressed governing bodies and groups on the ethical use of technology such as AI, nanotechnology, and genetic engineering.

Transhumanism is the world’s strongest advocacy for a positive future in changing the human condition of disease, poverty and prejudice toward health, well-being, and prosperity.

[…] The transhuman is a continuous human evolution. This evolution includes a confluence of organic human, technological advances in AI, nanomedicine, and gene therapies that mitigate disease, the devices and prosthetics and enhance biology that append biology, and an awareness of personal identity, as a transformative, telematic, and expanded agency that expands through new tech-communication systems.

One aspect of transhumanism that offers a universal sensibility is that it strives to explore and elucidate the need for inclusivity, plurality, and continuous questioning of our knowledge, as we are a species and a society that is forever changing. While the worldview of transhumanism has commonly shared epistemological and metaphysical views with diverse approaches to transhumanist thought, the goal is to improve the human condition.

It should be noted as well that the Covid vaccines utilize nanoparticles as well.

On top of that, the Transhumanist Party of the U.S. also provides some additional clarification to the rights and legalities of a transhuman:

As used in this TRANSHUMANIST BILL OF RIGHTS, the term “sentient entities” encompasses:

(i) Human beings, including genetically modified humans;

(ii) Cyborgs;

(iii) Digital intelligences;

(iv) Intellectually enhanced, previously non-sapient animals;

(v) Any species of plant or animal which has been enhanced to possess the capacity for intelligent thought; and

(vi) Other advanced sapient life forms.

The website goes onto explain some of the many articles to the rights of a transhuman:

Article III. All sentient entities shall be granted equal and total access to any universal rights to life. All sentient entities are created free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood (without necessitating any particular gender or implying any particular biological or non-biological origin or composition).

Article V. No coercive legal restrictions should exist to bar access to life extension and life expansion for all sentient entities. Life expansion includes life extension, sensory improvements, and other technologically driven improvements of the human condition that might be achieved in the future.

Article VII. All sentient entities should be the beneficiaries of a system of universal health care. A system of universal health care does not necessitate any particular means, policy framework, source, or method of payment for delivering health care. A system of universal health care may be provided privately, by governments, or by some combination thereof, as long as, in practice, health care is abundant, inexpensive, accessible, and effective in curing diseases, healing injuries, and lengthening lifespans.

Article VIII. Sentient entities are entitled to the freedom to conduct research, experiment, and explore life, science, technology, medicine, and extraterrestrial realms to overcome biological limitations of humanity. Such experimentation will not be carried out on any sapient being, without that being’s informed consent. Sentient entities are also entitled to the freedom to create cybernetic artificial organs, bio-mechatronic parts, genetic modifications, systems, technologies, and enhancements to extend lifespan, eradicate illness, and improve all sentient life forms. Any such creations that demonstrate sapience cannot be considered property and are protected by the rights presented herein.

Article IX. Legal safeguards should be established to protect individual free choice in pursuing peaceful, consensual life-extension science, health improvements, body modification, and morphological enhancement. While all individuals should be free to formulate their independent opinions regarding the aforementioned pursuits, no hostile cultural, ethnic, or religious perspectives should be entitled to apply the force of law to erode the safeguards protecting peaceful, voluntary measures intended to maximize the number of life hours citizens possess.

Article XI. An altered, augmented, cybernetic, transgenic, anthropomorphic, or avatar sentient entity, whether derived from or edited by science, comprised of or conjoined with technology, has the right to exist, form, and join the neo-civilization.

The list of articles continues; but these points in both articles gives a broad sense of the legalities of what is labeled as a “transhuman,” and the right to the freedoms they are to have.

Based on these definitions, one could perhaps draw a similarity to what many talking heads in the media, medical establishment, and politicians, discuss concerning getting a Covid-19 vaccine and a “return to freedom and normal life,” and many people who are blaming the unvaccinated from the ones as being the catalyst as to why freedom must continually be obstructed.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

If you needed yet another reason to NOT take these death shots, well, here you go!

Proverbs 16:22 Understanding is a wellspring of life unto him that hath it: but the instruction of fools is folly.

Perhaps this partially explains (I believe) why the media keeps flying off the handle about returning to our “normal lives” [at the time]. On the surface level it is plain-down tyranny, no doubt; but hidden away from the masses is the push for the “new normal” of transhumanism.

These DNA altering vaccines are only the first inning. Regular readers of The WinePress are quite familiar with all of these utterly abominable deeds being carried out, and that are coming down the pike for the future – the future of “transhumanism:” mankind integrated with AI and the grid.

