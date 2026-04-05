Courtesy: Halter

Last month, New Zealand-based AI company Halter raised $220 million in Series E funding, with Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund leading the way, for a tech startup that creates AI cow collars that allow ranchers to autonomously move their herds with electronic commands.

Halter says on its website:

If you had unlimited fencing flexibility, could graze more efficiently, move cattle with a few taps on your phone, and knew exactly where every animal was... how would that change your operation? With solar-powered smart collars and an easy-to-use mobile app, you can fence anywhere, move herds remotely, and make the most of every acre of your land.

Halter says their technology allows for users to create “virtual fences without the constraints of physical fencing,” and “move cattle calmly from your phone, without posts, wire, or extra labor, whenever and wherever you need” connected to their smart collars worn by the cows, sending out “gentle audio and vibration cues” to get them moving.

Halter says users can “Graze every acre of your land, even the hard-to-reach spots, and make the most of pastures you couldn’t fully use before,” and “Change your grazing plan with a few taps on your phone.”

With the cow collared, farmers can track where each cow is at any time 24/7.

Halter calls their technology “The Cowgorithm®.” They say “each collar collects and sends over 6,000 data points every minute to Halter’s cloud-based platform. This information is processed in real time, then surfaced in the mobile or app as clear, actionable insights ranchers can use to make better daily decisions.”

In a more detailed post, Halter explains the process:

Halter is the global leader in virtual fencing, using GPS-enabled, solar-powered collars and small transmission towers to move your cattle directly from our phone app. Here’s how it works: each cow is fitted with a smart, GPS-enabled collar, which communicates back and forth via LoRaWAN (long-range network) towers installed on the property. The rancher has access to the Halter app with satellite imagery of their land, where they can create virtual fences. When a fence is created, the collars communicate with the towers, the towers connect to the app, and the app sends commands back through the towers to the collars. That loop is what makes it possible to manage cattle from anywhere. Once a fence is set up in the app, cattle learn to stay inside it through a clear sequence of cues. As an animal approaches a boundary, the collar plays a directional audio tone on one side of the collar. The cow hears sound coming from the direction she needs to move away from, which guides her back into the containment area. If the sound is ignored, the collar delivers a safe, low-level pulse that is significantly weaker than an electric fence (about one-tenth the strength of traditional hot wire). The pulse is predictable and controllable, meaning a cow always knows when she’s going to get it and can control whether it happens by responding to the earlier cues. When it’s time to rotate into a new pasture, the collar vibrates to signal fresh feed is available, encouraging the herd to move forward. Once trained, most cattle respond to sound alone. In fact, the guidance cues that a typical cow receives each day are almost entirely sound and vibration. Because the collars are solar-powered, there are no battery changes or downtime. With towers extending coverage across a ranch, Halter maintains high containment rates with collars that respond reliably within minutes. Halter is currently used on operations across 20+ states including Texas, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and throughout the Mountain West and Great Plains.

Courtesy: Halter

Bloomberg noted that “the latest raise would value Halter at about $2 billion before accounting for the new money, one of the people said. The size of the funding hasn’t yet been determined because strong interest from investors has meant the deal is heavily oversubscribed. Halter didn’t respond to requests for comment. Founders Fund declined to comment.”

Bloomberg also noted that pharmaceutical giant Merck produces cow collars, too. The New York Times and other companies are getting into this space.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Great, just what we needed: the deranged pyschopath who says he needs to build his pre-crime surveillance panopticon to prevent the antichrist from arriving is now investing in collars to electronically prod cattle to move in the direction farmers want them to.

How much longer before they put these collars on people?

In 2022, a Wyoming-based company called CattleProof began issuing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for cattle ranchers for each cow. The NFT stores the age, genetics, ranch of origin, etc., and can be easily accessed by the holder of the NFT. Founder Rob Jennings said, “It’s like a driver’s license for cows.” “You could use an NFT record to collateralize the animals with a bank,” he added. “You could use them to track movement. You can use them to do an e-brand inspection and interstate movement.”

Proverbs 12:10 A righteous man regardeth the life of his beast: but the tender mercies of the wicked are cruel.

These collars are another aspect of the 4th Industrial Revolution and the interconnected blockchains, where eventually is turned into a datapoint and token that can be tracked and traced in real-time, and then that data can be commodified and leveraged to force habits. The farmers will know where their livestock is, but so will the companies that store that data and then sell to Palantir and Oracle, and others, so they can expand their AI databases, so everything can be tracked and traced in perfect harmony.

This is the tokenized “trivergence” I have written about that merges blockchain, AI, and IoT and IoB into a satanic trinity for our enslavement. Everyone and everything becomes a token.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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