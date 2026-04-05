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David Aarons's avatar
David Aarons
18h

What an retarded idiot, cows are moved easily with a bag of feed called "cakes" they will follow you to eat them, besides people have been herding cattle for as long as God created them and didn't need "smart collars" Abraham moved cattle all over and where ever God sent him to.

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Tammy G.'s avatar
Tammy G.
20h

Cows should not wear collars! On that note He is Risen!

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